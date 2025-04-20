My Most Complimented Pieces Come From This Underrated High-Street Brand
From dresses to tailoring, find the 21 best new-in buys from Nobody's Child below.
If you're a fan of beautiful dresses, you're probably well aware of Nobody's Child. The brand has made a name for itself as the place to go for highly elegant styles with impressive price tags that often fly out of stock almost as quickly as they've arrived. But as someone who frequently shops at the brand, I think the well-deserved credit should extend further than simply their stellar frock line-up.
Over the past year, it's a brand I've found myself gravitating towards time and time again. Last spring, a new dress or two joined my collection, and when packing for holidays last summer, it was a playful top-and-skirt set that saw my DMs full of "Where did you get that?!" messages. Then, it was that simple black knit, which became my most complimented piece of the past few months and quickly sold out for its timeless appeal. Overall, it's safe to say I've got firsthand insight when I say it's a brand that does it all.
But it's not just me who's been seriously impressed by the brand. Over the years, Nobody's Child pieces have been spotted on celebrities like Sienna Miller and Rochelle Humes as well as a plethora of well-dressed fashion people. Now that we're fully into spring and coaxing in summer's arrival, I'm turning to this reliable brand to make my capsule wardrobe feel fresh again.
Beyond the excellent dresses, great jeans can be found with their 'nice top' companions too, and this season, the brand leans into the boho aesthetic with sweet blouses and pretty tops alike. If tailoring is missing from your wardrobe, consider stocking up here. There's a selection of sleek waistcoats and sharp trousers ready to be mixed and matched into smart office looks or put-together off-duty outfits. From there, you'll also find classic spring outerwear like a versatile trench coat and clever co-ords to make getting dressed on warm days that much easier.
Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in buys at Nobody's Child.
Shop the Best New-In Buys at Nobody's Child
Intricate blouse tops are having a serious moment, and this top has so many considered details.
A great black midi dress that can be dressed up or down is one of the most versatile pieces you can own.
Ready your wardrobe for spring showers with this highly chic trench coat.
From the shade to the fit to the sweet button closures, this went straight in my basket.
If you've fallen for the revival of gingham you'll be so pleased with Nobody's Child's offerings.
I'm already planning to wear this with jeans, shorts, floaty skirts and tailoring.
White skirts are the easy way to bring your capsule and winter staples into spring mode.
Wear casually with slip on sandals or elevate for dressier occasions with heels.
For the warmest days when you still want to look put-together.
The quickest way to make your neutrals feel brand new is by adding in a pop of colour.
As a denim devotee, I can confirm the brand's jeans are really good.
The dropped waist immediately brings an elegant appeal to this dress.
Pretty and polished—this top will work hard in your wardrobe.
Ready your wardrobe for the heights of summer with these cool longer length shorts.
Don't forget the beautiful array of dressier pieces that will see you through garden parties, weddings and much more.
Rely on a ready-made co-ord on those days when you don't want to spend a long time creating an outfit.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
