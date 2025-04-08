Gwyneth Paltrow and Stylish Europeans Are Already Wearing Summer's Chicest Colour Combination

Breezy blues and fresh cream shades encapsulate the relaxed energy of the summer months. Here's how to weave them into your wardrobe this season.

Influencer wears a blue shirt with cream trousers.
(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk, @gwynethpaltrow, @anoukyve)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

With the seasons shifting and the sun lingering a little longer each day, I’ve found myself drawn to a new colour palette—namely, the soft creams and revitalising shades of blue that seem to be everywhere right now. From budding blooms to clear skies, these hues are shaping the season, and while I’ve always admired them in nature, weaving them into my wardrobe has felt less intuitive—until now.

A quick scroll through Instagram offered up the inspiration I didn’t know I needed. There was Gwyneth Paltrow, showcasing just how elegant and wearable this palette can be. Dressed in a breezy blue shirt and cream Bermuda shorts, she served up a wearable take on chic summer styling.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a blue shirt and cream trousers.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Minimalist but impactful, her look reminded me that simplicity often breeds the most sophisticated style. The beauty of pairing pale cream with soft blue lies in the serene, unfussy finish it creates—a mood that feels especially at home in summer when long, sun-drenched days become our norm. Paltrow’s choice of a slightly sheer shirt and knee-grazing Alexis Shorts, from her own label, Goop, balanced polish with ease, it’s a formula I’ve been eager to try ever since.

Influencer wears a blue shirt and cream trousers.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Already making waves across the streets of Europe—I've spotted fashion people wearing it in both Stockholm and London—this calming colour combination channels a sense of ease that aligns with any polished-looking outfit. And while Paltrow opted for shorts, the same shirt pairs just as seamlessly with wide-leg trousers or cream denim.

Influencer wears a blue shirt and cream trousers.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Inspired by Paltrow's easy take on summer elegance, read on to discover the best blue shirts and cream trousers below.

SHOP BLUE SHIRTS AND CREAM TROUSERS:

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.

Zw Collection Bermuda Shorts With Darts
Zara
Bermuda Shorts With Darts

Style these with a blue shirt or pair with a cosy knit.

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Steel Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic, high-quality shirts.

MANGO, 100% Linen Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
100% Linen Bermuda Shorts

Style with the matching top or wear with breezy shirt.

Pure Cotton Button Through Shirt
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Button Through Shirt

This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
Zara
Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers

These also come in khaki.

Oxford Shirt With Cotton
Zara
Oxford Shirt With Cotton

This also comes in five other shades.

High Waisted Tailored Wide Leg Jeans
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Tailored Wide Leg Jeans

These come in short, regular and lengths.

Tomboy Shirt - Blue - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Tomboy Shirt

Style this with cream trousers or wear with straight-leg jeans.

Wide Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers

Style with strappy sandals or pair with a simple mule.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸