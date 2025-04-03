Finally, the Easy Two-Part Outfit I Want to Wear All Spring Has Been Restocked
At last, the bright spring days have arrived. If you're anything like me, getting out into the sunshine is at the top of your to-do list, meaning time spent putting together an outfit each morning must be kept to a minimum.
Naturally, I began to search for easy outfit ideas, and co-ords were first to come to mind. With elegance, a striking silhouette and ease at the front of my mind, I figured this would be a tricky task. That was until I came across the Peachy Den Deba Co-ord.
The pairing consists of two parts. First up is a ruched top with a sleek high neckline and slight peplum detail at the hem. The shirring design lets it mould comfortably to your frame and brings a touch of texture to the look. Next is the Deba Midi Skirt, a sleek a-line silhouette with a dropped v-shape waistband which then flows into delicate pleats.
We can all appreciate the brilliance of a co-ord. Not only do you have a pre-made outfit that is literally designed to look great together, but also the various mix-and-match options that come with it. Heading out for an elegant evening? Pair the Deba top with your favourite tailored trousers and mules. Grabbing a coffee on a cooler spring morning? Add jeans and trending trainers into the mix. As the temperatures rise, you can also play with introducing shorts, mini skirts and even controversial capri pants into the mix. All bases are covered, and we haven't even considered the ways in which the Deba skirt can be styled.
With its anti-trend design and considered shirring and dropped waist details, this co-ord instantly became a bestseller for the brand. Now, it's been restocked in key colours like classic black, bold red, sleek navy, soft green and deep slate green.
In versatility, timelessness and ease, I'm completely sold on the Peachy Den Deba set, and if you're also interested, keep scrolling to shop.
Shop the Peachy Den Deba Set
Style with trainers, loafers, ballet flats, slingbacks—the list goes on.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
-
Model Pritika Swarup Has an Angel's Complexion, so I Asked for All Her Skin and Makeup Secrets
Her must-haves for "runway-level radiance."
By Jamie Schneider
-
Listen, Listen, Listen—These 35 Spring Dresses From Revolve Will Get You Endless Compliments
The only curation of stunning dresses you need this season.
By Chichi Offor
-
I'm Working on My Spring Capsule Wardrobe—These Are the Only 4 Trends I'm Buying
They're worth it.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
7 Street Style Trends Everyone Will Wear This Spring
How classic spring staples have been given an update.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Classy Skirt All the Cool Europeans Will Skip Jeans for This Spring
Incredibly elegant.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
6 Chic Pieces That I Swear Take My Spring Outfits From Subpar to Sophisticated
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
7 Easy Yet Elevated Spring Outfit Ideas to Wear on Repeat
Get stylishly ready in a snap.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
7 Ways to Style Your Jeans for Spring That Feel Very 2025
Courtesy of the street style set.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Simple and Trend-Forward Denim Outfit That Requires No Effort at All
As seen all over the runways.
By Judith Jones
-
I'm a Plus-Size Fashion Editor—42 Stunning Styles I'm Eyeing to Refresh My Spring Wardrobe
Your spring wardrobe refresh made easy.
By Chichi Offor