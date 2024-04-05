Pencil Skirts Are So Serious—Instead, This New Fun Trend Is Winning Me Over

By Natalie Munro
published

Grab your feather boa and pluck your tallest platforms—this season we're going to the (puff)ball! Cropping up in crowds across fashion week, peppering runway shows throughout the season, and quietly seeping into the Instagram scene, all of a sudden, the puffball skirt trend is officially back everywhere we look.

Influencer wears a puffball skirt

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

The pencil skirt's polar opposite, with a playful silhouette that cuts through the '90s and '00s noise to deliver full-blow '80s fun, the puffball skirt trend achieves a high volume, high drama look that Carrie Bradshaw would fawn over. Playing off the ra-ra and skater skirt silhouettes that came before it, spring's slew of puffball skirts and dresses flare out before folding under the hem, creating a puff-like finish. Often constructed from fabrics such as nylon, duchess satin and jersey—which better hold the voluminous shape—the skirt is cropping up in the form of everything from mini skirts to extra-long dresses this season.

@remyfarrell styles the puffball skirt trend

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

Offering a fanciful retort to the pencil skirts and tailored styles that dominated across the winter months, the playful silhouette embraces the fun side of fashion. Whilst this isn't the first time we've celebrated this trend—the skirt was a popular staple throughout the '80s and across the '10s, the past few years' focus on "quiet luxury" makes the return of the puffball this time around feel entirely fresh.

Model wears a puffball skirt on the Molly Goddard AW 24 runway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing in fuchsia pink on the Molly Goddard A/W 24 runway, the dramatic skirt was cut to a longline length and styled with an oversized blouse in a similarly billowy shape. Also featuring in the latest collections of Marques'Almeida, Aaron Esh and Aknvas, it's clear that designers are backing the rising trend in a big way for all of 2024.

Model wears a puffball dress on the Aknvas SS24 runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst at first glance you might have assumed the skirt was difficult to style, the breadth of options available across designer and high-street brands means that finding a style that feels wearable for you is easily achievable. Whether you're curious about the trend and interested in a fitted dress with a subtle flare, or keen to go for an ultra-mini, ultra-puffy style, there's an option out there to suit your preference.

Influencer wears the puffball skirt trend.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Climbing the ranks on Google Trends more and more by the day, the influence is certainly being felt in real life, too, as people seem keen to back the skirt trend that practically promises fun-filled season of outfits.

Read on to discover our edit of the best puffball skirts to buy now.

SHOP THE PUFFBALL SKIRT TREND:

Short Puffed Hem Dress - Women
Mango
Short Puffed Hem Dress

This playful dress trend is going to be big news this summer.

Olivia Balloon Skirt
Weekday
Olivia Balloon Skirt

The dark grey shade will style well with creams and reds.

Balloon Skirt With Bows
Zara
Balloon Skirt With Bows

This miniskirt presents a subtler take on the trend.

Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Dress
H&M
Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Dress

This also comes in a cream shade.

Midi Puffy Skirt - Black - Monki Gb
Monki
Midi Puffy Skirt

Style with chunky trainers or wear with slingback kitten heels.

puffball skirt
Bershka
Balloon Mini Skirt

The black and white contrast detail gives this an elevated feel.

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress

Style with tights and knee-high boots or wear with pointed-toe heels.

White Balloon Mini Skirt
Pull & Bear
White Balloon Mini Skirt

This is destined to sell out swiftly.

Balloon Midi Skirt
Zara
Balloon Midi Skirt

Long, white skirts are trending this season, and this is a playful way to jump on the trend.

puffball dress
Molly Goddard
Sydney Dress Peach Pink

This tonal pink dress will bring a smile to your face.

Black Comme Des Garçons - Tulip Hem Skirt - (black)
Comme Des Garçons
Tulip Hem Skirt

Style with a crop top or a billowy blouse.

Ruched Nylon Midi Skirt
Simone Rocha
Ruched Nylon Midi Skirt

The nylon fabric means this skirt holds its volume so well.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

