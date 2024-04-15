I’m a Minimalist Fashion Editor—20 Simple Dresses That Make Spring Dressing So Easy

Living in the UK, where complaining about the lack of sun is part of our identity, I'm always nervous to admit that there's a lot I enjoy about the cooler climate. At the top of the list is the fact that I find it easier to dress with layers—give me a chunky jumper and a wool coat, and I'm happy out.

While I am also desperately ready for brighter spring days, I find warm-weather clothing trickier to navigate. As soon as it's too balmy for jumpers, I feel sartorially lost. So, it's important that I have a few effortless items to chuck on and feel comfortable in. For the past few years, dresses have been a key in fulfilling this role while keeping me looking chic.

I naturally gravitate towards simple dresses; free from details which might date them down the line. It's a category I allow myself to invest in, so I want any dress I add to my collection to transcend trends and have long-term potential.

I've been weighing up my options for spring/summer 2024, and after much to-ing and fro-ing, the following 24 dresses have made it onto my shortlist. There are budget-friendly styles, great for plugging last-minute gaps, and on the other end of the spectrum, I've selected a few luxury designs I know will feel special with every wear.

Take a look at my pick of the best simple dresses below, starting at just £28.

The Best Simple High-Street Dresses:

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW Such an elegant piece for spring and summer evenings.

NA-KD Fine Knitted Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW A fail-safe transitional dress.

H&M Tapered-Waist Dress £28 SHOP NOW So understated, but the gathering at the waist makes it look really considered.

Recycled Polyester Riviera Midi Dress in Lavender Violet £55 SHOP NOW Omnes' slip dresses are unmatched—especially at that price point.

Black Crochet Trim Seattle Midi Skater Dress £75 SHOP NOW This versatile dress is screaming to be brought on your next holiday, whether you're headed on a city break or a beach getaway.

ARKET Oversized Shirt Dress £97 SHOP NOW Dress up with heels and gold-toned jewellery or keep it casual with sandals or sneakers.

Hush Riley Ribbed Maxi Dress £79 SHOP NOW Hush's new-ins are so good right now. These ribbed maxi can be worn at the weekend or on holiday with a simple swap of accessories.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW I can't not include a classic slip.

COS Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress £95 SHOP NOW This looks beautiful.

COS Contrast-Panel Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW For a T-shirt-style dress, this looks exceptionally sophisticated.

The Best Mid-Price Dresses

ME+EM Mixed Media Fit and Flare Maxi Dress £195 SHOP NOW Navy is always a chic colour choice.

Reformation Suki Dress £248 SHOP NOW Embrace your inner siren with this head-turning number.

Jigsaw Stripe Jersey Dress | Black £135 SHOP NOW This would also look cool layered over a white T-shirt.

BRIGHT STUDIOS Mermaid V-Neck Knitted Dress £119 SHOP NOW This exact shade of green is a key colour for spring.

GANNI White Cotton Poplin Tie String Mini Dress £195 SHOP NOW I've seen the top version of this all over Instagram, but the dress has my heart.

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW Linen is synonymous with the warmer months.

Staud Paityn Midi Dress £215 SHOP NOW This gives me Kate Hudson in 10 Things I Hate About You vibes.

Whistles Leather Bandeau Dress £449 SHOP NOW The luxe fabrication does all the talking with this dress.

The Best High-End Dresses

JOSEPH Silk Satin Clea Dress £495 SHOP NOW This olive green shade is just as versatile as a neutral.

Toteme - INT Jacquard-Striped Tunic Dress Caramel/cornsilk £580 SHOP NOW Stripes are timeless.

Tove Solene Cotton Poplin Midi Dress £645 SHOP NOW The juxtaposition between the full skirt and the spaghetti straps is perfection.

Victoria Beckham Cami Fit and Flare Midi in Steel Blue £590 SHOP NOW Simple doesn't have to mean boring.

THE ROW Venusia Jersey Maxi Dress £2170 SHOP NOW Carry this one through the seasons with a few clever layering tricks.

LOEWE Anagram Embroidered Ribbed Metallic Cotton-Jersey Midi Dress £825 SHOP NOW With a hint of metallic thread running through it, this shimmery number is made for day-to-night dressing.

KHAITE Wes Pintucked Silk-Organza Maxi Dress £2300 SHOP NOW Prepare to be showered with compliments.

DÔEN Emmaretta Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £335 SHOP NOW It wouldn't be spring/summer without adding a Dôen dress to your roster.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Nahna Linen Maxi Dress £309 SHOP NOW So classic.