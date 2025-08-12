Take It From Olivia Rodrigo: This Fall Dress Trend Will Replace Polka-Dot Ones

If you know anything about Olivia Rodrigo's style, you're probably aware that she loves polka-dot dresses. In fact, they're kind of her signature style at this point. The polka-dot trend is a classic, but the print is more of a summer look. With fall on the horizon, in-the-know people such as Rodrigo are ready to swap it for a more autumn-friendly print trend. That trend is plaid—specifically plaid dresses, which is what Rodrigo wore while walking in Los Angeles with Louis Partridge.
We've been covering the return of plaid for months, as it first came to light on the spring/summer 2025 runways. It should come as no surprise that plaid had completely infiltrated the runways by the time the fall/winter 2025 fashion weeks came around. Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, and Kallmeyer are just a few of the brands embracing checks, and Rodrigo's plaid minidress (which she paired with ballet flats in true Olivia Rodrigo fashion) is the perfect way to ease into fall while it's still hot out.
Keep scrolling to follow Rodrigo's lead and shop chic plaid dresses to start wearing now.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.