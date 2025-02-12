Olivia Dean Just Wore the Pretty Skirt Trend Fashion Insiders Are Already Banking for Spring
Few celebrities have their fingers on the pulse of new trends quite like Olivia Dean. The singer, Chanel ambassador, and Who What Wear cover star easily weaves new-season styles into her wardrobe, making them look like longtime staples. With a knack for embracing the trends that resonate most right now, Dean has become something of a style trailblazer—when she adopts a blossoming trend, it’s only a matter of time before it circulates through fashion’s inner circles.
True to form, Dean was recently spotted styling the skirt that’s poised to be a street style favourite this spring. While pencil silhouettes and lace-adorned slips had their moment during winter, the warmer months are set to usher in the rise of the polka dot skirt trend.
Wearing hers in the most fashion person way, Dean paired a polka dot midi with a grey layered top and chocolate brown Manolo Blahnik slingback heels (£725) creating a look that felt polished yet relaxed—and perfect for spring’s brighter days. The skirt in question? Susamusa’s viral Meadow Skirt (£90), a semi-sheer, below-the-knee style that strikes the perfect balance between coverage and lightness. Already a hit among fashion insiders, the London-based brand’s cult-favourite design has been making waves on Instagram, cementing its status as a key piece this season.
Beyond Dean’s endorsement, polka dot skirts have been steadily rising in popularity in recent months. Their timeless appeal makes them feel both familiar and versatile—with black and white colour ways being neutral enough to pair with wardrobe staples all while being playful enough to add a touch of personality to any look.
With the print already emerging as a key trend for spring/summer 2025, brands have been quick to incorporate the motif into their collections. From Susamusa’s sought-after design to Reformation’s elegant, floor-skimming iterations, scroll on to shop the best polka dot skirts of the season.
SHOP POLKA DOT SKIRTS:
The neutral colour palette makes this so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
I always come back to Doen for their elegant, feminine silhouettes.
This midi-skirt length means that is pairs particularly well with knee-high boots.
The front pockets and basque waist detailing gives this such a playful energy.
The silk and elastane composition gives this a comfortable finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
