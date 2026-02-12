The Classic French Tote Bag Having a Resurgence in 2026

I was scrolling on TikTok and I came across a video start with, “I’ve been in Paris for four days now, and the number one bag I see absolutely everyone, everyone, have… I mean on the metro, on the streets, everywhere, is the Longchamp Le Pliage… in every color. Everyone has it. Every single person.”
Since watching that, I’ve become hyperaware of the bag everywhere in New York City, too: on the train; walking through Soho; at the grocery store.
Originally introduced in 1993, the Longchamp Le Pliage has become an accessory that spans eras and personal styles. It was popular in the ’90s, embraced by millennials, carried by teenagers, and worn by preppy and minimalist dressers alike (and now even Y2K). Somehow, it manages to feel both timeless and trendy. The bag has also been seen across generations of celebrities, from Kate Moss to Alexa Chung, and from Lila Moss to Kendall Jenner.
Associate Fashion Editor Kerane Marcellus recently reviewed it as well to see whether it lives up to its reputation as a reliable, everyday work bag (it did). Made of durable nylon, it’s been known for decades as a practical carryall for everything from errands to weekend trips.
Below, shop the classic bag that's having a resurgence.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.