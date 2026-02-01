Yep, Owners of the Margaux Are Already Setting It Aside for The Row's Newest Bag

Rumors have long been swirling about The Row discontinuing its famed Margaux Bag, but when those inklings became a reality, the luxury fashion world quickly rushed in to make predictions about which of the label's other handbags possessed the same elusive "It" quality as the viral Margaux. Would everyone turn to the equally as practical Marlo Tote? Or would it be the hyper-polished bowler-inspired India Bag? Both are popular, to be sure, but an even newer bag started bubbling up at the turn of the new year and it's already showing the same kind of momentum across social media.
Meet the Peggy Clutch, the style that even owners of the Margaux are now reaching for to carry alongside their latest outfits. Recognizable only in its silhouette, the logo-less clutch that also includes a hidden shoulder strap is quickly becoming the new arbiter of the quiet luxury look. And with at least one colorway having already sold out on the brand's site, the clutch is certainly on track to achieve Margaux-level fame in no time.
Sleek clutches have been having a huge resurgence in recent years as a wave of silhouettes has arrived that take the previously "dated" evening bag into an altogether modern era. Clutches are no longer reserved for black-tie galas, weddings, and red carpets, but are now the bag of choice for even a coffee run, often beating out top-handle and shoulder styles. It's a testament to the way that designers have reimagined the clutch, and although the Peggy is hardly The Row's first handheld style, its roomy size and silhouette devoid of logos or hardware are the details that will help set the tone for how we wear clutches in 2026 (and beyond).
The handcarry on the Peggy is part of its genius: pinch the top, cradle it from the bottom, tuck it under your arm, or enlist its delicate strap to transform it into a shoulder bag. Practicality is a key factor when deciding on the right handbag to invest in, and the Peggy has versatility in spades. Its timeless quality makes it a smart long-term investment, and yet its shape is recognizable enough to make it a veritable 2026 It bag, which means its value is as immediate as it is lasting—something that's especially rare in a designer purchase.
Not only is it a wise purchase from a trend-less perspective, but the first wave of fashion people to carry the bag have also insisted upon its multiple use cases. Whether it's a daytime carryall to complement jeans and loafers per Coco Schiffer's styling or a sleek evening pouch that marries well with a slinky cocktail dress as evidenced by Pia Mance, the Peggy seemingly fills a number of outfit and occasion gaps in a wardrobe, making it an easier sell than many of its designer-bag peers—and certainly a lower cost-per-wear.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.