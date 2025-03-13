This Classic, Wealth-Whispering Dress Trend Is Officially Back for Spring

As a fashion journalist, I spend a lot of time thinking about trends—the fleeting ones that spark momentary obsession, the enduring ones that feel like permanent fixtures, and the ones that resurface every few years. The trend cycle moves at speed, and at times, it can feel relentless. When I catch myself getting swept up in its dizzying momentum, I like to pause and remind myself of the wardrobe heroes that have stood the test of time—pieces that remain relevant no matter what else is going on. And in my personal experience, no item has proven its longevity quite like the polka dot dress.

While I could talk about polka dot dresses anytime, lately they've been on my mind a little more than usual, and I can pinpoint that switch to the chic style that I spotted Sydney Sweeney wearing this week. Stepping out in a black, sleeveless, form-fitting Miu Miu polka dot dress that skimmed her knees—a length that happens to be one of the most in-demand for the season—Sweeney reminded me exactly why I'll always come back to this timeless motif.

While I wouldn’t classify polka dot dresses as a trend in the traditional sense, they are certainly having a moment right now. Peppering new-in sections this season, the classic pattern feels like it's coming up in a big way right now. I also spotted the print crop up in so many designer collections this past fashion month, too, meaning that it's going to remain very relevant for autumn/winter 2025. I love a good head start.

They also just look inherently expensive. With very close connections to event dressing—we all know that scene from Pretty Woman when she attends the polo—all the way to being a firm favourite of royalty (see: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Diana), polka dots will always be one of the richest-looking prints. Not that you need to spend a fortune to get the look.

Interesting yet uncomplicated, the simple motif adds texture and interest into an outfit, without having to worry about clashing or heaviness. Read on to find my favourite polka dot dresses for spring and beyond at every price point below.

