I'm Looking for a Summer Dress That Prompts Compliments—These 6 Brands Are Up to the Task

After months of waiting, it finally feels like I can declare that summer has (nearly!) arrived. Whilst the British weather will never be fully reliable, we’ve been blessed with a smattering of 20-degree-and-over days, calling for one summer hero in particular: dresses.

As soon as the sunshine arrives, most of us find ourselves reaching for easy, throw-on styles that require less time spent in front of our wardrobes figuring out an outfit and more time soaking up the sun. Alongside the everyday dress callings, we’re well into wedding season, and with various other occasions along the way, we simply have to celebrate the best summer dress brands around.

As soon as the sunshine arrives my outfits tend to rotate between pretty dresses and linen trousers. Both excel in their easy appeal, though dresses often win out for the fact that they simply call for accessories to complete the look. But with hundreds—if not thousands—of dresses on the market, finding a place to start when expanding your forever summer wardrobe can feel like a huge task. Thankfully, I'm all about doing the hard work for you.

There are a few details I look for to ensure any addition to my wardrobe is the best that it can be. Elegant detailing from shirring to cut can be the difference between a good and a great dress, and a striking neckline can add an elegant touch to a simple piece. For me, silhouette is a big factor when the temperature rises, leading me to look to straight or looser styles rather than a more fitted silhouette.

As you'll see, each brand featured below has something different to offer. Take Rixo, for example, which has an array of playful prints, whilst others like Matteau are all about understated design details. Some excel in dressier frocks whilst others are ideal for everyday dresses that will take you from picnic to work meeting to dinner out. One thing all these brands have in common is that their dresses are undeniably chic.

Keep scrolling to explore the six best summer dress brands.

1. Dôen

Style Notes: Dôen masters pretty dresses and the latest collection is one of my favourites yet. With soft ruching, delicate bows and pared-back colour palettes, the brand's dresses are incredibly easy to fall for.

Dôen Katherina Dress £398 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this dress.

Dôen Sandia Dress in Bleu Frolicking Floral £378 SHOP NOW Add sandals for beachside trips or ballet flats and a cardigan for the city.

Dôen Carolynn Dress £325 SHOP NOW A flattering black dress will always come in handy.

Dôen Ischia Dress £358 SHOP NOW This silhouette has become iconic for Dôen.

Dôen Allene Dress £368 SHOP NOW Made from 100% linen.

2. Nobody's Child

Style Notes: Taking a peek at any one of these dresses, you might be surprised to find out that they're from the high street. With most styles coming in at under £100, Nobody's Child takes great dresses seriously, meaning there's a style for everyone and every occasion.

Nobody's Child Khaki Shirred Cassandra Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW The elegant square neckline and delicate shirring has made this a favourite amongst our editors.

Nobody's Child Brown Gingham Elsa Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Relaxed, easy and one to rely on.

Nobody's Child Black Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW You'll always have something to wear this summer with this chic black dress.

Nobody's Child Black Gingham Tie Detail Bertie Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW I'm all about pretty details right now, and the bow motifs are it.

Nobody's Child Green Starlight Button Down Midi Dress £65 SHOP NOW This versatile dress comes in 16—yes, 16—colourways.

3. Rixo

Style Notes: London-born Rixo does all things dresses very well, from elegant occasion styles to instant everyday outfits, with many pieces ready to be dressed up or down at will. The brand is a standout when it comes to bold prints and playful shades.

Rixo Evie in Amelie Floral Red £295 SHOP NOW Dress down with sandals or elevate with heels.

Rixo Patsy in Ivory £255 SHOP NOW Rixo shows off its design prowess with the many intricate details of this dress.

Rixo Clarice in Navy Polka Dot £225 SHOP NOW Naturally, this style is selling fast.

Rixo Cinzia in Tiger Patchwork Black £335 SHOP NOW The bold print is balanced out by the understated design, making for a very chic result.

Rixo Lauriane in Hibiscus Black £325 SHOP NOW This would make for a great wedding guest dress.

4. Free People

Style Notes: Bringing a sense of bohemia to the proceedings, Free People's dresses embody the laid-back vibes we're all looking forward to this summer. The attention to detail of each style always stands out, along with the array of shades that its best styles are available in.

Free People Free-Est Oasis Midi Dress £108 SHOP NOW Free People brings this dress back every year due to popular demand.

Free People Free-Est Taking Sides Maxi £108 SHOP NOW This is the first piece I'll be packing for my summer holiday.

Free People Free-Est Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi £78 SHOP NOW The V-shaped dropped waist sets this dress apart.

Free People Free-Est Milan Midi £98 SHOP NOW I always find joyful shades when exploring the brand's new-in section.

Free People Free-Est Dixie Maxi £108 SHOP NOW The addition of pockets shows how thoughtful each design detail is.

5. Reformation

Style Notes: It's hard to pin down one category that Reformation does the best, as it really is that good, but a special mention is deserved for its dresses. Mixing contemporary cuts with a sweet edge, Reformation manages to create It dress after It dress, and continues to re-issue the very best.

Reformation Aubree Linen Dress £98 SHOP NOW This airy linen style is beginning to pick up.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW Everyone I've seen in this dress looks incredible.

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW Reformation's best pieces come in extended sizes too, like this consistently chic Tagliatelle dress.

Reformation Pennington Dress £298 SHOP NOW This playful piece is destined for my wardrobe.

Reformation Samara Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW From the light linen fabrication to the delicate print, this dress is sure to be a favourite.

6. Matteau

Style Notes: Matteau knows that subtlety can still make waves. Taking neutral colour schemes the brand's designs are impactful through design details of texture and cut.

Matteau Shirred Organic Cotton Midi Dress £407 SHOP NOW From the colour to the shirring to the length, every detail of this dress is perfection.

Matteau Pleated Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton Maxi Dress £487 SHOP NOW Matteau does understated elegance so well.

Matteau Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress £455 SHOP NOW The gathered texture is truly beautiful.

Matteau + Net Sustain One-Shoulder Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Maxi Dress £438 SHOP NOW Just add sandals.