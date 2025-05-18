Sure, Black Dresses Are Timeless, But Everyone With Great Taste Is Wearing Chic Styles in These Pretty Colours This Summer
There may not be an acronym for colourful dresses like the classic LBD, but that doesn't mean they're any less chic. See the dress colour trends taking over my wardrobe this summer here.
Even though I'm a fashion editor, I typically lean towards a minimalist wardrobe filled with versatile, fuss-free staples I can style in various ways throughout the year. So, in other words, my wardrobe is almost entirely black. Even in the summer, I favour black or white dresses (largely the former), purely because I'm so accident-prone, and the colour can cover a multitude of mishaps. Plus, black dresses are easy to style and look effortlessly chic, of course.
Unsurprisingly, I own a plethora of black summer dresses, which I alternate between, slipping on a black halterneck dress one day, a strappy cross-back style another, a black dress with shirred details and puff sleeves for casual days out or a satin slip dress for date night. And whilst I love my rotation of black dresses and am sure they will never lose their timeless appeal, there are times when, admittedly, I pull out said dresses and wish I had a vibrant one-piece to inject a splash of colour into my wardrobe.
Black and white dresses may be fail-safe options I revert to on autopilot, but this summer, I've decided it's time to shake up the status quo. I've seen a medley of dress colour trends in retailers, on celebrities and being styled by those in the know, all of which I'm keen to add to my summer dress collection. There's a kaleidoscope of colours to choose from, but the dress colour trends I'm focused on the most include vibrant red, butter yellow, pistachio and cornflower blue, to name a few.
The best bit? When it comes to styling, a colourful dress is equally as easy to build into an outfit for the warmer months. Whether you're escaping to the office purely for the air-con, jetting off on a well-deserved holiday or heading to a summer wedding, a colourful summer dress will work hard for you.
So, without further ado, scroll on for the dress colour trends to have on your radar this summer, along with top styling tips on how to wear them and my pick of the best styles to help you embrace them.
The Chicest Dress Colour Trends of 2025
1. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: This soft pastel hue pairs beautifully with cream or gold accessories and can be worn day or night, including for formal occasions such as summer weddings.
Shop the Colour:
A bandeau dress is a favourite for those who want to show off their décolletage. Style this dress with strappy heels and a clutch for a warm-weather wedding.
2. Cornflower Blue
Style Notes: Chloé's autumn/winter show highlighted a variety of pastel blue tones, but the pigment dial has been flicked up a notch for this summer in the form of cornflower blue. Cornflower blue is not to be confused with sky blue or pale blue, though it does sit somewhere in the middle. It pairs beautifully with other blue tones, creams and metallics, namely silver, though it also can be worn with denim, too.
Shop the Look:
3. Red and Orange Gingham
Style Notes: I'm sort of cheating with this one! Gingham is a timeless trend that surges in popularity every summer. And while navy and white, black and white or red and white, are the most common gingham styles, I love the softness of Marina's ochre version, which combines two trends in one. I would style with white trainers, white ankle socks and a denim jacket for a preppy daytime look this summer.
Shop the Look:
4. Pillar-Box Red
Style Notes: Red outfits may seem too bold for the faint-hearted, but it suits all skin tones, pair beautifully with gold, raffia or tan accessories, which makes it more versatile (and wearable) than many assume.
Shop the Look:
If you're heading on holiday, have a diary filled with reservations for rooftop bars this summer, or are heading to a destination wedding, this mini dress is the ideal outfit to wear for all occasions. The dropped hem and peplum-style skirt are popular trends on their own, let alone combined with the on-trend pillar box red. Plus, the structured bodice, square neck and thick straps create an elevated alternative to flimsy mini dresses.
5. Pistachio Green
Style Notes: Pistachio is not only having a moment in terms of food (specifically that Dubai chocolate), but in terms of colour. From interiors to fashion, I've spotted the shade is everywhere this season. If you are a fan of khaki green in autumn/winter, you will come to love it's summertime sister! Pair with cream footwear to allow the muted tone to really pop, though it also complements tan and metallic accessories, too.
Shop the Look:
I would style this with a pair of heeled pumps to nail the old money aesthetic.
6. Black and White
Style Notes: Now I know I said I'm steering away from black or white dresses, but black and white dresses are different. Printed summer dresses in the monochrome colour is effortlessly chic and sophisticated. I have seen a particular surge in black and white polka dot dresses this season, though stripes and checks also fit the brief.
Shop the Look:
7. Powder Pink
Style Notes: Move over bubblegum pink, it's time for the soft powder pink tones to shine. This hue bridges the gap between neutral tones and venturing into bolder colour palettes. The colourway invites you to get creative with your accessories, whether you opt for cream tones, crisp whites, or metallic silver, though I also recommend clashing with fuchsia pink accessories, or other pastel shades like lilac and pale blue.
Shop the Look:
The bohemian-style Milan Midi Dress is a versatile design. Wear in the daytime with sandals or trainers, layered over a t-shirt, or under a denim jacket for extra coverage. However, the structured bodice, tiered drop hem and flare skirt are stylish details that makes this dress appropriate for a destination wedding guest outfit too.
Zara's short ruffle dress is channelling the bohemian style of Chloé's dresses thanks to the tiered ruffles and fishtail hem at the back of the dress, which tall girls will appreciate as it provides extra coverage (IYKYK). It's lightweight, ethereal, and versatile. Wear with heels, cowboy boots or ballet pumps. You can even go full Chloé-mode by wearing over a pair of flared jeans in the transitional seasons.
