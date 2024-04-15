I’m a Minimalist Fashion Editor—20 Simple Dresses That Make Spring Dressing So Easy

By Bébhinn Campbell
published

Best simple dresses: @deborabrosa

Débora wears a cream knitted dress from NA-KD.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Living in the UK, where complaining about the lack of sun is part of our identity, I'm always nervous to admit that there's a lot I enjoy about the cooler climate. At the top of the list is the fact that I find it easier to dress with layers—give me a chunky jumper and a wool coat, and I'm happy out.

While I am also desperately ready for brighter spring days, I find warm-weather clothing trickier to navigate. As soon as it's too balmy for jumpers, I feel sartorially lost. So, it's important that I have a few effortless items to chuck on and feel comfortable in. For the past few years, dresses have been a key in fulfilling this role while keeping me looking chic.

I naturally gravitate towards simple dresses; free from details which might date them down the line. It's a category I allow myself to invest in, so I want any dress I add to my collection to transcend trends and have long-term potential.

I've been weighing up my options for spring/summer 2024, and after much to-ing and fro-ing, the following 24 dresses have made it onto my shortlist. There are budget-friendly styles, great for plugging last-minute gaps, and on the other end of the spectrum, I've selected a few luxury designs I know will feel special with every wear.

Take a look at my pick of the best simple dresses below, starting at just £28.

The Best Simple High-Street Dresses:

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress

Such an elegant piece for spring and summer evenings.

NA-KD Fine Knitted Midi Dress
NA-KD
Fine Knitted Midi Dress

A fail-safe transitional dress.

Tapered-Waist Dress
H&M
Tapered-Waist Dress

So understated, but the gathering at the waist makes it look really considered.

Riviera Midi Dress in Lavender Violet 4
Recycled Polyester
Riviera Midi Dress in Lavender Violet

Omnes' slip dresses are unmatched—especially at that price point.

Black Crochet Trim Seattle Midi Skater Dress
Black Crochet Trim Seattle Midi Skater Dress

This versatile dress is screaming to be brought on your next holiday, whether you're headed on a city break or a beach getaway.

Oversized Shirt Dress
ARKET
Oversized Shirt Dress

Dress up with heels and gold-toned jewellery or keep it casual with sandals or sneakers.

Riley Ribbed Maxi Dress
Hush
Riley Ribbed Maxi Dress

Hush's new-ins are so good right now. These ribbed maxi can be worn at the weekend or on holiday with a simple swap of accessories.

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

I can't not include a classic slip.

Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress
COS
Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress

This looks beautiful.

Contrast-Panel Midi Dress
COS
Contrast-Panel Midi Dress

For a T-shirt-style dress, this looks exceptionally sophisticated.

The Best Mid-Price Dresses

Mixed Media Fit and Flare Maxi Dress
ME+EM
Mixed Media Fit and Flare Maxi Dress

Navy is always a chic colour choice.

Suki Dress
Reformation
Suki Dress

Embrace your inner siren with this head-turning number.

Stripe Jersey Dress | Black
Jigsaw
Stripe Jersey Dress | Black

This would also look cool layered over a white T-shirt.

Mermaid V-Neck Knitted Dress
BRIGHT STUDIOS
Mermaid V-Neck Knitted Dress

This exact shade of green is a key colour for spring.

White Cotton Poplin Tie String Mini Dress
GANNI
White Cotton Poplin Tie String Mini Dress

I've seen the top version of this all over Instagram, but the dress has my heart.

Tagliatelle Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Tagliatelle Linen Dress Es

Linen is synonymous with the warmer months.

Paityn Midi Dress
Staud
Paityn Midi Dress

This gives me Kate Hudson in 10 Things I Hate About You vibes.

Leather Bandeau Dress
Whistles
Leather Bandeau Dress

The luxe fabrication does all the talking with this dress.

The Best High-End Dresses

Silk Satin Clea Dress
JOSEPH
Silk Satin Clea Dress

This olive green shade is just as versatile as a neutral.

Jacquard-Striped Tunic Dress Caramel/cornsilk
Toteme - INT
Jacquard-Striped Tunic Dress Caramel/cornsilk

Stripes are timeless.

Solene Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
Tove
Solene Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

The juxtaposition between the full skirt and the spaghetti straps is perfection.

Cami Fit and Flare Midi in Steel Blue
Victoria Beckham
Cami Fit and Flare Midi in Steel Blue

Simple doesn't have to mean boring.

Net-a-Porter The Row
THE ROW
Venusia Jersey Maxi Dress

Carry this one through the seasons with a few clever layering tricks.

Anagram Embroidered Ribbed Metallic Cotton-Jersey Midi Dress
LOEWE
Anagram Embroidered Ribbed Metallic Cotton-Jersey Midi Dress

With a hint of metallic thread running through it, this shimmery number is made for day-to-night dressing.

Net-a-Porter Khaite
KHAITE
Wes Pintucked Silk-Organza Maxi Dress

Prepare to be showered with compliments.

Emmaretta Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Emmaretta Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

It wouldn't be spring/summer without adding a Dôen dress to your roster.

+ Net Sustain Nahna Linen Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
+ Net Sustain Nahna Linen Maxi Dress

So classic.

+ Net Sustain Alora Belted Organic Cotton Midi Dress
MARA HOFFMAN
+ Net Sustain Alora Belted Organic Cotton Midi Dress

Wear with trainers, sandals or heels.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest