I Know You're a Discerning Fashion Person If You Carry This The Row Bag Instead of the Margaux

The under-the-radar The Row tote fashion insiders keep reaching for is quietly elegant, effortlessly wearable and lowkey.

Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features
the row alger tote
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl @hoskelsa)

If you’ve been paying attention, you'll know that The Row bags tend to fall into two camps: the ones everyone knows by name, and the ones you quietly clock on the most stylish people in the room. The Margaux now sits firmly in the first category, as does the Marlo—brilliant, reliable, and instantly recognisable to anyone fluent the brand's understated luxury.

The Alger tote belongs to the second camp. It doesn’t have the same level of recognition, but that’s exactly what makes it interesting. I started noticing it gradually—on chic colleagues, fashion insiders, and influencers at events—always carried with an air of nonchalance. Its long, clean lines stand out in a subtle way, distinct to the rest of the brand's offering. Available in two distinct shapes, one larger and more capacious, one elongated and more sleek, it offers the same quiet appeal with slightly different moods, depending on how you like your bags to sit and move.

Elsa Hosk wearing The Row Alger Tote Bag

Elsa Hosk wearing The Row Alger Tote Bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

What makes the Alger feel so right now is its ease. It slips effortlessly into everyday wardrobes, working just as well with tailoring as it does with knitwear and flats. Understated, wearable and quietly confident, the Alger is The Row bag for those who don’t need to be told what’s good.

The Row Alger Tote Bag

Shop More The Row Bag

Explore More:
Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.