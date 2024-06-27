Celebs and Fashion People Flock to this Pretty Dress Brand in Summer

As a fashion editor living in L.A. there is one brand that has become my go-to for casual-chic Cali cool events—from birthdays, bridal showers, al fresco dinners, you name it—I'll always feel extra special, comfortable, and confident when wearing a dress from Dôen.

Founded by Los Angeles-based sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, the brand is known for its nostalgic, romantic, ethereal aesthetic and has catapulted to international fame in the recent years with its loyal fan base, including a slew of celebrities such as Dakota Johnson, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie Grainge, Kylie Jenner, not to mention a whole host of fashion influencers who have discovered the joys of Dôen—particularly its dresses.

Below, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite dress styles for summer 2024. Whether you have a special daytime event coming up or simply want to invest in a beautiful frock for the sunny season, you won't regret getting your hands on one of these versatile, vintage-inspired styles below. After all, the temps are officially saying it's Dôen dress weather.

Get inspired by the celebs and fashion people wearing Dôen dresses this summer:

Dakota Johnson wears the Nevara dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DÔEN Nevara Dress in Citron Anemone Bloom $448 SHOP NOW This pretty pale yellow dress was spotted on Dakota Johnson recently.

Camila Marrone wears the Jessica dress. (Image credit: @camilamorrone

DÔEN Jessica Dress in Magnolia $548 SHOP NOW Perfect for a special summer soirée.

Brie Larson wears the Maryanna dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DÔEN Maryanna Dress in Noir Solstice Sky Dot $498 SHOP NOW I've spotted this on Brie Larson and a number of other celebs this month.

Lucy Williams wears the Annalisa dress (Image credit: @lucywilliams02

DÔEN Annalisa Dress in Pearl $898 SHOP NOW Lean into the crochet trend this summer.

Abi Marvel wears the Katherina dress (Image credit: @abimarvel

DÔEN Katherina Dress in Salt $348 SHOP NOW Such a romantic silhouette.

Judith Jones wears the Adele dress (Image credit: @joiedejude

DÔEN Adele Dress in Liberty Rose Romance $228 SHOP NOW It's giving '60s Palm Royale vibes.

Sylvie Mus wears the Katharina dress (Image credit: @sylviemus_

DÔEN Katherina Dress in Black $348 SHOP NOW Perfect for day or night.

Sasha Mei wears the Coralie dress (Image credit: @sasha.mei

DÔEN Coralie Dress in Rouge La Maddalena Gingham $248 SHOP NOW A charming gingham mini dress.

Imani Randolph wears the Audette dress @shopdoen) (Image credit: @champagnemani

DÔEN Audette Dress in Dayflower Meadow $598 SHOP NOW A dress to wow.

Courtney Grow wears the Monroe dress (Image credit: @courtneygrow; @shopdoen)

DÔEN Monroe Dress in Black $248 SHOP NOW It's selling out fast.

Shop more Dôen dresses we love for summer:

DÔEN Ischia Dress in Salt $328 SHOP NOW You won't regret Dôen's iconic Ischia dress.

DÔEN Emmaretta Dress in Wild Clover Floral $298 SHOP NOW Love this scoop neckline and pretty floral print.

DÔEN Rochelle Dress in Salt $478 SHOP NOW Jane Birkin vibes.

DÔEN Benoit Dress in Liberty Rose Romance $298 SHOP NOW I tried this on recently and the fit is beautiful.

DÔEN Irina Linen Dress in Salt $348 SHOP NOW A lovely white linen dress for when the temps soar.

DÔEN Marianne Dress in Scarlet $238 SHOP NOW The pretty gathered bodice is so stunning.

DÔEN Hadlie Dress in Black $248 SHOP NOW '90s chic.

DÔEN Danses Dress in Salt $198 SHOP NOW A '60s inspired poplin dress for romantic summer days.

DÔEN Brietta Dress in Coral Blush $498 SHOP NOW Satin and lace—out favorite combo.

DÔEN Alamere Dress in Mer Botanique $298 SHOP NOW For your next coastal vacation.

DÔEN Izabal Dress in Salt $498 SHOP NOW If I had a beach wedding, I'd be wearing this.

DÔEN Ashlynn Dress -- Bleu Daisy Fields $328 SHOP NOW Turn heads in this beautiful blue hue.