I Had to Queue to Get My Hands on Arket’s New Waisted Blazer in Store—Here’s Why It’s So Good

Every year, we go through the same cycle here in the UK. We get a few days of sunshine and trick ourselves into thinking the warm weather is here to stay. Then, just as we've packed away our heavy knits and wool jackets, the chill creeps back in, leaving us with the task of finding items that can adapt to the cooler and warmer weather. Enter Arket's linen-blend blazer, a spring/summer wardrobe staple that perfectly bridges the gap between warm summer days and breezier spring afternoons. And we certainly aren't the only ones who love it. In fact, when we went to go and try it on in-store, we had to queue up to get our hands on it! But I can assure you it was well worth the wait.

(Image credit: @florriealexander for Who What Wear UK)

Shopping Editor Florrie Alexander tries on Arket's waisted linen-blend blazer

What really sets this blazer apart is the ultra-flattering waisted fit. Unlike the oversized, boxier shapes that dominated the past few years, it's clear that 2025 is the year of waisted, hourglass silhouettes that sculpt and shape the body. Opting for a waisted cut will not only look extremely elegant with any outfit but will also subtly enhance your shape without feeling tight or too restrictive. Not to mention that the tailored cut makes it perfect for layering. You can wear it buttoned up on its own or layered over a simple tank or fitted t-shirt.

Beyond the sophisticated fit, the fabric composition is what makes this blazer a real winner in my eyes. Made from a blend of linen, cotton and a touch of elastane for some stretch, it's breathable enough to wear on those rare but extremely hot summer days we get here in the UK, but will also provide just enough coverage when the temperature drops as well. Composed of 99% natural fibre, this blazer is sure to be much more comfortable on the skin than synthetic materials as well as being a more sustainable and lower-impact choice for the planet. Not to mention that natural fibres tend to have a much longer life span, softening over time instead of breaking down as non-natural materials tend to do.

(Image credit: @florriealexander for Who What Wear UK)

The blazer is currently available in a mole shade that will go with everything from classic neutrals to bolder prints and patterns. For an effortless daytime look, I'd style it with a pair of wide-leg jeans, ballet flats and a suede tote. But this elegant blazer will fit just as seamlessly into a more formal evening outfit. A simple swap to tailored trousers or a poplin midi skirt, heeled mules and a clutch bag will take this blazer from day to night.

Given how popular this blazer was in-store, I have no doubt it will be selling out online soon as well, so keep scrolling to shop Arket's waisted linen-blend blazer, and then take a browse at other waisted blazers we currently love.

Shop the Arket Waisted Linen-Blend Blazer:

Linen-Blend Blazer – Mole – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen-Blend Blazer

I predict that this classy blazer will be sold out before summer.

Linen-Blend Blazer – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen-Blend Blazer

We're hoping the black will be coming back in stock soon.

Shop More Waisted Blazers We Love:

Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer

Aligne brings back this iconic style every year.

Fitted Round Neck Blazer
ZARA
Fitted Round Neck Blazer

Navy is just as versatile as black or white.

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

Dress this down with jeans or up with tailored trousers.

Twill Blazer Dress
Wardrobe.NYC
Twill Blazer Dress

How chic is this?

JACQUEMUS, Ovalo Single-Breasted Woven Jacket
JACQUEMUS
Ovalo Single-Breasted Woven Jacket

The exaggerated balloon sleeves really set this blazer apart.

River Island, Brown Button Front Blazer
River Island
Brown Button Front Blazer

Doesn't this look so expensive?

Samuel Chalk Stripe Wool-Blend Jacket
Khaite
Samuel Chalk Stripe Wool-Blend Jacket

An investment buy you won't regret.

Wool and Silk Blazer
Magda Butrym
Wool and Silk Blazer

This has such a retro feel to it.

Tailored Collarless Blazer
M&S Collection
Tailored Collarless Blazer

This is selling out fast.

Malina Carol Wool Blend Blazer, Vanilla
Malina
Carol Wool Blend Blazer

The boucle fabrication makes this blazer look so classy.

Wide Shoulder Cinch Waist Blazer - Cream
Manière De Voir
Wide Shoulder Cinch Waist Blazer - Cream

I'd style mine exactly like this for summer.

