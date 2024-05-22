I'm Looking for a Summer Dress That Prompts Compliments—These 6 Brands Are Up to the Task

Florrie Alexander
By
published

After months of waiting, it finally feels like I can declare that summer has (nearly!) arrived. Whilst the British weather will never be fully reliable, we’ve been blessed with a smattering of 20-degree-and-over days, calling for one summer hero in particular: dresses.

As soon as the sunshine arrives, most of us find ourselves reaching for easy, throw-on styles that require less time spent in front of our wardrobes figuring out an outfit and more time soaking up the sun. Alongside the everyday dress callings, we’re well into wedding season, and with various other occasions along the way, we simply have to celebrate the best summer dress brands around.

Woman in white dress sitting on bench

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

As soon as the sunshine arrives my outfits tend to rotate between pretty dresses and linen trousers. Both excel in their easy appeal, though dresses often win out for the fact that they simply call for accessories to complete the look. But with hundreds—if not thousands—of dresses on the market, finding a place to start when expanding your forever summer wardrobe can feel like a huge task. Thankfully, I'm all about doing the hard work for you.

There are a few details I look for to ensure any addition to my wardrobe is the best that it can be. Elegant detailing from shirring to cut can be the difference between a good and a great dress, and a striking neckline can add an elegant touch to a simple piece. For me, silhouette is a big factor when the temperature rises, leading me to look to straight or looser styles rather than a more fitted silhouette.

As you'll see, each brand featured below has something different to offer. Take Rixo, for example, which has an array of playful prints, whilst others like Matteau are all about understated design details. Some excel in dressier frocks whilst others are ideal for everyday dresses that will take you from picnic to work meeting to dinner out. One thing all these brands have in common is that their dresses are undeniably chic.

Keep scrolling to explore the six best summer dress brands.

1. Dôen

Woman on beach wears green dress, sandals and basket bag

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Dôen masters pretty dresses and the latest collection is one of my favourites yet. With soft ruching, delicate bows and pared-back colour palettes, the brand's dresses are incredibly easy to fall for.

Katherina Dress -- Salt
Dôen
Katherina Dress

I haven't stopped thinking about this dress.

Sandia Dress -- Bleu Frolicking Floral
Dôen
Sandia Dress in Bleu Frolicking Floral

Add sandals for beachside trips or ballet flats and a cardigan for the city.

Carolynn Dress -- Black
Dôen
Carolynn Dress

A flattering black dress will always come in handy.

Ischia Dress -- Salt
Dôen
Ischia Dress

This silhouette has become iconic for Dôen.

Allene Dress -- Black
Dôen
Allene Dress

Made from 100% linen.

2. Nobody's Child

Woman in coffee shop wearing gingham dress and white shoes

(Image credit: @sofiiamanousha)

Style Notes: Taking a peek at any one of these dresses, you might be surprised to find out that they're from the high street. With most styles coming in at under £100, Nobody's Child takes great dresses seriously, meaning there's a style for everyone and every occasion.

Green Shirred Dress
Nobody's Child
Khaki Shirred Cassandra Midi Dress

The elegant square neckline and delicate shirring has made this a favourite amongst our editors.

Brown Gingham Elsa Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Brown Gingham Elsa Midi Dress

Relaxed, easy and one to rely on.

Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Black Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

You'll always have something to wear this summer with this chic black dress.

Gingham Tie Detail Dress
Nobody's Child
Black Gingham Tie Detail Bertie Midi Dress

I'm all about pretty details right now, and the bow motifs are it.

Starlight Dress
Nobody's Child
Green Starlight Button Down Midi Dress

This versatile dress comes in 16—yes, 16—colourways.

3. Rixo

Woman wearing dress

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: London-born Rixo does all things dresses very well, from elegant occasion styles to instant everyday outfits, with many pieces ready to be dressed up or down at will. The brand is a standout when it comes to bold prints and playful shades.

Evie - Amelie Floral Red
Rixo
Evie in Amelie Floral Red

Dress down with sandals or elevate with heels.

Patsy - Ivory
Rixo
Patsy in Ivory

Rixo shows off its design prowess with the many intricate details of this dress.

Clarice - Navy Polka Dot
Rixo
Clarice in Navy Polka Dot

Naturally, this style is selling fast.

Cinzia - Tiger Patchwork Black
Rixo
Cinzia in Tiger Patchwork Black

The bold print is balanced out by the understated design, making for a very chic result.

Lauriane - Hibiscus Black
Rixo
Lauriane in Hibiscus Black

This would make for a great wedding guest dress.

4. Free People

Woman in white dress sitting on bench

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Bringing a sense of bohemia to the proceedings, Free People's dresses embody the laid-back vibes we're all looking forward to this summer. The attention to detail of each style always stands out, along with the array of shades that its best styles are available in.

Shirred Dress
Free People
Free-Est Oasis Midi Dress

Free People brings this dress back every year due to popular demand.

Taking Sides Maxi
Free People
Free-Est Taking Sides Maxi

This is the first piece I'll be packing for my summer holiday.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Free People
Free-Est Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

The V-shaped dropped waist sets this dress apart.

Milan Midi
Free People
Free-Est Milan Midi

I always find joyful shades when exploring the brand's new-in section.

Dixie Maxi
Free People
Free-Est Dixie Maxi

The addition of pockets shows how thoughtful each design detail is.

5. Reformation

Woman on street wears white dress, white cardigan, white socks, black shoes

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: It's hard to pin down one category that Reformation does the best, as it really is that good, but a special mention is deserved for its dresses. Mixing contemporary cuts with a sweet edge, Reformation manages to create It dress after It dress, and continues to re-issue the very best.

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

This airy linen style is beginning to pick up.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

Everyone I've seen in this dress looks incredible.

Tagliatelle Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Tagliatelle Linen Dress Es

Reformation's best pieces come in extended sizes too, like this consistently chic Tagliatelle dress.

Pennington Dress
Reformation
Pennington Dress

This playful piece is destined for my wardrobe.

Samara Linen Dress
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress

From the light linen fabrication to the delicate print, this dress is sure to be a favourite.

6. Matteau

Woman wears black dress, sandals and basket bag

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: Matteau knows that subtlety can still make waves. Taking neutral colour schemes the brand's designs are impactful through design details of texture and cut.

Net-a-porter
Matteau
Shirred Organic Cotton Midi Dress

From the colour to the shirring to the length, every detail of this dress is perfection.

Black Dress
Matteau
Pleated Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton Maxi Dress

Matteau does understated elegance so well.

MATTEAU, + Net Sustain Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress
Matteau
Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress

The gathered texture is truly beautiful.

Dress
Matteau
+ Net Sustain One-Shoulder Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Maxi Dress

Just add sandals.

Matteau One Sleeve Dress
Matteau
+ Net Sustain One-Shoulder Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Midi Dress

The dramatic one shoulder is just as relevant for al fresco dinners as beachside lunches.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

