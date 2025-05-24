The Dress Report: The Names, Trends and Styling Tricks to Know This Summer

Now that we’re diving headfirst into the summer months at full speed, now is the perfect time to take a close look at one of the season’s most in-demand pieces—the dress. Summer is when we want to switch out jeans, knitwear and suede layers (thank you for your service) in favour of something a little more—how can I say this—swishy. Something fun! So I’ve taken it upon myself to evaluate the current dress climate for you.

As a fashion editor, I find myself routinely pouring over files of catwalk images, inspecting street style snaps and analysing Instagram, crowdsourcing ideas from colleagues and fashion friends, and taking a look back at archival photography to identify which key fashion styles are coming through today. I’ve focused my most recent efforts on dresses.

The dress remains as a year-round wardrobe staple, but it arguably comes to the fore in the summer season. Perhaps it’s the weather, the heat and the desire to de-robe a little, and no doubt, the romance of the season. Why are we so swept up in summer dresses? The summer dress comes in so many guises and forms that there's always one to suit your personal style, and this season's line-up is truly reflective of that. With this in mind, and with an abundance of sources at my disposal, I’ve set out to create the ultimate guide to dresses in 2025.

We are most certainly in the season of the dress, so read ahead to discover all of my findings on the most important trends, designers, styling techniques and bestselling dress styles that matter the most this summer.

The Dress Report: Your Guide to the Summer in Dresses

Small Brands, Big Impact

Image credits: Peachy Den, Susamusa, Kitri, Sister Jane, Rayan, Zeena Shah.

There’s a noticeable wave of small, independent designers who are slowly but surely gaining cult status. Hailing from the British capital, homegrown brands such as Peachy Den and Susamusa have become shorthand for cool London style, tapping into '90s and '00s Brit-pop culture. “I’m a very nostalgic person”, says Isabella Weatherby, Peachy Den’s founder and creative director. “I have an obsession with looking back through my childhood clothes, memory boxes and diaries, hoping that something will spark an idea”. No wonder starlets of today, such as Olivia Dean, Dua Lipa, Raye and Beabadoobee, have been spotted donning the brand's iconic dresses and separates, adding to their viral appeal.

For that whimsical, English country garden aesthetic, Kitri Studios, Sister Jane and Damson Madder have entered the chat. Statement fabrics, lace trims and bow detailing, plus charming, characterful designs, define their collections and, in particular, their best-selling dresses. “Storytelling is an essential part of the design process at Sister Jane” quotes Bernice Arriagada, senior designer at the brand. “Every collection has a narrative behind it and each dress is influenced by this. Inspiration comes in many different forms for us, but vintage references are always our go-to. Whether it’s for a celebration, a weekend getaway, or just because, [our customer] wants her dress to be a moment.”

Haeni Kim, founder of Kitri Studios, has a similar ethos: “I think we all want to look and feel amazing in a dress—something easy, comfortable and versatile. I love wearing a dress that makes me feel cool and feminine at the same time, and because you’re one and done”. Enough said.

Shop:

DREAM SISTER JANE Haven Ruffle Midi Dress £185 SHOP NOW Ruffles for days! It's giving vintage vibes. KITRI Danna Tulip Print Dress £185 SHOP NOW So delicate and sweet, but super wearable for daytime. PEACHY DEN The Marie Knit Mini Dress £105 SHOP NOW A cool-girl pillar-box red dress which will never go out of fashion. SUSAMUSA Arki Dress £125 SHOP NOW This moves so beautifully in the wind. Quite 90s, no? DAMSON MADDER Angelina Midi Dress £90 SHOP NOW Damson Madder have earned their stripes. This is so fun! DREAM SISTER JANE Grassland Cross Straps Midi Dress £175 SHOP NOW A shirred bodice dress is always a winner. So comfortable, yet so pretty.

Why the '90s Feels So Now

Image credits: Khaite, Getty, Toteme, Launchmetrics Spotlight.

It is no surprise that, once again, the red-carpet stylings of the 1990s have come back around to influence the most in-demand runway designers of today. When you think of the ‘90s, icons such as Kate Moss, SJP, Halle Berry, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow quickly come to mind and, when studying their wardrobe choices for red carpet, parties and evening events, there is a distinct thread woven throughout them.

These muses favoured slinky dresses cut on the bias or straight column styles, both with very little embellishment in pared-back minimalist tones. No wonder that cult brands today are taking note and are bringing those styles into the now. New York-based labels The Row and Khaite, as well as Stockholm-born Toteme, are the fashion person's favourites, picking up where pioneers Calvin Klein, Jil Sander and Prada left off, providing palette cleansers in dress form for those who seek the simple life (and wardrobe).

Shop:

Australian Brands of Note

Image credits: DISSH, Christopher Esber, Launchmetrics Spotlight, Zimmermann, Esse Studios, Posse, Net-a-Porter.

As we move into the summer months, our need for escapism grows. With that comes a desire for travel, or at least a taste of the heat, and where better to find it than The Land Down Under? I’ve noted that many luxury retailers are snapping up Australian designers this season, bringing them to the UK shores—and the fashion pack simply can't get enough.

Brands including Christopher Esber, Zimmerman, and Aje have tapped into the demand for romantic, airy dresses—the sort that dare to bare a little bit of skin—for a fair few seasons now, while IYKYK labels St. Agni, DISSH and Posse offer more casual iterations with a focus on simple shapes and single-toned hues for that pared-back, unfussy Aussie vibe.

“When you think about the designers that have emerged from the Australian fashion landscape, the real clear throughline that tethers them all together is a sense of ease”, notes Who What Wear’s SEO writer Ava Gilchrist, who hails from Sydney. “These are clothes that can speak for themselves and don’t rely on heavy styling to make an impact. Shapes are breezy, fabrics are light, and the energy is high octane. I think these principles really shape the brands that cross over from down under to the global stage.” If you're looking for dresses that are uncomplicated, relaxed and fluid, look to the brands below.

Shop:

POSSE Lori Gingham Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £395 SHOP NOW Hold the picnic blanket! This gingham midi makes me want to live La Dolce Vita. DISSH Gabby Flared Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £215 SHOP NOW So swishy, and so graceful. The chocolate brown shade is delectable. ST. AGNI Strapless Tie-Back Crinkled Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress £365 SHOP NOW This is such a great day to night dress, and simply made for wedding guest dressing. CHRISTOPHER ESBER Crimped Lace Cami Crepe Midi Dress £1000 SHOP NOW Dare to bare, courtesy of Christopher Esber. The cool girls will know. ESSE STUDIOS Illi Strapless Stretch-Knit and Silk-Crepe Maxi Dress £670 SHOP NOW Cornflower blue will always be famous. ESSE STUDIOS should be on your radar now. ZIMMERMANN Illuminate Macrame Maxi Dress £2875 SHOP NOW Looking for the ultimate boho-chic dress? Look no further. Thank you, Zimmermann!

Making a Comeback: The Kaftan

Image credits: HBO, Cheyenne Maya-Carty; Johanna Ortiz, Net-a-Porter, Getty, Pucci, Mark Townsend.

If, like me, you have binged every season of The White Lotus and want to add a little slice of the fabulous looks worn by the characters into your own wardrobe, look no further—the kaftan is this season’s elevated answer to the throw-on dress.

Wide, floaty and often sumptuous, it's the kind of garment that goes hand in hand with bursts of bright, swirling colour and pattern, making it ideal for holidays and high-humidity dressing. Heritage luxury fashion houses such as Pucci, Missoni, and Hèrmes have been showcasing kaftan-style dresses on the runway for many seasons, while high-end swimwear labels Johanna Ortiz, La DoubleJ and Melissa Odabash are hot on their tails with contemporary takes on the theme.

Stylist Allison Bornstein declared it “a kaftan summer!” on Instagram recently, whilst showcasing a carousel of looks from the likes of Dakota Johnson, the Olsen twins, Diane Von Furstenberg and London’s very own Twiggy to prove her point. That’s enough co-signs for me! If you, too, fancy wafting around in the biggest, most beautiful dress you can find, I’ve sourced the chicest options for you. Pool and cocktail, optional.

Shop:

JOHANNA ORTIZ Landscapes Embellished Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress £2380 SHOP NOW I am obsessed with the rich green shade to this maxi. Johanna Ortiz is a master of vacation dressing. LA DOUBLEJ Icon Magnifico Draped Printed Silk-Twill Maxi Dress £1350 SHOP NOW This LA DOUBLEJ maxi exudes The White Lotus-style drama. PUCCI Vivara Silk Twill Kaftan £1620 SHOP NOW Keep it classic and retro with Pucci. Heads will turn! MISSONI Striped Metallic Crochet-Knit Kaftan £870 SHOP NOW I'm always partial to a Missoni zig-zag. This floaty kaftan is sophisticated and modern. MELISSA ODABASH Eloise Printed Maxi Dress £420 SHOP NOW Melissa Odabash have tapped into the Yves Klein Blue colour palette with this punchy maxi. MARY KATRANTZOU Satin Floral Collins Kaftan £1160 SHOP NOW Keep it classy and covered with this pretty floral option.

Technique to Try: Dress Layering

Image credits: Zara, Launchmetrics Spotlight, Chanel McKinsie, Coperni, Mango, MV Tiangue.

A styling technique I’ve spotted rising up in fashion-conscious cities all over Europe, chiefly Copenhagen, Paris, and Milan, is the art of layering dresses over, well, anything! Tops, jeans, trousers and even skirts. On first thought, you may feel like this is overwrought, fussy and difficult to execute, but on further inspection and broken down into smaller parts, it can look chic and effortless.

For a grown-up ‘70s look, team an all-over lace, floral or flouncy dress over classic blue jeans, then max out on jewellery, oversized sunglasses and touches of suede. For the minimalist approach, opt for a napkin-style dress, with delicate broderie anglaise draped over straight-cut black silky trousers. Or for a more playful, Pinterest-approved vibe, try a puffball mini dress with a contrasting pattern or brightly-coloured bottoms. This trend is ripe for experimentation and allows for endless possibilities to shop your wardrobe. For runway inspo, Chloé, Coach and Chanel have got you covered, quite literally.

Shop:

ZARA Lace Ruffle Dress £30 SHOP NOW Pair with soft blue jeans for the ultimate Summer of Love feeling. SKALL STUDIO Emmy Embroidered Linen Midi Dress £395 SHOP NOW Sleek and chic! Slip on some silky black pants for the head to toe look. A flip-flop too! FREE PEOPLE Bailey Battenburg Dress £268 SHOP NOW This is just made for wearing with big blue jeans, or even a bloomer short. Cute! AMY LYNN Dionne Plaid-Print Puffball Woven Mini Dress £79 SHOP NOW AMY LYNN dresses have gone viral for a reason. Drape this plaid number over a contrasting trouser or slim tailored trousers. Heels, too! MANGO Ruffled Floral Print Dress £100 SHOP NOW This dress gives me noughties nostalgia. Team with selvedge jeans and a tiny shoulder bag. ARKET Bubble-Hem Dress £97 SHOP NOW Bubble-hem dress are prime target for layering. Go for neutrals with this ARKET beauty.

The Shade of the Season

Image credits: Zeena Shah, Maria Alia, Backgrid UK, Staud, DÔEN, MyTheresa, Eniswardrobe, Sara Walker.

I can’t believe it’s not butter! For summer, this sweet shade has had us all utterly transfixed and its popularity doesn't seem to be waning. The sunny hue gained cult status when Kendall Jenner wore what I would argue to be the dress of the year at Coachella Festival; Proenza Schouler’s now aptly-named Kendall dress. Consisting of a figure-hugging bodice, scoop neckline and a drop waist, flared midi skirt, the sell-out style had all in a tizzy and now is only accessible via waitlist.

But don't fret, as many other brands have also tapped into this delectable colour trend, including Staud, Dôen and Taller Marmo. The soft tone makes for a great wedding guest dress option, so long as you don’t veer too light—just add sunnies and strappy sandals. What is noticeable about this trend is that it works best when there is very little pattern, flair, or fuss. Letting the colour do the talking is how to wear it this summer.

Shop:

REFORMATION Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW Reformation dresses always deliver on the brief. This is buttery goodness at its finest. DÔEN Pamelina Ruffled Shirred Lace Midi Dress £574 SHOP NOW DÔEN keep things lacy and graceful with this marigold delight. STAUD Ellison Pleated Midi Dress £285 SHOP NOW This is the dream. STAUD sets the dress standard, once again. PRETTY LAVISH Opal Ruffle Cotton Maxi Dress £75 SHOP NOW So buttery, so delicate. This Pretty Lavish dress ticks so many boxes for me! TALLER MARMO Bambolino Cold-Shoulder Fringed Linen Maxi Dress £830 SHOP NOW Bring the glamour with this Taller Marmo fringed fancy. OMNES Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow £89 SHOP NOW London-based brand OMNES keep things responsibility made, but trend-forward.

A Summer Bestseller: Nobody’s Child

Image credits: Nobody's Child, Raquel Renier Estevens, Raquel Costa Gomes.

It’s official—we're back in the era of the polka dot. Trends are fickle and fads come and go, but there are key styles and patterns which, whenever they come back around, we remember why we adored them in the first place and fall back in love with them all over again. That seems to be the case with spots, dots, and polkas. Natalie Munro, Who What Wear’s news writer, agrees. “Whilst I wouldn’t classify polka-dot dresses as a trend in the traditional sense, they're certainly having a moment right now.”

The perennial pattern is at its peak and there's one brand that cannot seem to keep its offering in stock. Enter Nobody’s Child and its best-selling style, the Felicity midi dress. Available in white, black and now a trendy chocolate brown—not to mention abrand new puffball silhouette—the dress has had many a restock so far this season and is available in an inclusive range of sizes, from 4 to 18. Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child, muses on the success of the dress, “Polka dots are truly timeless. As a print, they’re eye-catching without being attention-seeking and there are so many ways to wear them.”

So why is the Felicity dress simply flying out the door? “With adjustable and detachable straps, she can be worn either as a bandeau or with perfect-fitting spaghetti straps if you want that extra support. The cut is also designed to fit the body in a specific way, with pleating that runs all over the bodice. From day to night, the secret to Felicity’s success is that she’s so easy to wear.” When Julia Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Rodrigo give polkas the green light, you know you're onto a winner.

Shop: