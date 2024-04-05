Pencil Skirts Are So Serious—Instead, This New Fun Trend Is Winning Me Over
Grab your feather boa and pluck your tallest platforms—this season we're going to the (puff)ball! Cropping up in crowds across fashion week, peppering runway shows throughout the season, and quietly seeping into the Instagram scene, all of a sudden, the puffball skirt trend is officially back everywhere we look.
The pencil skirt's polar opposite, with a playful silhouette that cuts through the '90s and '00s noise to deliver full-blow '80s fun, the puffball skirt trend achieves a high volume, high drama look that Carrie Bradshaw would fawn over. Playing off the ra-ra and skater skirt silhouettes that came before it, spring's slew of puffball skirts and dresses flare out before folding under the hem, creating a puff-like finish. Often constructed from fabrics such as nylon, duchess satin and jersey—which better hold the voluminous shape—the skirt is cropping up in the form of everything from mini skirts to extra-long dresses this season.
Offering a fanciful retort to the pencil skirts and tailored styles that dominated across the winter months, the playful silhouette embraces the fun side of fashion. Whilst this isn't the first time we've celebrated this trend—the skirt was a popular staple throughout the '80s and across the '10s, the past few years' focus on "quiet luxury" makes the return of the puffball this time around feel entirely fresh.
Appearing in fuchsia pink on the Molly Goddard A/W 24 runway, the dramatic skirt was cut to a longline length and styled with an oversized blouse in a similarly billowy shape. Also featuring in the latest collections of Marques'Almeida, Aaron Esh and Aknvas, it's clear that designers are backing the rising trend in a big way for all of 2024.
Whilst at first glance you might have assumed the skirt was difficult to style, the breadth of options available across designer and high-street brands means that finding a style that feels wearable for you is easily achievable. Whether you're curious about the trend and interested in a fitted dress with a subtle flare, or keen to go for an ultra-mini, ultra-puffy style, there's an option out there to suit your preference.
Climbing the ranks on Google Trends more and more by the day, the influence is certainly being felt in real life, too, as people seem keen to back the skirt trend that practically promises fun-filled season of outfits.
Read on to discover our edit of the best puffball skirts to buy now.
SHOP THE PUFFBALL SKIRT TREND:
Style with chunky trainers or wear with slingback kitten heels.
Long, white skirts are trending this season, and this is a playful way to jump on the trend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Finally, Some New Spring Color Trends That Don't Feel So Expected
These hues are a breath of fresh air.
By Eliza Huber
-
Long-Haul Report: 10 Trends That Will Be Around for the Rest of 2024
They're worth your time.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Costume Designer Alix Friedberg Takes Us Behind Palm Royale’s Perfect '60s Style
How much paisley is too much paisley? Let's find out.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Pretty Skirt Trend People Are Ditching Miniskirts For
Just in time for spring.
By Allyson Payer
-
Life Is Short, so Buy the Trendy Sheer Pieces You're Eyeing—30 I'm Obsessed With
You know you want to.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Thinking Ahead—Here's Everything I Already Know I'll Buy Come Fall 2024
It's time to bring back my piggy bank.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Design Party Dresses for a Living—3 Trends to Wear for a Night Out in 2024
RSVP: Absolutely.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I'm Convinced That This H&M Skirt Will Sell Out by April 1
It's already flying off of shelves.
By Eliza Huber