I'm a Fashion Designer With Eclectic Taste—These Are the Key Buys on My Summer Wish List
Dressing should be fun, according to cult brand Damson Madder's founder, Emma Hill.
You've probably heard of cult-brand Damson Madder, known for its iconic leopard print, bold check designs, bows on everything and oversized collars with intricate embroidery. Behind the London-based brand is Emma Hill, founder and creative director. Her ethos is 'maximum style, minimal impact', a belief she stands by in both her personal style and her designs for the brand. Hot on the heels of Damson Madder's 5th birthday, with celebrations taking place in London and New York, Emma spills her ultimate summer wish list with Who What Wear.
When I launched Damson Madder back in 2020 (a week before the world went into lockdown) I honestly had no idea what was ahead. The idea was simple - creative, considered, and responsible clothing using recycled and organic fabrics and dyes. I didn’t want to just make clothes, I wanted to make pieces that people feel good about, and feel good in too. Fast forward nearly five years, and it’s grown into something far bigger and more incredible than I ever could’ve imagined.
What started as a small project, street style and vintage shopping secrets, has turned into a brand I now see all over the world. From patchwork coats to oversized scrunchies, it’s still totally surreal to see people wearing pieces I helped bring to life. We’ve had incredible pop-ups in New York City and London, and each time I see someone styled in our pieces, it’s the best feeling ever. Even though we’ve grown, the heart of the brand hasn’t changed. Small, intentional collections, always rooted in responsibility, fun and wearability.
A look from the new Damson Madder Summer 2025 collection.
As for me, my personal style is pretty casual, I love balancing masculine and feminine pieces that elevate everyday dressing. Think a cute blouse with baggy cargos or a skirt with a long-sleeve graphic tee. I’m a total trainer obsessive, and would wear them with every outfit if I could get away with it.
Colour-wise, there’s no such thing as a wrong combination. At Damson Madder, we’re all about bold clashes - pink and green is a personal favourite, I like to experiment with prints and shapes too. One of my go-to looks is a red skirt with a relaxed pink rugby-style polo. Rugby shirts in general have become such a staple for me; anything comfy but still cool is a win.
I’m quite practical with how I shop - I don’t have loads of time, so I buy with intention. It’s usually because I need a piece to work with multiple outfits, or I’ve seen someone in something amazing and just have to find out where it’s from. I’m not shy about asking a stranger where they got their jacket, or especially when I see a cool pair of shoes.
My aim is to always make sure dressing feels fun! It’s at the core of how I approach both my own wardrobe and everything we create at Damson Madder. Read on to shop my wish list for the summer. Happy shopping!
SHOP EMMA HILL'S SUMMER WISHLIST:
I love the stand out gingham and the fact that its shower proof so handy for UK festival season.
I really love this tinted lip oil from Typology in Ruby Red which I bought recently - moisturising and gives a glossy finish without being over powering.
Ideal for a casual weekend look with a little bit of spice.
Our versatile Hazel blouse pairs beautifully with a casual trouser, such as the Tatianna Culottes or olive jeans.
You'll find me in these most days—I love the rich tan shade and bow details.
I have been patiently waiting for these to drop since seeing them on the catwalk at CPHFW. Also available on the Asics site. These will become my daily sneaker.
Butter yellow is still the colour of the season. I'm teaming this with the matching skirt.
These will go with with our new black frill capri pants, which I will be wearing on holiday.
I have been looking at this brand for a while and just bought these. They come in some really fun colours! Also love their Brigette hoops.
I don’t wear dresses very often but like to make an exception when the sun is out. This Saffy dress is so flattering!
SHOP DAMSON MADDER NEW-IN:
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.
