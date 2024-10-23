The Expensive-Looking Trend All My Stylish Friends Are Wearing Instead of Jeans

a collage of fashion influencers wearing silk pants
(Image credit: @monikh; @sabinasocol; @anoukyve; @symphonyofsilk)
As soon as true fall weather hits, denim becomes one of the first things I reach for when getting dressed. I know the instinct will kick in again this year, but when I searched for fresh denim outfit inspiration, I was surprised to see that classic jeans were (ever so slightly) losing favor. That's not to say that everyone has decided against them, but I've spotted an even chicer alt in many of the European cities my most stylish follows are based in. London, Paris, Monaco—Europe's best-dressed all seem to be in unison on silk pants being the ultimate luxe staple and I've even noticed it start to trickle over to my fashion friends in New York and L.A. Jennifer Lawrence is a huge fan, for one.

While few things will ever truly top classic jeans in terms of timelessness and versatility, silk trousers are posing a serious threat by looking so elevated and expensive without requiring much in the way of styling. Speaking of styling ideas, one key way everyone has been wearing their silk pants this season is with an oversized sweater and classic footwear, usually ballet flats, low-heel pumps, or minimalist sandals.

See how all the stylish women from Monaco to New York are wearing the pants trend and shop the best silk pants here, including the $30 pair that looks 10x that.

In New York

a street style image of Jennifer Lawrence wearing a button-down shirt with silk pants in NYC

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Leset Yoko Oversized Button Down ($250); Luv Lou The Poppy Sunglasses ($160)

Being the queen of casual style that she is, Jennifer Lawrence has already been all over the silk pants vibe. She styled hers multiple times over the summer with easygoing staples like relaxed button-downs and sneakers and it's a look that feels just as relevant for the fall, too.

Barb Wide Leg Pant
Leset
Barb Wide Leg Pant

Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant

In Paris

Sabina Socol wearing a red striped sweater and Silk Laundry burgundy silk pants

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Naturally, French women have adopted silk pants into their effortless outfits. Sabina Socol got it right when she opted for a pair in a merlot shade, marrying fall's "richest" color with this luxe pant trend.

Stratus Pant in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Stratus Pant in Textured Satin

Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set
Shopbop
Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set

In London

@symphonyofsilk wearing a grey turtleneck sweater and cream silk pants

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

If a relaxed sweater and jeans is your go-to fall outfit, I suggest you trying swapping in a pair of silk trousers for your denim. It's just as easy to put together but the result is far chicer, if you ask me.

By Marianna Etienne Pant
L'Academie
By Marianna Etienne Pant

Rue Sophie, Satin Bell Pant
Rue Sophie
Satin Bell Pant

In the Netherlands

Anouk Yve wearing a cream sweater and cream silk pants

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Monochromatic outfits look best when you play with contrasting textures. I love the idea of wearing satin pants with a knit sweater or bouclé jacket in the same hue for maximum impact.

Wrinkle Satin Effect Pants
ZARA
Wrinkle Satin Effect Pants

Flowy Satin Pants - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Flowy Satin Pants

In Zürich

@oliviafaeh wearing a cream sweater, brown silk pants, leopard-print slingback pumps, and a brown Demellier New York Tote

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

The lustrous silk-satin takes on an entirely new level of chic in rich chocolate brown.

Madewell, Pintucked Slim Pull-On Pants in Satin
Madewell
Pintucked Slim Pull-On Pants in Satin

Livingston Wide Leg Satin Pants
WAYF
Livingston Wide Leg Satin Pants

In Monaco

@clairerose wearing a white button-down shirt with silk pants and Alaia fishnet flats

(Image credit: @clairerose)

Styling the pants with elevated staples like a top-handle bag and crisp button-down shirt plays into the wealthy-looking vibe of the pants.

Fluid Bias Pant
Vince
Fluid Bias Pant

Babaton, strive pant
Babaton
Strive Pant

In Los Angeles

 @tylynnnguyen wearing a black sweater and black silk pants

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

The outfit combination worth repeating over and over? A sweater with silk pants and ballet flats. It truly doesn't get any chicer or more comfortable than that.

Donni, Silky Simple Pant
Donni
Silky Simple Pant

Satin High Waist Wide Leg
Enza Costa
Satin High Waist Wide Leg

In New York

Eliza Huber wearing navy Silk Laundry silk pants

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Offset the pajama-like nature of the pants when you style them with elegant pieces like pumps (and a pillbox hat if you're feeling extra).

Navy Bias-Cut Lounge Pants
Silk Laundry
Navy Bias-Cut Lounge Pants

A New Day, Mid-Rise Satin Pull-On Pants
A New Day
Mid-Rise Satin Pull-On Pants

In London

Monikh Dale wearing a black sleeveless top and Toteme silk pants

(Image credit: @monikh)

They may be especially relevant for the fall, but silk pants are truly season-less—just ask Monikh Dale who styles her Toteme pair year-round.

Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
TOTEME
Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants

In Copenhagen

Yusra Siddiqui wearing black silk pants and red ballet flats in Copenhagen

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

Silk pants are low-key the best pants for travel because they feel like pajamas, take up no space in your luggage, and can be dressed up or down.

Wide Leg Satin Pants
Open Edit
Wide Leg Satin Pants

Tyler Wide Leg Satin Pants
AllSaints
Tyler Wide Leg Satin Pants

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

