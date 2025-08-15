A$AP Rocky Just Soft-Launched This Soon-to-Be Fall It Bag

It's time we start taking style inspiration from celebrity men. They are the ones carrying the most incredible designer bags these days. I mean, have you seen Jacob Elordi's collection of Bottega Veneta bags or Tyrese Haliburton's The Row Margaux bags? Another one we can't overlook is A$AP Rocky, who isn't afraid to make a statement with his accessories. Recently, he was among the first to carry the much-talked-about Celine Luggage Smile bag.
This week in NYC, Rocky was spotted wearing a head-to-toe Celine outfit. The look included a double-breasted jacket, a striped tie, a button-down shirt, light-wash puddle jeans, and monk-strap dress shoes. The real showstopper, though, was what he was holding—Celine's black Luggage Smile bag in the large size.
For those unfamiliar, the new Celine collection by Michael Rider debuted in July during Paris Haute Couture Week. It featured silk scarves draped over long, tailored jackets; skinny jeans and leggings paired with socks and flats; and balloon-style trousers tucked into boots. Many of these looks were accessorized with the Luggage Smile bag, an east-west silhouette with two structured handles and a front zippered pocket, which resemble a smiling face.
On A$AP Rocky: Celine Luggage Smile bag
This handbag may be new, but it is a reimagined version of the Phantom bag that first launched in 2011 under Creative Director Phoebe Philo, and it is a sister style to the Luggage bag, which debuted the year before. Like its precursor, the Phantom became an instant It bag and was spotted on everyone from Rihanna and Kim Kardashian to Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively.
Now, the reinvented Luggage Smile is here, officially launching on September 19 on Celine's website and in select retail stores worldwide. It will be available in black and brown for the medium size and black for the large. With all the hype, surprise, and anticipation, will this Celine bag be just as popular as or even more so than the Phantom in the 2010s? Only time will tell.
