Finally, the Easy Two-Part Outfit I Want to Wear All Spring Has Been Restocked

At last, the bright spring days have arrived. If you're anything like me, getting out into the sunshine is at the top of your to-do list, meaning time spent putting together an outfit each morning must be kept to a minimum.

Naturally, I began to search for easy outfit ideas, and co-ords were first to come to mind. With elegance, a striking silhouette and ease at the front of my mind, I figured this would be a tricky task. That was until I came across the Peachy Den Deba Co-ord.

Woman wears black ruched top and black midi skirt

Lucy styles the Peachy Den Deba Co-ord with simple sandals and a black bag.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

The pairing consists of two parts. First up is a ruched top with a sleek high neckline and slight peplum detail at the hem. The shirring design lets it mould comfortably to your frame and brings a touch of texture to the look. Next is the Deba Midi Skirt, a sleek a-line silhouette with a dropped v-shape waistband which then flows into delicate pleats.

Hannah wears a black shirred top and matching black skirt

Editor-in-chief, Hannah, wears the Peachy Den Deba Co-ord on holiday.

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

We can all appreciate the brilliance of a co-ord. Not only do you have a pre-made outfit that is literally designed to look great together, but also the various mix-and-match options that come with it. Heading out for an elegant evening? Pair the Deba top with your favourite tailored trousers and mules. Grabbing a coffee on a cooler spring morning? Add jeans and trending trainers into the mix. As the temperatures rise, you can also play with introducing shorts, mini skirts and even controversial capri pants into the mix. All bases are covered, and we haven't even considered the ways in which the Deba skirt can be styled.

Woman wears white ruched top and black shorts

Lindsey styles the Peachy Den Deba Top with a pair of black shorts.

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

With its anti-trend design and considered shirring and dropped waist details, this co-ord instantly became a bestseller for the brand. Now, it's been restocked in key colours like classic black, bold red, sleek navy, soft green and deep slate green.

Woman wears white tank top, navy skirt and black boots

MV styles the Peachy Den Deba skirt with a simple tank top.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

In versatility, timelessness and ease, I'm completely sold on the Peachy Den Deba set, and if you're also interested, keep scrolling to shop.

Shop the Peachy Den Deba Set

The Deba Top, Onyx
Peachy Den
The Deba Top, Onyx

I can't get enough of this slash neckline.

The Deba Midi Skirt, Onyx
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt, Onyx

Yes, the skirt has pockets!

The Deba Top, Tomato
Peachy Den
The Deba Top, Tomato

The punchy red is sure to make an impact.

The Deba Midi Skirt, Tomato
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt, Tomato

Style with trainers, loafers, ballet flats, slingbacks—the list goes on.

The Deba Top, Midnight
Peachy Den
The Deba Top, Midnight

Navy is just as classic as black.

The Deba Midi Skirt, Midnight
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt, Midnight

Pretty and cool in equal measure.

The Deba Top, Shell
Sale
The Deba Top, Shell

Revitalise your spring wardrobe with this crisp light green shade.

The Deba Midi Skirt, Shell
Sale
The Deba Midi Skirt, Shell

The full skirt adds a fluid movement to the skirt with each step.

The Deba Top, Slate Green
Peachy Den
The Deba Top, Slate Green

This deep green shade is already moving quickly!

The Deba Midi Skirt, Slate Green
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt, Slate Green

