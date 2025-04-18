Spotted in Majorca and London: The Highly Classic Dress That Looks Simple But Is Extremely Elegant
I searched through all my favourite influencers to pinpoint the dress trend that is going to dominate this summer. Here's what I found...
The new season has officially arrived in my house. It doesn’t take much—just a few hopeful blossoms and a slightly warmer forecast—and I start shedding layers and pulling out all my spring (and yes, even summer) pieces, namely dresses. If you're a regular around here, you might already know that I have an affinity for dresses and so I pay particularly close attention to dress trends throughout the year.
In fact, for summer 2025, I have already identified a frontrunner. After searching through Instagram's best-dressed, I noticed one style cropping up again and again, particularly on influencers based in London, and holidaying in Majorca or the South of France: the drop waist dress.
The drop waist look is all about that lower waistline, and it comes in all kinds of styles—from comfy elastic waists to more structured silhouettes, and everything from casual daytime options to more dressed-up picks. Personally, I’m loving the maxi versions. I know some petite folks tend to avoid longer hemlines, but I say go for it—I always feel super confident in them. You might too!
Continue reading to shop the best drop waist dresses for summer 2025. The chances are, it'll become your new favourite dress style. Don't say I didn't warn you!
Shop the Best Drop Waist Dresses for Summer:
Be one of the first to don this candy coloured dress, courtesy of Kitri. It's the definition of dopamine dressing.
The pleated woody brown skirt paired with the black tank top is inspired. This e-commerce imagery also serves as inspiration, demonstrating that you can also wear this elegant style with flats day-to-day.
This exact Grecian-inspired midi dress is a core piece in my spring wardrobe.
I just love this baby blue style, which would be perfect for any upcoming holidays.
A classic style that will work for the office, dinners and weekend plans.
This By Malene Birger Marciella dress is the latest addition to my spring wardrobe. It comprises a free-flowing, floor-length skirt in a stretched jersey fabric.
I love this incredibly chic gunmetal blue hue.
Along with bandeau necklines, you'll also notice drop waists are often paired with tank-stylet tops.
This has gone straight to the top of my wish list.
Convertibility elements never fail to impressive me. You can wear Viveh's Petunia as a skirt or dress.
On the hunt for elevated day dresses? Look no further than this drop waist maxi. Just add jewels and you're set.
I gasped at the sight of this style. Between the stark contrast in colourways to the asymmetric top, it's stunning!
A refined shape that's perfect for daytime, awash with a sultry berry hue.
This may be a tad premature but this is a little Wimbledon inspired, don't you think?
Trust Ganni to introduce a cool, directional style into the mix. With the hanky hem, shirred waist detail and keyhole bust, many details are setting this style apart.
Despite being in its infancy, Selvi's first collection has some standout apparel. The Dylan Dress is my favourite from the capsule.
I own this exact dress and can attest to its wonderful shape. It's perfectly exaggerated, though not too pronounced for wearing during the day. I'm particularly excited to wear it this spring.
While most drop waist dresses boast a squared waist design, the maven dress features an inverted v shape that travels further down the waist with soft pleats hipside.
Each spring and summer, Californian brand Doên release a capsule of spring dresses. Concieved with the illusion of two separates, the Enya dress comprises elements of cottagecore Doên's best known for with modern flair due to the crisp poplin fabrication.
Avalon Afriyie is a freelance writer and storyteller based in London. She specialises in sustainable fashion, health and the narratives of marginalised communities.She has a background in fashion show production and styling, having previously worked on The Clothes Show and with the Lyst Group. Since graduating in 2013 with a BA (Hons) in English and contemporary media, she’s worked as a feature writer for an independent publication and a contributor for Quill’s creator network. She now marries her passion for words and style, writing for some of the most esteemed fashion and lifestyle publications, Who What Wear UK and Stylist.