Elegant, Anti-Trend and Quietly Iconic—This Exact Dress Is a Staple for Stylish Europeans

From the Loewe basket bag to Celine's oval sunglasses, there are just some luxury cult items that stylish people will always choose to invest in, and the dress category is definitely not short of options. For the past few years, however, I've noticed that elegant dressers have consistently turned to one particular style as a timeless and sophisticated throw-on for summer—Staud's Wells dress. And with dress season officially here, I've finally been influenced to invest in one myself.

Staud's Wells dress is designed with a corset-style bodice and a midi-length a-line silhouette, creating a flattering fit that will suit all body types. This makes the timeless yet comfortable dress the perfect throw-on solution on those days when you don't know what to wear. The slightly formal shape of the dress also means you can easily take the style from day to night with a simple change of footwear and accessories. I'd personally opt for a pair of suede sandals and a raffia tote in the day, and swap these out for a pair of heeled flip-flops and a statement clutch for evenings.

@styleidealist wears a Staud Wells dress in light pink.

Starting at £255, this is by no means a cheap dress, but its undeniable quality and styling versatility make it one worth considering investing in. Not to mention the natural fibres will make for a much more durable item that will have a lifespan that extends longer than cheaper synthetic materials. Made up of 95% cotton and 5% spandex for some extra stretch, this lightweight and breathable dress is ideal for the warmer weather but can equally be layered under a relaxed blazer or cashmere cardigan when autumn comes around.

Keep scrolling to shop Staud's iconic Wells dress, and then browse some other easy, throw-on midi dresses I have my eye on for summer.

Shop the Staud Wells Dress:

Shop More A-Line Midi Dresses I Love: