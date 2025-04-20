I love the summer months most for many reasons—the long evenings and brighter skies being chief amongst them—but I wouldn't be a fashion editor if I didn't count the joys of slipping into an easy summer dress amongst my favourite warm-weather perks.

Easy and uncomplicated, stepping into a pretty dress and some chic sandals, relying only the sun's rays for warmth, is one of my greatest pleasures. To maximise this experience, I've spent some time tracking down a special few dresses that I can rely on throughout the season and, lately, my sights have been set on the brown polka dot dress trend.

There’s something undeniably refined about this print. In a rich chocolate brown shade, the classic polka dot is given new depth and sophistication. Unlike its black-and-white counterparts, which can sometimes veer into prim or into retro territory, brown polka dots feel softer, warmer and—in my opinion—more wearable. They bring a vintage nod without looking costume-y, offering elegance as well as personality.

Wearing well with the neutral shades that often dominate a capsule wardrobe, the rich earthy hue works harmoniously with beige, cream and tan colours—making it so easy to style with many of the items you'll already own. That said, it also looks striking paired with more statement colours, too—picture the flash of a bright orange handbag or the glimpse of a red shoe.

Of course, it’s hard not to think of Julia Roberts’ unforgettable Pretty Woman moment when you see this pattern—and perhaps that’s part of its enduring appeal.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Julia Roberts wears a brown polka dot dress in Pretty Woman.

Cropping up across the market, I'm struck at just how many high street brands in particular are serving up expensive-looking iterations of the trend. So, read on to discover my edit of the best brown polka dot dresses below, from Zara and Mango to high-end names Zimmermann and Alessandra Rich.

SHOP BROWN POLKA DOT DRESSES:

Zara Polka Dot Linen Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW This throw-on dress is perfect for high-summer styling.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Polka Dot Scoop Neck Midi Waisted Dress £45 SHOP NOW I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Sézane Solia Dress £220 SHOP NOW This also comes in a check print design.

Mango Printed Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW Be quick—this won't stay in stock for long.

Amy Lynn Alexa Polka-Dot Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £109 £87 SHOP NOW Shop this while it's on sale.

Zimmermann Acacia Polka-Dot Linen Mini Dress £575 SHOP NOW Style this with Mary Janes for a chic, summer-ready look.

Stradivarius Long Open Back Polka Dot Dress £28 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs fo slowing down.

Topshop Polka Dot Halter Neck Maxi Dress £55 £42 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of the warmer months.

Alessandra Rich Polka-Dot Silk Midi Dress £1395 SHOP NOW This dress brand is a firm favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales.