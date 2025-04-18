Spotted in Majorca and London: The Highly Classic Dress That Looks Simple But Is Extremely Elegant

The new season has officially arrived in my house. It doesn’t take much—just a few hopeful blossoms and a slightly warmer forecast—and I start shedding layers and pulling out all my spring (and yes, even summer) pieces, namely dresses. If you're a regular around here, you might already know that I have an affinity for dresses and so I pay particularly close attention to dress trends throughout the year.

In fact, for summer 2025, I have already identified a frontrunner. After searching through Instagram's best-dressed, I noticed one style cropping up again and again, particularly on influencers based in London, and holidaying in Majorca or the South of France: the drop waist dress.

The drop waist look is all about that lower waistline, and it comes in all kinds of styles—from comfy elastic waists to more structured silhouettes, and everything from casual daytime options to more dressed-up picks. Personally, I’m loving the maxi versions. I know some petite folks tend to avoid longer hemlines, but I say go for it—I always feel super confident in them. You might too!

Continue reading to shop the best drop waist dresses for summer 2025. The chances are, it'll become your new favourite dress style. Don't say I didn't warn you!

Shop the Best Drop Waist Dresses for Summer:

KITRI Reese Pink Cotton Linen Dress £245 SHOP NOW Be one of the first to don this candy coloured dress, courtesy of Kitri. It's the definition of dopamine dressing.

MANGO Pleated Knitted Dress £80 SHOP NOW As we transition into spring, opt for uplifting hues of this ilk.

MANGO A-Line Dress £60 SHOP NOW The pleated woody brown skirt paired with the black tank top is inspired. This e-commerce imagery also serves as inspiration, demonstrating that you can also wear this elegant style with flats day-to-day.

Ninety Percent Priam Draped Dress in Bracken £80 SHOP NOW This exact Grecian-inspired midi dress is a core piece in my spring wardrobe.

ZARA Gingham Midi Dress £40 SHOP NOW Gingham is also having a moment right now!

Reformation Kiria Dress £298 SHOP NOW Such a pretty colour.

Free People Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi £78 SHOP NOW I just love this baby blue style, which would be perfect for any upcoming holidays.

Cotton Rich Bandeau Midi Drop Waist Dress £25 SHOP NOW Another bandeau iteration that gets my approval!

Next Sleeveless Drop Waist 100% Cotton Dress £28 SHOP NOW This could honestly be designer.

Nobodys Child Black Drop Waist Claudia Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW A classic style that will work for the office, dinners and weekend plans.

By Malene Birger Marciella Maxi Dress £170 SHOP NOW This By Malene Birger Marciella dress is the latest addition to my spring wardrobe. It comprises a free-flowing, floor-length skirt in a stretched jersey fabric.

TOVE Lauryn Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress £545 SHOP NOW This Tove dress is just beautiful.

MATTEAU Strapless Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress £480 SHOP NOW I love this incredibly chic gunmetal blue hue.

Staud Yamila Gathered Maxi Dress £360 SHOP NOW Along with bandeau necklines, you'll also notice drop waists are often paired with tank-stylet tops.

Massimo Dutti Long Flounce Dress With Gathered Detail £119 SHOP NOW This has gone straight to the top of my wish list.

Viveh Petunia £171 SHOP NOW Convertibility elements never fail to impressive me. You can wear Viveh's Petunia as a skirt or dress.

COS Dropped-Waist Jersey Maxi Dress £69 SHOP NOW On the hunt for elevated day dresses? Look no further than this drop waist maxi. Just add jewels and you're set.

ESSE STUDIOS Dasha Duo Asymmetric Cutout Stretch-Knit and Gauze Maxi Dress £595 SHOP NOW I gasped at the sight of this style. Between the stark contrast in colourways to the asymmetric top, it's stunning!

St Agni Bateau Cut Out Dress €365 SHOP NOW A refined shape that's perfect for daytime, awash with a sultry berry hue.

TOVE Devi Draped Gathered Jersey Maxi Dress £1495 SHOP NOW You know it's a timeless trend when Tove hops on board.

STAUD Rocco Gathered Stretch-Cotton Poplin Mini Shirt Dress £315 SHOP NOW This may be a tad premature but this is a little Wimbledon inspired, don't you think?

GANNI Tie-Detailed Smocked Habotai Midi Dress £295 SHOP NOW Trust Ganni to introduce a cool, directional style into the mix. With the hanky hem, shirred waist detail and keyhole bust, many details are setting this style apart.

Nobodys Child Red Vera Midi Dress £65 SHOP NOW I love a red dress in summer.

Selvi Dylan Dress $228 SHOP NOW Despite being in its infancy, Selvi's first collection has some standout apparel. The Dylan Dress is my favourite from the capsule.

RAILS Franca Dress $238 SHOP NOW I own this exact dress and can attest to its wonderful shape. It's perfectly exaggerated, though not too pronounced for wearing during the day. I'm particularly excited to wear it this spring.

Reformation Maven Dress £298 SHOP NOW While most drop waist dresses boast a squared waist design, the maven dress features an inverted v shape that travels further down the waist with soft pleats hipside.

DÔEN Enya Two-Tone Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £344 SHOP NOW Each spring and summer, Californian brand Doên release a capsule of spring dresses. Concieved with the illusion of two separates, the Enya dress comprises elements of cottagecore Doên's best known for with modern flair due to the crisp poplin fabrication.

MANGO A-Line Dress £30 SHOP NOW The perfect "throw on" spring dress. Especially, in this chic forest green hue.