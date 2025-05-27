Hold the Heels: These It Trainers Dominated Monaco (and Will Rule Summer)

I spotted stylish celebs in two trending trainer styles at the Monaco Grand Prix—Puma Speedcat and Asics Gel-Nimbus.

Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell attend the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm definitely a flat-shoe over a heel type of person. Because of this, I've never typically turned to celebrity outfits for inspiration since they often feature some style of heel, especially when it's a glamorous event. Over the last few years, however, we've seen a shift in celeb style, with comfort and practicality taking precedence. And having long transcended their athletic origins, I'm more often than not spotting stylish celebrities wearing trending trainers that I can buy myself without compromising on comfort.

Most recently at the Monaco Grand Prix, I spotted two style icons, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell, wearing specific pairs of trainers that I'm sure will dominate summer 2025 and beyond. These are the Puma Speedcat OG and Asics Gel-Nimbus trainers, both of which have already started to gain interest this season among chic European fashion people. Similarly, they each have strong roots in sports and outdoor activities and are making a comeback in the fashion world thanks to their comfortability, universial appeal and distinct silhouettes.

Dua Lipa attends the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic))

The Puma Speedcat OGs draw inspiration from the footwear used by Formula One drivers in the 1970s, making the Grand Prix the perfect place to wear them. Styling them with dark-wash baggy jeans, a leopard tee and a black bomber jackets, Dua Lipa proved how easily these trainers can fit into your casual everyday outfits. Puma Speedcats have already made an impression on fashion people and celebs alike. In fact, in the Who What Wear UK office alone I've spotted this sleek style on at least four of our editors.

Naomi Campbell attends the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic))

Asics Gel-Nimbus trainers were originally designed in 1999 as a long-distance running shoe. Despite their chunkier silhouette and bold-contrasting colours, fashion people continue to love them over 25 years later due to their comfort and cool factor. Wearing hers with an asymmetric draped white midi dress and matching sunglasses, Naomi Campbell shows how the Gel-Nimbus can add a cool, elevated touch to your classic summer outfits.

As we look ahead, it is evident that more practical styles will continue to dominate over your typical "fashion" trainers. Keep scrolling to shop the exact styles that Lipa and Campbell wore to the Monaco Grand Prix and then browse my edit of other Puma Speedcat OG and Asics Gel-Nimbus trainers.

Shop Summer 2025's Celebrity-Approved "It" Trainers:

Puma Speedcat Og Trainers in Black
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers

This is the exact pair that Dua Lipa wore to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Gel-Nimbus Sneakers | 7
Asics
Gel-Nimbus Sneakers

Naomi proved how easily these statement trainers can elevate a classic white midi dress.

Shop More Puma Speecat OG and Asics Gel-Nimbus Trainers:

Puma Speedcat Og Trainers in Grey and White
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers

Arguably the trainers of the season.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 9 Trainers in Oatmeal and Indigo Fog
Asics
Gel-Nimbus 9 Trainers

I've heard nothing but good things about Asics trainers.

Puma Speedcat Og Trainers in Red
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers

This red shade will pair well with your white, black and other red items.

Gel-Nimbus Mesh-Detail Running Sneakers | 4.5
Asics
Gel-Nimbus Mesh-Detail Running Sneakers

Style with maxi skirts, wide-leg jeans, and minidresses.

Puma Speedcat Og Trainers in Brown & Off White
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers

This brown hue makes a nice point of difference from black.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 9 Trainers in Cloud Grey and Clay Grey
Asics
Gel-Nimbus 9 Trainers

The chunkier sole will make these trainers even more comfortable.

Puma Speedcat Og Trainers in Light Pink
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers

The prettiest shade of pink.

Gel-Nimbus 10.1 Sneakers | 7.5
Asics
Gel-Nimbus 10.1 Sneakers

Green and white never fails to look fresh.

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers in Alpine Snow-Puma White
Puma
Speedcat Og Sneakers

A trainer that has no risk of dating.

Gel-Nimbus 9 Mesh Sneakers | 10
Asics
Gel-Nimbus 9 Mesh Sneakers

If you don't want to wear the same thing as everyone else, consider buying these.

Puma Speedcat Og Trainers in Yellow and White
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers

This bright yellow pair is sure to boost your mood.

Gel Nimbus 10.1 Sneakers | 6.5
Asics
Gel Nimbus 10.1 Sneakers

If you like the super-sporty look, these are for you.

