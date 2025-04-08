Gwyneth Paltrow and Stylish Europeans Are Already Wearing Summer's Chicest Colour Combination

With the seasons shifting and the sun lingering a little longer each day, I’ve found myself drawn to a new colour palette—namely, the soft creams and revitalising shades of blue that seem to be everywhere right now. From budding blooms to clear skies, these hues are shaping the season, and while I’ve always admired them in nature, weaving them into my wardrobe has felt less intuitive—until now.

A quick scroll through Instagram offered up the inspiration I didn’t know I needed. There was Gwyneth Paltrow, showcasing just how elegant and wearable this palette can be. Dressed in a breezy blue shirt and cream Bermuda shorts, she served up a wearable take on chic summer styling.

Minimalist but impactful, her look reminded me that simplicity often breeds the most sophisticated style. The beauty of pairing pale cream with soft blue lies in the serene, unfussy finish it creates—a mood that feels especially at home in summer when long, sun-drenched days become our norm. Paltrow’s choice of a slightly sheer shirt and knee-grazing Alexis Shorts, from her own label, Goop, balanced polish with ease, it’s a formula I’ve been eager to try ever since.

Already making waves across the streets of Europe—I've spotted fashion people wearing it in both Stockholm and London—this calming colour combination channels a sense of ease that aligns with any polished-looking outfit. And while Paltrow opted for shorts, the same shirt pairs just as seamlessly with wide-leg trousers or cream denim.

Inspired by Paltrow's easy take on summer elegance, read on to discover the best blue shirts and cream trousers below.

SHOP BLUE SHIRTS AND CREAM TROUSERS:

H&M Oxford Shirt £20 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.

Zara Bermuda Shorts With Darts £50 SHOP NOW Style these with a blue shirt or pair with a cosy knit.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £95 SHOP NOW I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic, high-quality shirts.

Mango 100% Linen Bermuda Shorts £50 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or wear with breezy shirt.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Button Through Shirt £25 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Zara Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers £28 SHOP NOW These also come in khaki.

Zara Oxford Shirt With Cotton £26 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

Marks & Spencer High Waisted Tailored Wide Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and lengths.

Sézane Tomboy Shirt £85 SHOP NOW Style this with cream trousers or wear with straight-leg jeans.