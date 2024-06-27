Celebs and Fashion People Flock to this Pretty Dress Brand in Summer

woman in crochet mini dress

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

As a fashion editor living in L.A. there is one brand that has become my go-to for casual-chic Cali cool events—from birthdays, bridal showers, al fresco dinners, you name it—I'll always feel extra special, comfortable, and confident when wearing a dress from Dôen.

Founded by Los Angeles-based sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, the brand is known for its nostalgic, romantic, ethereal aesthetic and has catapulted to international fame in the recent years with its loyal fan base, including a slew of celebrities such as Dakota Johnson, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie Grainge, Kylie Jenner, not to mention a whole host of fashion influencers who have discovered the joys of Dôen—particularly its dresses.

Below, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite dress styles for summer 2024. Whether you have a special daytime event coming up or simply want to invest in a beautiful frock for the sunny season, you won't regret getting your hands on one of these versatile, vintage-inspired styles below. After all, the temps are officially saying it's Dôen dress weather.

Get inspired by the celebs and fashion people wearing Dôen dresses this summer:

Dakota Johnson wearing a Dôen dress

Dakota Johnson wears the Nevara dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevara Dress -- Citron Anemone Bloom
DÔEN
Nevara Dress in Citron Anemone Bloom

This pretty pale yellow dress was spotted on Dakota Johnson recently.

Camila Marrone wearing Dôen dress

Camila Marrone wears the Jessica dress.

(Image credit: @camilamorrone)

Jessica Dress -- Magnolia
DÔEN
Jessica Dress in Magnolia

Perfect for a special summer soirée.

Brie Larson in a Dôen dress

Brie Larson wears the Maryanna dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maryanna Dress -- Noir Solstice Sky Dot
DÔEN
Maryanna Dress in Noir Solstice Sky Dot

I've spotted this on Brie Larson and a number of other celebs this month.

Lucy Williams in a crochet Dôen dress

Lucy Williams wears the Annalisa dress

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Annalisa Dress -- Pearl
DÔEN
Annalisa Dress in Pearl

Lean into the crochet trend this summer.

Fashion influencer in white dress

Abi Marvel wears the Katherina dress

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Katherina Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Katherina Dress in Salt

Such a romantic silhouette.

Fashion editor, Judith Jones in floral Dôen mini dress

Judith Jones wears the Adele dress

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

Adele Dress -- Liberty Rose Romance
DÔEN
Adele Dress in Liberty Rose Romance

It's giving '60s Palm Royale vibes.

Woman in black summer dress

Sylvie Mus wears the Katharina dress

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Katherina Dress -- Black
DÔEN
Katherina Dress in Black

Perfect for day or night.

Woman in red and white summer dress

Sasha Mei wears the Coralie dress

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Coralie Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham
DÔEN
Coralie Dress in Rouge La Maddalena Gingham

A charming gingham mini dress.

woman in red floral dress

Imani Randolph wears the Audette dress

(Image credit: @champagnemani; @shopdoen)

Audette Dress -- Dayflower Meadow
DÔEN
Audette Dress in Dayflower Meadow

A dress to wow.

Courtney Grow in black mini dress

Courtney Grow wears the Monroe dress

(Image credit: @courtneygrow; @shopdoen)

Monroe Dress -- Black
DÔEN
Monroe Dress in Black

It's selling out fast.

Shop more Dôen dresses we love for summer:

Ischia Dress in Salt
DÔEN
Ischia Dress in Salt

You won't regret Dôen's iconic Ischia dress.

Emmaretta Dress -- Wild Clover Floral
DÔEN
Emmaretta Dress in Wild Clover Floral

Love this scoop neckline and pretty floral print.

Rochelle Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Rochelle Dress in Salt

Jane Birkin vibes.

Benoit Dress -- Liberty Rose Romance
DÔEN
Benoit Dress in Liberty Rose Romance

I tried this on recently and the fit is beautiful.

Irina Linen Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Irina Linen Dress in Salt

A lovely white linen dress for when the temps soar.

Marianne Dress -- Scarlet
DÔEN
Marianne Dress in Scarlet

The pretty gathered bodice is so stunning.

Hadlie Dress -- Black
DÔEN
Hadlie Dress in Black

'90s chic.

Danses Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Danses Dress in Salt

A '60s inspired poplin dress for romantic summer days.

Brietta Dress -- Coral Blush
DÔEN
Brietta Dress in Coral Blush

Satin and lace—out favorite combo.

Alamere Dress -- Mer Botanique
DÔEN
Alamere Dress in Mer Botanique

For your next coastal vacation.

Izabal Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Izabal Dress in Salt

If I had a beach wedding, I'd be wearing this.

Ashlynn Dress -- Bleu Daisy Fields
DÔEN
Ashlynn Dress -- Bleu Daisy Fields

Turn heads in this beautiful blue hue.

Venus Dress -- Chrysanthemum Sky Floral
DÔEN
Venus Dress in Chrysanthemum Sky Floral

Dôen's prints are so dreamy.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

