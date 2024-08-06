A Fashion Insider's Guide to Copenhagen: What to Eat, Where to Stay and Everything to Pack

Welcome to Out of Office, Who What Wear UK's chic travel guide that provides you with the most stylish take on any destination by tapping creatives who know where to stay, what to eat and importantly, which items to pack. This month, Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir, Creative Directors of Danish fashion label ROTATE Birger Christensen share their tips for a memorable stay in the capital.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

"Copenhagen is such a special city, and whilst it is very small, it has a lot to offer," notes Madsen. "You can bike around the whole city in a matter of minutes, and you have everything you could possibly need right at your fingertips." "Every corner you turn there are amazing restaurants, shops, galleries, parks," adds Valdimarsdottir. "The city offers the perfect blend of comfort and excitement. Here, we find ourselves rejuvenated and inspired, and ready to infuse our creations with the spirit of Copenhagen."

1. Where to Stay

(Image credit: Coco Hotel, Sanders Hotel, Who What Wear)

There are an impressive number of chic hotels in Copenhagen, but for Thora and Jeanette, proximity to central locations is always key. "For me, it has to be Sanders—it is the only place I ever recommend. It is just the cutest place and is very close to the famous Nyhavn for a truly iconic Copenhagen moment." T.V.



"I’d say hotel Bella Grande which is new to the city for a more affordable option. It’s also very central and is the sister to Coco Hotel in Vesterbro which also has a lovely courtyard for summertime drinks." J.M.

2. What to Wear

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_, @thora_valdimars, Getty/Christian Vierig)

Denmark might not reach the heights of some tropical climates, but when the weather does shift seasonally, expect warm summers and bright, fresh winters, so dressing practically is paramount (that is, unless it's fashion week). "We always swear by dressing comfortably and cool!" say Madsen and Valdimarsdottir. "As long as you feel completely comfortable and yourself in what you are wearing, that is the key for both day and night outfits."

Shop the Copenhagen Wardrobe:

3. Essentials to Pack:

"Don't forget an umbrella and a good jacket! The weather can be pretty unpredictable here. But also, a pair of heels for night and sneakers for the day; there’s a lot of cobblestones but walking or biking in the city is the best way to get around." J.M



"Biking is definitely the best mode of transport in Copenhagen, so get comfortable being on a bike! It is the true sign of a Copenhagener if you can bike through any weather and wear any outfit while doing it—heels and mini-skirts included!" T.V

Shop Thora and Jeanette's Essentials:

4. The Vibe of Copenhagen

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_, @thora_valdimars, Getty/Christian Vierig)

"Copenhagen manages to be vibrant and peaceful in equal parts. It’s super chilled, laidback, and the people are so friendly, so be sure to go out and explore. We love the vibe in the Vesterbro district in particular for cute coffee shops, amazing vintage shopping and excellent restaurants—the neighbourhood is a foodie heaven." J.M

5. Where to Eat

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Copenhagen is unsurprisingly known for outstanding bakeries (the Danish pastry is of course, named after the country), but you can also find plenty of street food markets, Michelin starred restaurants, and hidden gems that the locals frequent that come alive after the sun sets. "As mentioned, Vestebro has the best coffee places, vintage shops and the cutest, small, hidden cocktail bars. Italo Disco is one of our musts if you're visiting for the first time. Otherwise, we are often regulars at French style wine café Beau Marché at Ny Østergade." J.M

6. What to Eat

With smørrebrød sandwiches, hot dogs, oysters, meatballs and lots of organic produce and fresh fish, Copenhagen is a food-lovers paradise and ideal for those wanting to try a little bit of everything. But, for Madsen and Valdimarsdottir, the classics are still the best. "Danish pastries are a must and Andersen and Maillard has some of the best in the city. It’s our favourite place for breakfast and a leisurely coffee to start the day." T.V

Where to Get a Drink

Contemporary cocktail bar Ruby and speakeasy-style club Curfew come highly recommended by tourists, but Madsen and Valdimarsdottir suggest newcomer Locale 21. "Locale 21 is a new and trendy Italian restaurant in the city. It's dangerously close to the office and has great wine. The vibe is always amazing whenever we visit." J.M

What to Do and See

"If the weather is hot enough, rent a boat and explore the city from the Copenhagen canals, the views are second-to-none. Copenhagen also has the most beautiful museums in Denmark, and I can really recommend the Statens Museum for Kunst in particular, it also happens to have an amazing café to finish the day." J.M

"I’d say vintage shopping is really fun while you're here. Start at any Danish bakery in the morning, walk into central and discover the small green areas in the city, before indulging in some retail therapy for the perfect day!" T.V. And when you've finished vintage shopping, there is of course the newly opened ROTATE flagship in the bustling centre of Copenhagen. "We have had a strong sense of the world that our brand has existed in for so many years, that the opening of the store is an organic progression. We are thrilled to host our loyal community, and offer a space where they can feel at home, engaged and excited in our hometown of Copenhagen." J.M and T.V

(Image credit: ROTATE)

And finally, what do you love most about Copenhagen?

"You can live many lives all at once in Copenhagen. It’s easy to balance work challenges with our laid-back family lives, all while enjoying the city's vibrant events and rich culture. It has so many hidden gems and a strong design aesthetic that always inspires us and our work."

(Image credit: Volha Shukaila/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Up Next, The Who What Wear Guide to Travelling in Style—8 Holiday Destinations We Always Recommend