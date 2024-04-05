Pencil Skirts Are So Serious—Instead, This New Fun Trend Is Winning Me Over

Grab your feather boa and pluck your tallest platforms—this season we're going to the (puff)ball! Cropping up in crowds across fashion week, peppering runway shows throughout the season, and quietly seeping into the Instagram scene, all of a sudden, the puffball skirt trend is officially back everywhere we look.

The pencil skirt 's polar opposite, with a playful silhouette that cuts through the '90s and '00s noise to deliver full-blow '80s fun, the puffball skirt trend achieves a high volume, high drama look that Carrie Bradshaw would fawn over. Playing off the ra-ra and skater skirt silhouettes that came before it, spring's slew of puffball skirts and dresses flare out before folding under the hem, creating a puff-like finish. Often constructed from fabrics such as nylon, duchess satin and jersey—which better hold the voluminous shape—the skirt is cropping up in the form of everything from mini skirts to extra-long dresses this season.

Offering a fanciful retort to the pencil skirts and tailored styles that dominated across the winter months, the playful silhouette embraces the fun side of fashion. Whilst this isn't the first time we've celebrated this trend—the skirt was a popular staple throughout the '80s and across the '10s, the past few years' focus on "quiet luxury" makes the return of the puffball this time around feel entirely fresh.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing in fuchsia pink on the Molly Goddard A/W 24 runway, the dramatic skirt was cut to a longline length and styled with an oversized blouse in a similarly billowy shape. Also featuring in the latest collections of Marques'Almeida, Aaron Esh and Aknvas, it's clear that designers are backing the rising trend in a big way for all of 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst at first glance you might have assumed the skirt was difficult to style, the breadth of options available across designer and high-street brands means that finding a style that feels wearable for you is easily achievable. Whether you're curious about the trend and interested in a fitted dress with a subtle flare, or keen to go for an ultra-mini, ultra-puffy style, there's an option out there to suit your preference.

Climbing the ranks on Google Trends more and more by the day, the influence is certainly being felt in real life, too, as people seem keen to back the skirt trend that practically promises fun-filled season of outfits.

Read on to discover our edit of the best puffball skirts to buy now.

SHOP THE PUFFBALL SKIRT TREND:

Mango Short Puffed Hem Dress £100 SHOP NOW This playful dress trend is going to be big news this summer.

Weekday Olivia Balloon Skirt £44 SHOP NOW The dark grey shade will style well with creams and reds.

Zara Balloon Skirt With Bows £26 SHOP NOW This miniskirt presents a subtler take on the trend.

H&M Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Dress £16 SHOP NOW This also comes in a cream shade.

Monki Midi Puffy Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Style with chunky trainers or wear with slingback kitten heels.

Bershka Balloon Mini Skirt £23 SHOP NOW The black and white contrast detail gives this an elevated feel.

Reformation Babette Dress £228 SHOP NOW Style with tights and knee-high boots or wear with pointed-toe heels.

Pull & Bear White Balloon Mini Skirt £23 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out swiftly.

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Long, white skirts are trending this season, and this is a playful way to jump on the trend.

Molly Goddard Sydney Dress Peach Pink £1550 SHOP NOW This tonal pink dress will bring a smile to your face.

Comme Des Garçons Tulip Hem Skirt £530 SHOP NOW Style with a crop top or a billowy blouse.