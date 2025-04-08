Gwyneth Paltrow and Stylish Europeans Are Already Wearing Summer's Chicest Colour Combination
Breezy blues and fresh cream shades encapsulate the relaxed energy of the summer months. Here's how to weave them into your wardrobe this season.
With the seasons shifting and the sun lingering a little longer each day, I’ve found myself drawn to a new colour palette—namely, the soft creams and revitalising shades of blue that seem to be everywhere right now. From budding blooms to clear skies, these hues are shaping the season, and while I’ve always admired them in nature, weaving them into my wardrobe has felt less intuitive—until now.
A quick scroll through Instagram offered up the inspiration I didn’t know I needed. There was Gwyneth Paltrow, showcasing just how elegant and wearable this palette can be. Dressed in a breezy blue shirt and cream Bermuda shorts, she served up a wearable take on chic summer styling.
Minimalist but impactful, her look reminded me that simplicity often breeds the most sophisticated style. The beauty of pairing pale cream with soft blue lies in the serene, unfussy finish it creates—a mood that feels especially at home in summer when long, sun-drenched days become our norm. Paltrow’s choice of a slightly sheer shirt and knee-grazing Alexis Shorts, from her own label, Goop, balanced polish with ease, it’s a formula I’ve been eager to try ever since.
Already making waves across the streets of Europe—I've spotted fashion people wearing it in both Stockholm and London—this calming colour combination channels a sense of ease that aligns with any polished-looking outfit. And while Paltrow opted for shorts, the same shirt pairs just as seamlessly with wide-leg trousers or cream denim.
Inspired by Paltrow's easy take on summer elegance, read on to discover the best blue shirts and cream trousers below.
SHOP BLUE SHIRTS AND CREAM TROUSERS:
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic, high-quality shirts.
This looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
