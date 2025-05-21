An A-List Celeb Walks Into Mango—Here's What They'd Buy

If it's good enough for Alexa Chung, Iris Law Daisy Egdar-Jones and Kendall Jenner, it's good enough for me—discover the summer items they've bought from Mango this season.

I have it on good authority that if Alexa Chung, Daisy Edgar-Jones or Kendall Jenner walked into Mango, they wouldn't come out empty-handed. With as much of a soft spot for the high street gem as the rest of us, all of these A-listers—and many more—have been known to mix Miu Miu with Mango from time to time.

Delighted with the knowledge that the celebrities really are just like us, I've put in the time to track down the very items the celebrity style set reach for in Mango's aisles to elevate their famously good style.

Descending on the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival just last week, model and presenter Alexa Chung turned to the brand to pluck a lightweight layer that would hold up against the South of France's not-yet scorching early summer days. Selecting a Mango trench (£230), Chung's oversized layer brought an air of sophistication to her look, that was further enhanced by the elegant cuff she styled half-way up her sleeve.

Also spotted at Cannes, actor and model Iris Law looked every inch the superstar in her ensemble which, as it turns out, is entirely from Mango. Consisting of a cropped jacket (£120) in a lightweight linen fabric with a matching pencil skirt (£90), Law gave her look that edge she's so synonymous with with the addition of her strappy sandals (£110) and vivid red halter top (£36), instilling it with just the right amount of Y2K appeal.

Turning to the brand for summer-in-the-city styling, Jenner selected Mango's knotted hem top (£30) with a pair of straight-leg jeans, simple black sunglasses, and face-framing shades. Jenner's light cotton top, with its subtle pleat detailing and knot effect, looked well above its humble price tag—as so many of Mango's new-in items do.

Also turning to the high street hero for simple summer styling, actor Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a Mango knit top (£50), which she wore styled alongside black straight-leg trousers and ballet flats.

A high street hero that's proved it's importance time and time again, read on to discover the Mango items the celebrity style set are shopping this season, as well as our other favourite Mango pieces below.

SHOP CELEBRITY MANGO FINDS

ALEXA CHUNG'S TRENCH

MANGO, Oversized Creased-Effect Trench Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Oversized Creased-Effect Trench Coat

Layer an arm cuff over this slouchy trench to get Chung's look.

IRIS LAW'S SKIRT OUTFIT

MANGO, Linen-Blend Cropped Jacket

MANGO
Linen-Blend Cropped Jacket

The ideal outer layer for summer.

MANGO, Draped Knitted Top With Open Back - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Draped Knitted Top With Open Back

The ultimate party top right there.

MANGO, Combined Linen-Blend Midi-Skirt
MANGO
Combined Linen-Blend Midi-Skirt

The tiered hemline on this skirt gives it a designer-looking quality.

MANGO, Heeled Leather Sandals With Strap
MANGO
Heeled Leather Sandals With Strap

A sleek addition whether you're wearing a dress or jeans.

KENDALL JENNER'S TOP

Mango, Knotted-Hem Cotton Top
Mango
Knotted-Hem Cotton Top

Style this with the matching skirt, or wear with jeans à la Jenner

DAISY EDGAR-JONES'S TOP

MANGO, Contrasting Knit Top - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Contrasting Knit Top

The built-in bra can be styling on top or underneath this lightweight vest.

SHOP MORE CHIC MANGO ITEMS HERE

MANGO, Halter Neck Cotton Midi-Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Halter Neck Cotton Midi-Dress

If you ask me, a little black dress is always a good idea.

MANGO, Cotton Blouse With Lace Details - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Cotton Blouse With Lace Details

Honestly, I would believe you if you told me this was designer.

MANGO, Drawstring Straight Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Drawstring Straight Trousers

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

MANGO, Linen Pencil Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Linen Pencil Skirt

The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish.

MANGO, Lyocell Pleated Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Lyocell Pleated Bermuda Shorts

These lightweight shorts are perfect for high summer styling.

MANGO, Long Gathered Panel Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Long Gathered Panel Skirt

The elasticated waist-band ensures a comfortable fit.

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Eyelet Straps - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Leather Sandals With Eyelet Straps

Honestly, I can't see these staying in stock for long.

MANGO, Linen Suit Waistcoat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Linen Suit Waistcoat

Style with the co-ordinating trousers or wear with slouchy jeans.

MANGO, Long Lace Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Long Lace Skirt

This light ivory shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

MANGO, Fine-Knit Flared Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Fine-Knit Flared Dress

While I love this in the rich red shade, it also comes in black.

MANGO, Floral Crochet Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Floral Crochet Dress

I'm banking this ahead of my summer holiday.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Side Slits - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Side Slits

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

MANGO, Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal

The thick block heel ensures a comfortable stride.

MANGO, Cotton Skirt With Embroidered Hem - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Cotton Skirt With Embroidered Hem

This comes in UK sizes 4—26.

MANGO, Strappy Heeled Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals

The neutral colour palette ensures this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

