Finally, the Easy Two-Part Outfit I Want to Wear All Spring Has Been Restocked

At last, the bright spring days have arrived. If you're anything like me, getting out into the sunshine is at the top of your to-do list, meaning time spent putting together an outfit each morning must be kept to a minimum.

Naturally, I began to search for easy outfit ideas, and co-ords were first to come to mind. With elegance, a striking silhouette and ease at the front of my mind, I figured this would be a tricky task. That was until I came across the Peachy Den Deba Co-ord.

Lucy styles the Peachy Den Deba Co-ord with simple sandals and a black bag. (Image credit: @lucywilliams02

The pairing consists of two parts. First up is a ruched top with a sleek high neckline and slight peplum detail at the hem. The shirring design lets it mould comfortably to your frame and brings a touch of texture to the look. Next is the Deba Midi Skirt, a sleek a-line silhouette with a dropped v-shape waistband which then flows into delicate pleats.

Editor-in-chief, Hannah, wears the Peachy Den Deba Co-ord on holiday. (Image credit: @hannahalmassi

We can all appreciate the brilliance of a co-ord. Not only do you have a pre-made outfit that is literally designed to look great together, but also the various mix-and-match options that come with it. Heading out for an elegant evening? Pair the Deba top with your favourite tailored trousers and mules. Grabbing a coffee on a cooler spring morning? Add jeans and trending trainers into the mix. As the temperatures rise, you can also play with introducing shorts, mini skirts and even controversial capri pants into the mix. All bases are covered, and we haven't even considered the ways in which the Deba skirt can be styled.

Lindsey styles the Peachy Den Deba Top with a pair of black shorts. (Image credit: @lindseyholland_

With its anti-trend design and considered shirring and dropped waist details, this co-ord instantly became a bestseller for the brand. Now, it's been restocked in key colours like classic black, bold red, sleek navy, soft green and deep slate green.

MV styles the Peachy Den Deba skirt with a simple tank top. (Image credit: @mv.tiangue

In versatility, timelessness and ease, I'm completely sold on the Peachy Den Deba set, and if you're also interested, keep scrolling to shop.

Shop the Peachy Den Deba Set

Peachy Den The Deba Top, Onyx £95 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of this slash neckline.

Peachy Den The Deba Midi Skirt, Onyx £120 SHOP NOW Yes, the skirt has pockets!

Peachy Den The Deba Top, Tomato £95 SHOP NOW The punchy red is sure to make an impact.

Peachy Den The Deba Midi Skirt, Tomato £120 SHOP NOW Style with trainers, loafers, ballet flats, slingbacks—the list goes on.

Peachy Den The Deba Top, Midnight £95 SHOP NOW Navy is just as classic as black.

Peachy Den The Deba Midi Skirt, Midnight £120 SHOP NOW Pretty and cool in equal measure.

Sale The Deba Top, Shell £95 SHOP NOW Revitalise your spring wardrobe with this crisp light green shade.

Sale The Deba Midi Skirt, Shell £120 SHOP NOW The full skirt adds a fluid movement to the skirt with each step.

Peachy Den The Deba Top, Slate Green £95 SHOP NOW This deep green shade is already moving quickly!

Peachy Den The Deba Midi Skirt, Slate Green £120 SHOP NOW