The Simple Styling Trick Dakota Johnson and J.Law Use to Make Their Outfits Look More Expensive

It's not every day that I stumble upon paparazzi shots featuring two of my favorite celebrity style icons in the same frame, however, today was an exception. I was delighted to see a photo of Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson together, showcasing their chic styles. Even though their outfits were noticeably different, they embraced a staple fashion insiders swear by. The basic I'm referring to is a timeless white crewneck T-shirt.

While strolling around L.A., Johnson wore a white T-shirt with a black V-neck sweater, a midi-length coat, baggy jeans, and designer loafers. On the flip side, Jennifer Lawrence showcased a more relaxed vibe. Her outfit centered around a white crewneck T-shirt, a cozy blue zip-up sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. To top off her look, she added a boho-inspired necklace, baseball cap, and Puma Speedcat sneakers, embodying a sporty flair.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row Kelly Sunglasses ($510); Saint Laurent Le Loafers ($895)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Tiffany & Co. x Elsa Peretti Sevillana Pendant ($470); Phoebe Philo Gig Bag ($3500); Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($126)

Despite their contrasting outfits, both actresses exemplified the incredible versatility of a white T-shirt. The simple yet essential wardrobe item can look chic and expensive, peaking through a chunky knit or independently with a lightweight jacket. Either way, it adds the perfect layer of warmth, which is necessary as the weather shifts.

What's particularly appealing is that investing in a quality white T-shirt doesn't have to break the bank, as you can choose a classic $50 version designed for longevity or stock up on multiple affordable options under $10 that deliver the same look and similarly luxurious feel.

With all that in mind, keep scrolling to shop for the best white T-shirts for women. These selections are highly favored not only by my colleagues at WWW but also by Johnson and Lawrence.

Shop our favorite white T-shirts:

Hanes Nano-T T-Shirt $9 $8 SHOP NOW An editor favorite.

ZARA Basic Cotton T-Shirt $11 SHOP NOW This tee perfectly balances a fitted and an oversize style.

LA Made Crew Neck Tee $39 SHOP NOW I'm currently wearing this one under a blazer, so I can attest to that fact that it's the perfect layering piece.

H&M Oversized T-Shirt $10 SHOP NOW For those who prefer an oversize fit.

cos Clean Cut Regular T-shirt $45 SHOP NOW I think I need this one next.

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt $30 SHOP NOW This has 4.5 out of 5 stars.

La Ligne Richard Tee $150 SHOP NOW Lawrence is a fan of this style.

RE/DONE x Hanes 1950s Boxy Tee $95 SHOP NOW Johnson was spotted in this exact tee over the summer.

MANGO Short-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt $26 SHOP NOW This also comes in black, red, tan, and baby blue.

Leset The Margo Shirt $78 SHOP NOW Comfortable enough to wear at home, but nice enough to wear out.

AGOLDE Abbie Ribbed Stretch-Jersey T-Shirt $80 SHOP NOW I've heard really good things about Agolde's tees.