The Expensive-Looking Trend All My Stylish Friends Are Wearing Instead of Jeans

As soon as true fall weather hits, denim becomes one of the first things I reach for when getting dressed. I know the instinct will kick in again this year, but when I searched for fresh denim outfit inspiration, I was surprised to see that classic jeans were (ever so slightly) losing favor. That's not to say that everyone has decided against them, but I've spotted an even chicer alt in many of the European cities my most stylish follows are based in. London, Paris, Monaco—Europe's best-dressed all seem to be in unison on silk pants being the ultimate luxe staple and I've even noticed it start to trickle over to my fashion friends in New York and L.A. Jennifer Lawrence is a huge fan, for one.

While few things will ever truly top classic jeans in terms of timelessness and versatility, silk trousers are posing a serious threat by looking so elevated and expensive without requiring much in the way of styling. Speaking of styling ideas, one key way everyone has been wearing their silk pants this season is with an oversized sweater and classic footwear, usually ballet flats, low-heel pumps, or minimalist sandals.

See how all the stylish women from Monaco to New York are wearing the pants trend and shop the best silk pants here, including the $30 pair that looks 10x that.

In New York

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Leset Yoko Oversized Button Down ($250); Luv Lou The Poppy Sunglasses ($160)

Being the queen of casual style that she is, Jennifer Lawrence has already been all over the silk pants vibe. She styled hers multiple times over the summer with easygoing staples like relaxed button-downs and sneakers and it's a look that feels just as relevant for the fall, too.

Leset Barb Wide Leg Pant $260 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Silk Pant $198 SHOP NOW

In Paris

Naturally, French women have adopted silk pants into their effortless outfits. Sabina Socol got it right when she opted for a pair in a merlot shade, marrying fall's "richest" color with this luxe pant trend.

J.Crew Stratus Pant in Textured Satin $148 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set $278 SHOP NOW

In London

If a relaxed sweater and jeans is your go-to fall outfit, I suggest you trying swapping in a pair of silk trousers for your denim. It's just as easy to put together but the result is far chicer, if you ask me.

L'Academie By Marianna Etienne Pant $188 SHOP NOW

Rue Sophie Satin Bell Pant $138 SHOP NOW

In the Netherlands

Monochromatic outfits look best when you play with contrasting textures. I love the idea of wearing satin pants with a knit sweater or bouclé jacket in the same hue for maximum impact.

ZARA Wrinkle Satin Effect Pants $50 SHOP NOW

Mango Flowy Satin Pants $60 SHOP NOW

In Zürich

The lustrous silk-satin takes on an entirely new level of chic in rich chocolate brown.

Madewell Pintucked Slim Pull-On Pants in Satin $98 $83 SHOP NOW

WAYF Livingston Wide Leg Satin Pants $89 $49 SHOP NOW

In Monaco

Styling the pants with elevated staples like a top-handle bag and crisp button-down shirt plays into the wealthy-looking vibe of the pants.

Vince Fluid Bias Pant $365 SHOP NOW

Babaton Strive Pant $128 SHOP NOW

In Los Angeles

The outfit combination worth repeating over and over? A sweater with silk pants and ballet flats. It truly doesn't get any chicer or more comfortable than that.

Donni Silky Simple Pant $167 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Satin High Waist Wide Leg $195 SHOP NOW

In New York

Offset the pajama-like nature of the pants when you style them with elegant pieces like pumps (and a pillbox hat if you're feeling extra).

Silk Laundry Navy Bias-Cut Lounge Pants $360 SHOP NOW

A New Day Mid-Rise Satin Pull-On Pants $30 SHOP NOW

In London

They may be especially relevant for the fall, but silk pants are truly season-less—just ask Monikh Dale who styles her Toteme pair year-round.

TOTEME Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $720 SHOP NOW

In Copenhagen

Silk pants are low-key the best pants for travel because they feel like pajamas, take up no space in your luggage, and can be dressed up or down.

Open Edit Wide Leg Satin Pants $59 $30 SHOP NOW