Forget Arguing Over Dress Trends—This is The One Style I Always Get Compliments On
Okay, I'll be frank. So far, summer 2024 hasn't delivered on the consistently sunny weather we'd been hoping for. Sure, there have been moments of greatness (usually followed up by spells of showers), but in the spirit of optimism, I've decided to focus on the warm weather that I'm sure is just around the corner. After a particularly long winter it’s finally time to start thinking about summer dresses, and they cannot come soon enough. Whether you have two hours or ten minutes to get ready, I'm convinced that a good dress is the polished instant outfit that always delivers, but one style in particular always rises to the occasion.
Sorry beach-ready kaftans, structured denim, or even trending crochet, crisp cotton poplin dresses always score highly in my ultimate dress ranking for their sharp finish, easing styling and affordability. Look to the runways and you'll find freshly starched minis and shirt dresses, and on the high street there are plenty of tank dresses, bubble hems and sweeping maxis that are fresh takes on the classic fabric. Airy, light, impossibly chic (and a world away from crumpled linen), Could poplin dresses be the ideal summer dress? I'm inclined to think so.
Take for example SS'24's biggest dress trends: clean whites, baby dolls, pops of red—cotton poplin does it all. And while the likes of Chloé and Gabriela Hearst are working to remind us that boho is making a comeback, street style is still falling back on the classics; the kind of sharp tailoring and clean lines that never go out of style (and who doesn't love an investment buy?).
Whether you prefer form-fitting dresses a la Reformation, gravitate to full sleeves and skirts (there's no beating H&M and M&S right now), or you lean into pretty prints like gingham and micro-florals, there's an everyday dress for you. After scouring socials and pulling together an edit of new-in pieces and restocked classics, I'm convinced that the below are the very best cotton poplin dresses on the market right now. Happy shopping.
Shop Cotton Poplin Dresses:
Just add chunky sandals and a slouchy hobo bag.
Team Who What Wear are all obsessed with this dress.
Throw on over a bikini on the beach or wear with a strappy sandal in the city.
You will have seen Tove's Lauryn dress in buttermilk yellow last year, but how good is this tangerine?
Dress this up with loafers or down with comfy trainers.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
