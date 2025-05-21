An A-List Celeb Walks Into Mango—Here's What They'd Buy
If it's good enough for Alexa Chung, Iris Law Daisy Egdar-Jones and Kendall Jenner, it's good enough for me—discover the summer items they've bought from Mango this season.
I have it on good authority that if Alexa Chung, Daisy Edgar-Jones or Kendall Jenner walked into Mango, they wouldn't come out empty-handed. With as much of a soft spot for the high street gem as the rest of us, all of these A-listers—and many more—have been known to mix Miu Miu with Mango from time to time.
Delighted with the knowledge that the celebrities really are just like us, I've put in the time to track down the very items the celebrity style set reach for in Mango's aisles to elevate their famously good style.
Descending on the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival just last week, model and presenter Alexa Chung turned to the brand to pluck a lightweight layer that would hold up against the South of France's not-yet scorching early summer days. Selecting a Mango trench (£230), Chung's oversized layer brought an air of sophistication to her look, that was further enhanced by the elegant cuff she styled half-way up her sleeve.
Also spotted at Cannes, actor and model Iris Law looked every inch the superstar in her ensemble which, as it turns out, is entirely from Mango. Consisting of a cropped jacket (£120) in a lightweight linen fabric with a matching pencil skirt (£90), Law gave her look that edge she's so synonymous with with the addition of her strappy sandals (£110) and vivid red halter top (£36), instilling it with just the right amount of Y2K appeal.
Turning to the brand for summer-in-the-city styling, Jenner selected Mango's knotted hem top (£30) with a pair of straight-leg jeans, simple black sunglasses, and face-framing shades. Jenner's light cotton top, with its subtle pleat detailing and knot effect, looked well above its humble price tag—as so many of Mango's new-in items do.
Also turning to the high street hero for simple summer styling, actor Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a Mango knit top (£50), which she wore styled alongside black straight-leg trousers and ballet flats.
A high street hero that's proved it's importance time and time again, read on to discover the Mango items the celebrity style set are shopping this season, as well as our other favourite Mango pieces below.
SHOP CELEBRITY MANGO FINDS
ALEXA CHUNG'S TRENCH
IRIS LAW'S SKIRT OUTFIT
KENDALL JENNER'S TOP
DAISY EDGAR-JONES'S TOP
SHOP MORE CHIC MANGO ITEMS HERE
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Surprisingly Elegant Short Shorts We Just Spotted in Cannes
Not hot pants nor cutoffs.
-
If You're Building Your Closet From Scratch, These Summer Basics From H&M, Zara, and Mango Will Help
Your in-depth shopping guide to a basics refresh.
-
Kendall Jenner Wore the $60 Mango Top That Looks Designer With Elegant Anti-Trend Jeans
She probably got a compliment from Gigi.
-
Kendall Jenner Wore This Pretty 2025 Shirt Trend for Both the Met Gala Red Carpet and the After-Parties
Elegance is her main objective.
-
Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Pretty Accessory With White T-Shirts
Including Alexa Chung, the OG tastemaker.
-
Wait, Hailey and Kendall's Favorite Leggings Are on Sale RN? BRB
J.Lo is a fan too.
-
Spotted in Paris's Poshest Arrondissement: Kendall Jenner in the "Boring" Pants I Now Need
My baggy black trousers are going on hiatus.
-
The Anti-Trend Shoe Style All of Your Favorite Celebrities Have in Their Closets
Clearly, it's a chic classic.