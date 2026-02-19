The Row’s First It Bag of 2026 Is Here, and Celebs Are Already Wearing It With This Shoe-and-Jean Combo

While iconic, The Row's Margaux, Marlo, and 90's Bag don't appeal enough to me to buy at retail price. My hesitation isn't just the cost; it's also their widespread popularity. I prefer less common pieces, which is why I'm currently drawn to The Row's newest bag collection—it feels fresh and exclusive enough to excite an early adopter like myself.
The standout is the Ida, a sleek new silhouette already catching the attention of celebrities. Elle Fanning, for example, was recently seen wearing the Ida. For a night out in L.A., the actress styled the bag with a chic denim ensemble that featured light-wash wide-leg jeans, a fitted black tank, a cropped double-breasted jacket, and patent leather pumps.
Part of The Row's new spring 2026 line, which also introduced the already-sold-out Terrasse To-Go Bag, Barn Tote, Faye Bag, and Loretta Bag, the Ida measures 10.6 x 7.5 x 4 inches. It is crafted from 100% smooth calfskin leather. It features antique gold hardware that is intentionally discreet, catering to those who worry about matching their jewelry to the bag's metal color. The bag's structured silhouette allows it to stand upright, giving it a polished, ladylike appearance. This elegance creates a perfect contrast when worn with a relaxed outfit, as demonstrated by Fanning's wide-leg jeans. The leather elevates the casual denim, while the classic black pumps complement the bag's sophisticated feel.
Inspired to shop? Browse the new The Row bag, the chicest wide-leg jeans, and patent leather pumps to pair with it below.
