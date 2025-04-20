So Elegant, So Effortless—This Expensive-Looking Dress Trend Is Taking Over Zara, M&S and Mango

Brown polka dot dresses welcome warmth and elegance into a summer wardrobe. Discover the growing trend below.

Influencer wears a brown polka dot dress.
(Image credit: @cocobeautea, @sabinasocol, Alamy)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

I love the summer months most for many reasons—the long evenings and brighter skies being chief amongst them—but I wouldn't be a fashion editor if I didn't count the joys of slipping into an easy summer dress amongst my favourite warm-weather perks.

Easy and uncomplicated, stepping into a pretty dress and some chic sandals, relying only the sun's rays for warmth, is one of my greatest pleasures. To maximise this experience, I've spent some time tracking down a special few dresses that I can rely on throughout the season and, lately, my sights have been set on the brown polka dot dress trend.

Influencer wears a brown polka dot dress

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

There’s something undeniably refined about this print. In a rich chocolate brown shade, the classic polka dot is given new depth and sophistication. Unlike its black-and-white counterparts, which can sometimes veer into prim or into retro territory, brown polka dots feel softer, warmer and—in my opinion—more wearable. They bring a vintage nod without looking costume-y, offering elegance as well as personality.

Influencer wears a brown polka dot dress

(Image credit: @cocobeautea)

Wearing well with the neutral shades that often dominate a capsule wardrobe, the rich earthy hue works harmoniously with beige, cream and tan colours—making it so easy to style with many of the items you'll already own. That said, it also looks striking paired with more statement colours, too—picture the flash of a bright orange handbag or the glimpse of a red shoe.

Of course, it’s hard not to think of Julia Roberts’ unforgettable Pretty Woman moment when you see this pattern—and perhaps that’s part of its enduring appeal.

Julia Roberts wears a brown polka dot dress in Pretty Women.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Julia Roberts wears a brown polka dot dress in Pretty Woman.

Cropping up across the market, I'm struck at just how many high street brands in particular are serving up expensive-looking iterations of the trend. So, read on to discover my edit of the best brown polka dot dresses below, from Zara and Mango to high-end names Zimmermann and Alessandra Rich.

SHOP BROWN POLKA DOT DRESSES:

Polka Dot Linen Midi Dress
Zara
Polka Dot Linen Midi Dress

This throw-on dress is perfect for high-summer styling.

Pure Cotton Polka Dot Scoop Neck Midi Waisted Dress
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Polka Dot Scoop Neck Midi Waisted Dress

I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Solia Dress - Ecru Polka Dots on Chocolate Print - Silk - Sézane
Sézane
Solia Dress

This also comes in a check print design.

MANGO, Printed Midi Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Printed Midi Dress

Be quick—this won't stay in stock for long.

Alexa Polka-Dot Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Amy Lynn
Alexa Polka-Dot Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Shop this while it's on sale.

Acacia Polka-Dot Linen Mini Dress
Zimmermann
Acacia Polka-Dot Linen Mini Dress

Style this with Mary Janes for a chic, summer-ready look.

Long Open Back Polka Dot Dress
Stradivarius
Long Open Back Polka Dot Dress

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs fo slowing down.

Topshop Polka Dot Halter Neck Maxi Dress in Brown
Topshop
Polka Dot Halter Neck Maxi Dress

I'm banking this ahead of the warmer months.

Polka-Dot Silk Midi Dress
Alessandra Rich
Polka-Dot Silk Midi Dress

This dress brand is a firm favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸