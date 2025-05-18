Every Day, I See Another Chic Fashion Person Wearing This Romantic Skirt Trend

Mark my words: lace-trim skirts will be one of summer 2025's most important trends. From glossy black minis to colour-soaked midis, read on to discover my edit of the best styles here.

Influencer wears a lace-trim skirt.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @johannapiispa, @rebeccaferrazwyatt)
For the most part, my wardrobe is made up of timeless staples—pieces that have earned their place and proven their staying power over the years. Still, every so often, a new-season trend comes along that feels so right, I can't help but fall for it on the spot. These moments are rare, but when they happen, they’re significant. So, believe me when I say the fact that the lace-trim skirt trend has made its way into my wardrobe means that I've stumbled upon a trend I find incredibly special.

Influencer wears a lace trimmed skirt.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

At first glance, the silhouette is simple: a silky, often satin skirt, elevated by a delicate lace border that varies in width and intricacy. The lace enhances the romantic essence of the swishy skirt, creating a feminine design that sings amongst light summer staples.

Influencer wears a lace trim skirt

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

While lace detailing is having a major moment this summer, the fabrication has been in the style zeitgeist for so long that it's adopted a timeless energy that sees it transcend seasonal hype—ensuring that it will hold up against the classic items in my wardrobe for many seasons to come.

Influencer wears a lace trimmed skirt.

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Having already made an appearance in Cannes, this week I spotted Shanina Shaik in a jet-black mini version, crafted in glossy satin and trimmed with fine lace. Wearing hers with a black t-shirt and pointed-toe ballet flats, Shaik showed that it's easy to weave this elegant skirt trend into your daily rotation.

Influencer wears a lace trimmed skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Shaik has inspired my lace-trim miniskirt styling, I've also seen plenty of chic ensembles that make the case for the lace-trim midi. Wearing just as well with tees as their mini counterparts, this length also lends itself well to styling with roomy knits on chillier summer days, or elegant blouses for evening occasions.

Influencer wears a lace trimmed skirt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

With lace settling in as one of the season's most important trends, I've curated an edit of the best lace-time skirts. Read on to discover my recommendations below.

Influencer wears a lace trim skirt

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

SHOP LACE-TRIM SKIRTS:

Crystal - Black
Rixo
Crystal Skirt

This comes in UK sizes 6—26.

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

This warm cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Neera Satin Skirt
Reformation
Neera Satin Skirt

Style this with a boxy knit during summer's early days.

Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt
Whistles
Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt

Shop this while it's on sale.

Lace Satin Midi Skirt
Stella McCartney
Lace Satin Midi Skirt

The satin composition gives this a luxurious edge.

net-a-porter,

The Row
Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt

This also comes in a light ivory shade.

The Tilda Mini Slip Skirt: Lace Edition
Anthropologie
The Tilda Mini Slip Skirt

I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

