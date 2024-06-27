Celebs and Fashion People Flock to this Pretty Dress Brand in Summer
As a fashion editor living in L.A. there is one brand that has become my go-to for casual-chic Cali cool events—from birthdays, bridal showers, al fresco dinners, you name it—I'll always feel extra special, comfortable, and confident when wearing a dress from Dôen.
Founded by Los Angeles-based sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, the brand is known for its nostalgic, romantic, ethereal aesthetic and has catapulted to international fame in the recent years with its loyal fan base, including a slew of celebrities such as Dakota Johnson, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie Grainge, Kylie Jenner, not to mention a whole host of fashion influencers who have discovered the joys of Dôen—particularly its dresses.
Below, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite dress styles for summer 2024. Whether you have a special daytime event coming up or simply want to invest in a beautiful frock for the sunny season, you won't regret getting your hands on one of these versatile, vintage-inspired styles below. After all, the temps are officially saying it's Dôen dress weather.
Get inspired by the celebs and fashion people wearing Dôen dresses this summer:
This pretty pale yellow dress was spotted on Dakota Johnson recently.
I've spotted this on Brie Larson and a number of other celebs this month.
Shop more Dôen dresses we love for summer:
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore This Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend So Elegantly in Paris
Elegance is her middle name.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Pretty Boho-Chic Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Summer
And in fall too.
By Judith Jones
-
It's Officially a Slingback Summer—7 Styles That Will Elevate Your Outfits
And make them look more expensive.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
From Drop-Waist to A-Line: 30 Zara, H&M, and Reformation Dresses You Need to See
These are so, so good.
By Lauren Adhav
-
This Simple Yet Elegant Dress Trend Is Dominating From New York to Paris
Sofia Richie Grainge approves.
By Ana Escalante
-
There Are Over 14K Dresses at Revolve RN—These Are the Only Ones That Matter
Trust me—I looked through every last one.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Undeniably Chic Dress Trend of All Time
Simply stunning.
By Hannah Almassi
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach for All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes