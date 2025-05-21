I have it on good authority that if Alexa Chung, Daisy Edgar-Jones or Kendall Jenner walked into Mango, they wouldn't come out empty-handed. With as much of a soft spot for the high street gem as the rest of us, all of these A-listers—and many more—have been known to mix Miu Miu with Mango from time to time.

Delighted with the knowledge that the celebrities really are just like us, I've put in the time to track down the very items the celebrity style set reach for in Mango's aisles to elevate their famously good style.

Descending on the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival just last week, model and presenter Alexa Chung turned to the brand to pluck a lightweight layer that would hold up against the South of France's not-yet scorching early summer days. Selecting a Mango trench (£230), Chung's oversized layer brought an air of sophistication to her look, that was further enhanced by the elegant cuff she styled half-way up her sleeve.

Also spotted at Cannes, actor and model Iris Law looked every inch the superstar in her ensemble which, as it turns out, is entirely from Mango. Consisting of a cropped jacket (£120) in a lightweight linen fabric with a matching pencil skirt (£90), Law gave her look that edge she's so synonymous with with the addition of her strappy sandals (£110) and vivid red halter top (£36), instilling it with just the right amount of Y2K appeal.

Turning to the brand for summer-in-the-city styling, Jenner selected Mango's knotted hem top (£30) with a pair of straight-leg jeans, simple black sunglasses, and face-framing shades. Jenner's light cotton top, with its subtle pleat detailing and knot effect, looked well above its humble price tag—as so many of Mango's new-in items do.

Also turning to the high street hero for simple summer styling, actor Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a Mango knit top (£50), which she wore styled alongside black straight-leg trousers and ballet flats.

A high street hero that's proved it's importance time and time again, read on to discover the Mango items the celebrity style set are shopping this season, as well as our other favourite Mango pieces below.

SHOP CELEBRITY MANGO FINDS

ALEXA CHUNG'S TRENCH

Mango Oversized Creased-Effect Trench Coat £230 SHOP NOW Layer an arm cuff over this slouchy trench to get Chung's look.

IRIS LAW'S SKIRT OUTFIT

MANGO Linen-Blend Cropped Jacket £120 SHOP NOW The ideal outer layer for summer. MANGO Draped Knitted Top With Open Back £36 SHOP NOW The ultimate party top right there. MANGO Combined Linen-Blend Midi-Skirt £90 SHOP NOW The tiered hemline on this skirt gives it a designer-looking quality. MANGO Heeled Leather Sandals With Strap £110 SHOP NOW A sleek addition whether you're wearing a dress or jeans.

KENDALL JENNER'S TOP

Mango Knotted-Hem Cotton Top £30 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching skirt, or wear with jeans à la Jenner

DAISY EDGAR-JONES'S TOP

Mango Contrasting Knit Top £50 SHOP NOW The built-in bra can be styling on top or underneath this lightweight vest.

SHOP MORE CHIC MANGO ITEMS HERE