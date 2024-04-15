I’m a Minimalist Fashion Editor—20 Simple Dresses That Make Spring Dressing So Easy
Living in the UK, where complaining about the lack of sun is part of our identity, I'm always nervous to admit that there's a lot I enjoy about the cooler climate. At the top of the list is the fact that I find it easier to dress with layers—give me a chunky jumper and a wool coat, and I'm happy out.
While I am also desperately ready for brighter spring days, I find warm-weather clothing trickier to navigate. As soon as it's too balmy for jumpers, I feel sartorially lost. So, it's important that I have a few effortless items to chuck on and feel comfortable in. For the past few years, dresses have been a key in fulfilling this role while keeping me looking chic.
I naturally gravitate towards simple dresses; free from details which might date them down the line. It's a category I allow myself to invest in, so I want any dress I add to my collection to transcend trends and have long-term potential.
I've been weighing up my options for spring/summer 2024, and after much to-ing and fro-ing, the following 24 dresses have made it onto my shortlist. There are budget-friendly styles, great for plugging last-minute gaps, and on the other end of the spectrum, I've selected a few luxury designs I know will feel special with every wear.
Take a look at my pick of the best simple dresses below, starting at just £28.
The Best Simple High-Street Dresses:
So understated, but the gathering at the waist makes it look really considered.
Omnes' slip dresses are unmatched—especially at that price point.
This versatile dress is screaming to be brought on your next holiday, whether you're headed on a city break or a beach getaway.
Dress up with heels and gold-toned jewellery or keep it casual with sandals or sneakers.
Hush's new-ins are so good right now. These ribbed maxi can be worn at the weekend or on holiday with a simple swap of accessories.
The Best Mid-Price Dresses
I've seen the top version of this all over Instagram, but the dress has my heart.
The Best High-End Dresses
The juxtaposition between the full skirt and the spaghetti straps is perfection.
Carry this one through the seasons with a few clever layering tricks.
With a hint of metallic thread running through it, this shimmery number is made for day-to-night dressing.
It wouldn't be spring/summer without adding a Dôen dress to your roster.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.