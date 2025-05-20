Elegant, Anti-Trend and Quietly Iconic—This Exact Dress Is a Staple for Stylish Europeans

From the Loewe basket bag to Celine's oval sunglasses, there are just some luxury cult items that stylish people will always choose to invest in, and the dress category is definitely not short of options. For the past few years, however, I've noticed that elegant dressers have consistently turned to one particular style as a timeless and sophisticated throw-on for summer—Staud's Wells dress. And with dress season officially here, I've finally been influenced to invest in one myself.

Staud's Wells dress is designed with a corset-style bodice and a midi-length a-line silhouette, creating a flattering fit that will suit all body types. This makes the timeless yet comfortable dress the perfect throw-on solution on those days when you don't know what to wear. The slightly formal shape of the dress also means you can easily take the style from day to night with a simple change of footwear and accessories. I'd personally opt for a pair of suede sandals and a raffia tote in the day, and swap these out for a pair of heeled flip-flops and a statement clutch for evenings.

Starting at £255, this is by no means a cheap dress, but its undeniable quality and styling versatility make it one worth considering investing in. Not to mention the natural fibres will make for a much more durable item that will have a lifespan that extends longer than cheaper synthetic materials. Made up of 95% cotton and 5% spandex for some extra stretch, this lightweight and breathable dress is ideal for the warmer weather but can equally be layered under a relaxed blazer or cashmere cardigan when autumn comes around.

Keep scrolling to shop Staud's iconic Wells dress, and then browse some other easy, throw-on midi dresses I have my eye on for summer.

Shop the Staud Wells Dress:

Wells Dress | Black
STAUD
Wells Dress

This has been a best-seller for almost 5 years now.

Wells Dress | Blue Toile
STAUD
Wells Dress

I'm picturing this on a Mediterranean holiday.

Wells Dress | Earth
STAUD
Wells Dress

The brown can easily be taken from summer to autumn.

Wells Dress | Ivory Dark Oak Micro Stripe
STAUD
Wells Dress

This stripe iteration is new for 2025.

Wells Dress | White
STAUD SPRING
Wells Dress

You just can't beat a classic.

Shop More A-Line Midi Dresses I Love:

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress Es

Shopping editor, Florrie tried and loved this dress.

Red Full Skirt Midi Dress
Mint Velvet
Full Skirt Midi Dress

This genuinely looks designer.

Linen Floral-Embroidered Midi Dress in Ivory
Reiss
Linen Floral-Embroidered Midi Dress

Such a pretty style for summer.

Ciara Pucker Check Midi
Free People
Ciara Pucker Check Midi Dress

Wear with sandals, heels or ballet pumps.

Topstitched Midi Dress
ZARA
Topstitched Midi Dress

This looks way more expensive than it's £36 price tag.

Cream Striped Drop Waist Cora Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Drop Waist Cora Midi Dress

This went straight into my basket.

Rosia Drop Waist Linen Dress
ALIGNE
Rosia Drop Waist Linen Dress

This can easily be taken from day to night with a simple swap of footwear.

Blue Panel Linen Blend Dress
Whistles
Blue Panel Linen Blend Dress

How pretty is this cornflower blue shade?

Contour Seamed Maxi Dress
ME+EM
Contour Seamed Maxi Dress

For those looking for a pop of colour this season.

Proenza Schouler , Kendall Midi Dress

Proenza Schouler
Kendall Midi Dress

This navy makes a nice point of difference from black.

Adaline Off-The-Shoulder Linen-Blend and Recycled Satin-Jersey Midi Dress
SIMKHAI
Adaline Off-The-Shoulder Linen-Blend and Recycled Satin-Jersey Midi Dress

This two-tone style has caught my eye.

Ussita Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
S Max Mara
Ussita Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

A classy style that you could wear to a wedding,

