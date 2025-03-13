This Classic, Wealth-Whispering Dress Trend Is Officially Back for Spring
As a fashion journalist, I spend a lot of time thinking about trends—the fleeting ones that spark momentary obsession, the enduring ones that feel like permanent fixtures, and the ones that resurface every few years. The trend cycle moves at speed, and at times, it can feel relentless. When I catch myself getting swept up in its dizzying momentum, I like to pause and remind myself of the wardrobe heroes that have stood the test of time—pieces that remain relevant no matter what else is going on. And in my personal experience, no item has proven its longevity quite like the polka dot dress.
While I could talk about polka dot dresses anytime, lately they've been on my mind a little more than usual, and I can pinpoint that switch to the chic style that I spotted Sydney Sweeney wearing this week. Stepping out in a black, sleeveless, form-fitting Miu Miu polka dot dress that skimmed her knees—a length that happens to be one of the most in-demand for the season—Sweeney reminded me exactly why I'll always come back to this timeless motif.
While I wouldn’t classify polka dot dresses as a trend in the traditional sense, they are certainly having a moment right now. Peppering new-in sections this season, the classic pattern feels like it's coming up in a big way right now. I also spotted the print crop up in so many designer collections this past fashion month, too, meaning that it's going to remain very relevant for autumn/winter 2025. I love a good head start.
They also just look inherently expensive. With very close connections to event dressing—we all know that scene from Pretty Woman when she attends the polo—all the way to being a firm favourite of royalty (see: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Diana), polka dots will always be one of the richest-looking prints. Not that you need to spend a fortune to get the look.
Interesting yet uncomplicated, the simple motif adds texture and interest into an outfit, without having to worry about clashing or heaviness. Read on to find my favourite polka dot dresses for spring and beyond at every price point below.
SHOP POLKA DOT DRESSES:
I can't see this staying in stock for much longer.
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
The pale pink colour trend is taking off this season.
I always come back to Doen for their pretty summer dresses.
This rich navy shade is so easy to slip into capsule wardrobe.
Style this with knee boots while we wait out these chilly early-spring days.
The linen composition ensures a comfortable, lightweight finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
