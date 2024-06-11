Forget Arguing Over Dress Trends—This is The One Style I Always Get Compliments On

Okay, I'll be frank. So far, summer 2024 hasn't delivered on the consistently sunny weather we'd been hoping for. Sure, there have been moments of greatness (usually followed up by spells of showers), but in the spirit of optimism, I've decided to focus on the warm weather that I'm sure is just around the corner. After a particularly long winter it’s finally time to start thinking about summer dresses, and they cannot come soon enough. Whether you have two hours or ten minutes to get ready, I'm convinced that a good dress is the polished instant outfit that always delivers, but one style in particular always rises to the occasion.

Sorry beach-ready kaftans, structured denim, or even trending crochet, crisp cotton poplin dresses always score highly in my ultimate dress ranking for their sharp finish, easing styling and affordability. Look to the runways and you'll find freshly starched minis and shirt dresses, and on the high street there are plenty of tank dresses, bubble hems and sweeping maxis that are fresh takes on the classic fabric. Airy, light, impossibly chic (and a world away from crumpled linen), Could poplin dresses be the ideal summer dress? I'm inclined to think so.

Take for example SS'24's biggest dress trends: clean whites, baby dolls, pops of red—cotton poplin does it all. And while the likes of Chloé and Gabriela Hearst are working to remind us that boho is making a comeback, street style is still falling back on the classics; the kind of sharp tailoring and clean lines that never go out of style (and who doesn't love an investment buy?).

Whether you prefer form-fitting dresses a la Reformation, gravitate to full sleeves and skirts (there's no beating H&M and M&S right now), or you lean into pretty prints like gingham and micro-florals, there's an everyday dress for you. After scouring socials and pulling together an edit of new-in pieces and restocked classics, I'm convinced that the below are the very best cotton poplin dresses on the market right now. Happy shopping.

Shop Cotton Poplin Dresses:

H&M Tie-Back Puffy Dress £38 SHOP NOW This buttery yellow is so flattering.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Midi Cami Shift Dress £40 SHOP NOW How perfect is this beautiful white dress?

Reformation Astoria Dress £248 SHOP NOW The cinched waist and the A-line skirt are perfectly cut.

ULLA JOHNSON Nova Tiered Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £549 SHOP NOW Just add chunky sandals and a slouchy hobo bag.

H&M Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Dress £28 SHOP NOW This looks so more expensive than under £30.

MANGO Dress With a Belted Neckline £60 SHOP NOW The belted waist takes this to fashionable new heights.

COS Gathered-Waist Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW Be still my beating heart.

Danielle Copperman x NA-KD Jersey Poplin Sleeveless Maxi Dress £65 SHOP NOW Team Who What Wear are all obsessed with this dress.

GANNI Ruffled Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £245 SHOP NOW Hot red, hot dress.

Reformation Clea Dress £228 SHOP NOW This cute gingham is spring/summer in a dress.

CO Gathered Tie-Detailed Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress £825 SHOP NOW Throw on over a bikini on the beach or wear with a strappy sandal in the city.

STAUD Wells Pleated Embroidered Cotton-Blend Poplin Mini Dress £315 SHOP NOW This is coming on my next holiday.

MATTEAU Off-The-Shoulder Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £395 SHOP NOW Matteau know how to get dresses right.

John Lewis Poplin Maxi Dress SHOP NOW Ideal for tan sandals, especially paired with suede.

TOVE Lauryn Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £545 SHOP NOW You will have seen Tove's Lauryn dress in buttermilk yellow last year, but how good is this tangerine?

Whistles Poplin Cotton Mix Midi Dress £139 SHOP NOW This fit is second to none.

Maeve Maeve Sleeveless Ribbed Poplin Twofer Midi Dress £120 SHOP NOW This gets a huge yes from me.

Maeve Maeve Long-Sleeve Poplin Mini Shirt Dress £120 SHOP NOW Dress this up with loafers or down with comfy trainers.

