Spotted in Majorca and London: The Highly Classic Dress That Looks Simple But Is Extremely Elegant

I searched through all my favourite influencers to pinpoint the dress trend that is going to dominate this summer. Here's what I found...

BEST DROP WAIST DRESSES
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

The new season has officially arrived in my house. It doesn’t take much—just a few hopeful blossoms and a slightly warmer forecast—and I start shedding layers and pulling out all my spring (and yes, even summer) pieces, namely dresses. If you're a regular around here, you might already know that I have an affinity for dresses and so I pay particularly close attention to dress trends throughout the year.

Nnenna Chem wears a drop waist dress

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

In fact, for summer 2025, I have already identified a frontrunner. After searching through Instagram's best-dressed, I noticed one style cropping up again and again, particularly on influencers based in London, and holidaying in Majorca or the South of France: the drop waist dress.

Lucy Williams wears a drop waist dress

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Anouk Yve wears a drop waist dress

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

The drop waist look is all about that lower waistline, and it comes in all kinds of styles—from comfy elastic waists to more structured silhouettes, and everything from casual daytime options to more dressed-up picks. Personally, I’m loving the maxi versions. I know some petite folks tend to avoid longer hemlines, but I say go for it—I always feel super confident in them. You might too!

Continue reading to shop the best drop waist dresses for summer 2025. The chances are, it'll become your new favourite dress style. Don't say I didn't warn you!

Smythsisters wears a drop waist mini dress

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Shop the Best Drop Waist Dresses for Summer:

Reese Pink Cotton Linen Dress
KITRI
Reese Pink Cotton Linen Dress

Be one of the first to don this candy coloured dress, courtesy of Kitri. It's the definition of dopamine dressing.

Mango pleated maxi dress
MANGO
Pleated Knitted Dress

As we transition into spring, opt for uplifting hues of this ilk.

Mango drop waist midi dress
MANGO
A-Line Dress

The pleated woody brown skirt paired with the black tank top is inspired. This e-commerce imagery also serves as inspiration, demonstrating that you can also wear this elegant style with flats day-to-day.

Priam Draped Dress in Bracken - Bracken / Xxs
Ninety Percent
Priam Draped Dress in Bracken

This exact Grecian-inspired midi dress is a core piece in my spring wardrobe.

Gingham Midi Dress
ZARA
Gingham Midi Dress

Gingham is also having a moment right now!

Kiria Dress
Reformation
Kiria Dress

Such a pretty colour.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Free People
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

I just love this baby blue style, which would be perfect for any upcoming holidays.

Cotton Rich Bandeau Midi Drop Waist Dress
Cotton Rich Bandeau Midi Drop Waist Dress

Another bandeau iteration that gets my approval!

White Sleeveless Drop Waist 100% Cotton Crew Neck Midi Dress
Next
Sleeveless Drop Waist 100% Cotton Dress

This could honestly be designer.

Black Drop Waist Claudia Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Drop Waist Claudia Midi Dress

A classic style that will work for the office, dinners and weekend plans.

Marciella Maxi Dress
By Malene Birger
Marciella Maxi Dress

This By Malene Birger Marciella dress is the latest addition to my spring wardrobe. It comprises a free-flowing, floor-length skirt in a stretched jersey fabric.

Lauryn Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress
TOVE
Lauryn Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress

This Tove dress is just beautiful.

Strapless Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
MATTEAU
Strapless Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress

I love this incredibly chic gunmetal blue hue.

Yamila Gathered Maxi Dress
Staud
Yamila Gathered Maxi Dress

Along with bandeau necklines, you'll also notice drop waists are often paired with tank-stylet tops.

Long Flounce Dress With Gathered Detail
Massimo Dutti
Long Flounce Dress With Gathered Detail

This has gone straight to the top of my wish list.

Petunia
Viveh
Petunia

Convertibility elements never fail to impressive me. You can wear Viveh's Petunia as a skirt or dress.

Dropped-Waist Jersey Maxi Dress
COS
Dropped-Waist Jersey Maxi Dress

On the hunt for elevated day dresses? Look no further than this drop waist maxi. Just add jewels and you're set.

Dasha Duo Asymmetric Cutout Stretch-Knit and Gauze Maxi Dress
ESSE STUDIOS
Dasha Duo Asymmetric Cutout Stretch-Knit and Gauze Maxi Dress

I gasped at the sight of this style. Between the stark contrast in colourways to the asymmetric top, it's stunning!

Bateau Cut Out Dress - Berry
St Agni
Bateau Cut Out Dress

A refined shape that's perfect for daytime, awash with a sultry berry hue.

Devi Draped Gathered Jersey Maxi Dress
TOVE
Devi Draped Gathered Jersey Maxi Dress

You know it's a timeless trend when Tove hops on board.

Rocco Gathered Stretch-Cotton Poplin Mini Shirt Dress
STAUD
Rocco Gathered Stretch-Cotton Poplin Mini Shirt Dress

This may be a tad premature but this is a little Wimbledon inspired, don't you think?

Tie-Detailed Smocked Habotai Midi Dress
GANNI
Tie-Detailed Smocked Habotai Midi Dress

Trust Ganni to introduce a cool, directional style into the mix. With the hanky hem, shirred waist detail and keyhole bust, many details are setting this style apart.

Red Vera Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Red Vera Midi Dress

I love a red dress in summer.

Dylan Dress - Brown - Brown / Xs
Selvi
Dylan Dress

Despite being in its infancy, Selvi's first collection has some standout apparel. The Dylan Dress is my favourite from the capsule.

Franca Dress - Ivory
RAILS
Franca Dress

I own this exact dress and can attest to its wonderful shape. It's perfectly exaggerated, though not too pronounced for wearing during the day. I'm particularly excited to wear it this spring.

Maven Dress
Reformation
Maven Dress

While most drop waist dresses boast a squared waist design, the maven dress features an inverted v shape that travels further down the waist with soft pleats hipside.

Enya Two-Tone Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
DÔEN
Enya Two-Tone Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Each spring and summer, Californian brand Doên release a capsule of spring dresses. Concieved with the illusion of two separates, the Enya dress comprises elements of cottagecore Doên's best known for with modern flair due to the crisp poplin fabrication.

Mango drop waist dress
MANGO
A-Line Dress

The perfect "throw on" spring dress. Especially, in this chic forest green hue.

Maryam Midi Dress
Ghospell
Maryam Midi Dress

Ghospell is best known for voluminous frocks, so it comes as no surprise that they've excelled with the drop waist dress trend.

Avalon Afriyie
Freelance Fashion Editor

Avalon Afriyie is a freelance writer and storyteller based in London. She specialises in sustainable fashion, health and the narratives of marginalised communities.She has a background in fashion show production and styling, having previously worked on The Clothes Show and with the Lyst Group. Since graduating in 2013 with a BA (Hons) in English and contemporary media, she’s worked as a feature writer for an independent publication and a contributor for Quill’s creator network. She now marries her passion for words and style, writing for some of the most esteemed fashion and lifestyle publications, Who What Wear UK and Stylist.

Latest