Even though I'm a fashion editor, I typically lean towards a minimalist wardrobe filled with versatile, fuss-free staples I can style in various ways throughout the year. So, in other words, my wardrobe is almost entirely black. Even in the summer, I favour black or white dresses (largely the former), purely because I'm so accident-prone, and the colour can cover a multitude of mishaps. Plus, black dresses are easy to style and look effortlessly chic, of course.

Unsurprisingly, I own a plethora of black summer dresses, which I alternate between, slipping on a black halterneck dress one day, a strappy cross-back style another, a black dress with shirred details and puff sleeves for casual days out or a satin slip dress for date night. And whilst I love my rotation of black dresses and am sure they will never lose their timeless appeal, there are times when, admittedly, I pull out said dresses and wish I had a vibrant one-piece to inject a splash of colour into my wardrobe.

(Image credit: eniswardrobe)

Black and white dresses may be fail-safe options I revert to on autopilot, but this summer, I've decided it's time to shake up the status quo. I've seen a medley of dress colour trends in retailers, on celebrities and being styled by those in the know, all of which I'm keen to add to my summer dress collection. There's a kaleidoscope of colours to choose from, but the dress colour trends I'm focused on the most include vibrant red, butter yellow, pistachio and cornflower blue, to name a few.

(Image credit: aimeesong)

The best bit? When it comes to styling, a colourful dress is equally as easy to build into an outfit for the warmer months. Whether you're escaping to the office purely for the air-con, jetting off on a well-deserved holiday or heading to a summer wedding, a colourful summer dress will work hard for you.

So, without further ado, scroll on for the dress colour trends to have on your radar this summer, along with top styling tips on how to wear them and my pick of the best styles to help you embrace them.

The Chicest Dress Colour Trends of 2025

1. Butter Yellow

(Image credit: abimarvel)

Style Notes: This soft pastel hue pairs beautifully with cream or gold accessories and can be worn day or night, including for formal occasions such as summer weddings.

Shop the Colour:

REFORMATION Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW The fitted corset-like middle section beautifully contrasts the ruched bust and voluminous skirting, which is ideal for the ideal flattering, floaty midi. NOBODY'S CHILD Butter Yellow Bandeau Emmett Midi Dress £140 SHOP NOW A bandeau dress is a favourite for those who want to show off their décolletage. Style this dress with strappy heels and a clutch for a warm-weather wedding. & OTHER STORIES Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW A satin slip dress never goes out of style. This silky number in butter yellow flows like molten gold and achieves an elegant finish, whether you pair it with heeled sandals for the evening or layer a denim jacket and pumps for the day.

2. Cornflower Blue

Style Notes: Chloé's autumn/winter show highlighted a variety of pastel blue tones, but the pigment dial has been flicked up a notch for this summer in the form of cornflower blue. Cornflower blue is not to be confused with sky blue or pale blue, though it does sit somewhere in the middle. It pairs beautifully with other blue tones, creams and metallics, namely silver, though it also can be worn with denim, too.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Linen Blend Dress £149 £119 SHOP NOW For those who are looking for some coverage will be pleased to find this midi dress features a slight capped sleeve. This design creates an hourglass shape as the fabric drapes over the shoulders, cinches in at the middle, before billowing out into an A-line skirt. COS Sleeveless Dropped-Waist Maxi Dress £135 SHOP NOW COS has nailed effortless summer dressing with this throw-on dress. Pair with trainers and a denim jacket for those off-duty days, or even wear it to the office with a linen blazer. RIXO Sandrine Dress £235 SHOP NOW Don't be afraid to play with prints as well as colours this summer!

3. Red and Orange Gingham

Style Notes: I'm sort of cheating with this one! Gingham is a timeless trend that surges in popularity every summer. And while navy and white, black and white or red and white, are the most common gingham styles, I love the softness of Marina's ochre version, which combines two trends in one. I would style with white trainers, white ankle socks and a denim jacket for a preppy daytime look this summer.

Shop the Look:

ROSIE ASSOULIN Off-The-Shoulder Gingham Cotton-Seersucker Midi Dress £671 SHOP NOW Voluminous puff sleeves are a summer dress feature I adore because it adds character to the design. Wear the sleeves down at full length, or cinch up to the elbow to exaggerate the balloon sleeve even more. Damson Madder Grace Midi Dress £100 SHOP NOW A common style I have seen in recent years are shirred dresses. It is a genius feature to ensure a snug fit for all bust sizes, yet it also adds texture and character to the design too. RIXO Anais Midi Dress £285 SHOP NOW Gingham print comes in an array of colours, and pattern sizes, which Rixo's Anais Midi Dress perfectly demonstrates. The short sleeve top boasts a thicker cross-hatch pattern to contrast the finer gingham print on the skirt, which gives the illusion of a two-piece set.

4. Pillar-Box Red

Style Notes: Red outfits may seem too bold for the faint-hearted, but it suits all skin tones, pair beautifully with gold, raffia or tan accessories, which makes it more versatile (and wearable) than many assume.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Ed Evelyn Peplum Party Dress £145 SHOP NOW If you're heading on holiday, have a diary filled with reservations for rooftop bars this summer, or are heading to a destination wedding, this mini dress is the ideal outfit to wear for all occasions. The dropped hem and peplum-style skirt are popular trends on their own, let alone combined with the on-trend pillar box red. Plus, the structured bodice, square neck and thick straps create an elevated alternative to flimsy mini dresses. DÔEN Marianne Shirred Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £274 SHOP NOW Döen's summer dresses never fail to deliver on style and comfort. Case in point: the Marianne dress. From the ruched top, tiered hem and billowy skirt, this dress will be a hardworking staple you can rely on day or night. Reiss Cotton Shirred Midi Dress £230 SHOP NOW Reiss' Cotton Shirred Midi Dress is a modern twist on the classic shift dress many throw on in the summer. The shirred top hugs the body before the skirt billows out beautifully from the hips.

5. Pistachio Green

Style Notes: Pistachio is not only having a moment in terms of food (specifically that Dubai chocolate), but in terms of colour. From interiors to fashion, I've spotted the shade is everywhere this season. If you are a fan of khaki green in autumn/winter, you will come to love it's summertime sister! Pair with cream footwear to allow the muted tone to really pop, though it also complements tan and metallic accessories, too.

Shop the Look:

Gucci Cotton Bouclé Mini Dress £2100 SHOP NOW I would style this with a pair of heeled pumps to nail the old money aesthetic. SISTER JANE Plume Floral-Jacquard Cloqué Mini Dress £155 SHOP NOW Sister Jane is best known for its voluminous dresses, so if you prefer a loose fit dress to keep you cool, comfortable and chic in the summer, this is the brand to have on your radar. MANGO Asymmetrical Draped Short Dress £46 SHOP NOW It's giving modern day Roman Empress thanks to the draped detailing and asymmetric cut.

6. Black and White

Style Notes: Now I know I said I'm steering away from black or white dresses, but black and white dresses are different. Printed summer dresses in the monochrome colour is effortlessly chic and sophisticated. I have seen a particular surge in black and white polka dot dresses this season, though stripes and checks also fit the brief.

Shop the Look:

H&M Long Halterneck Dress £55 £27 SHOP NOW A halterneck dress is a popular summer style I love as it suits all body shapes, particularly those with broad shoulders, like me. The black and white stripe print runs in different directions, which adds character, but cleverly streamlines your silhouette too. Free People Cecelia Midi £88 SHOP NOW For something a little different! Reformation Monette Linen Dress £198 SHOP NOW This is such an easy yet elevated style from Reformation.

7. Powder Pink

Style Notes: Move over bubblegum pink, it's time for the soft powder pink tones to shine. This hue bridges the gap between neutral tones and venturing into bolder colour palettes. The colourway invites you to get creative with your accessories, whether you opt for cream tones, crisp whites, or metallic silver, though I also recommend clashing with fuchsia pink accessories, or other pastel shades like lilac and pale blue.

Shop the Look:

Free People Milan Midi Dress £98 SHOP NOW The bohemian-style Milan Midi Dress is a versatile design. Wear in the daytime with sandals or trainers, layered over a t-shirt, or under a denim jacket for extra coverage. However, the structured bodice, tiered drop hem and flare skirt are stylish details that makes this dress appropriate for a destination wedding guest outfit too. SLEEPER Juliette Shirred Asymmetric Dress $370 SHOP NOW I consider this an elevated version of Sleeper's iconic Atlanta Dress. Instead of the voluminous puff sleeve, the Juliette features a puff shoulder that blends into a fitted shirred long sleeve, asymmetric hem and thigh high split. ZARA Short Ruffle Dress £40 SHOP NOW Zara's short ruffle dress is channelling the bohemian style of Chloé's dresses thanks to the tiered ruffles and fishtail hem at the back of the dress, which tall girls will appreciate as it provides extra coverage (IYKYK). It's lightweight, ethereal, and versatile. Wear with heels, cowboy boots or ballet pumps. You can even go full Chloé-mode by wearing over a pair of flared jeans in the transitional seasons.