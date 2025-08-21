Ahead of the Curve: The 6 Fall Trends Insiders Are Shopping First

It's arguably the best time for fashion right now. The fall collections we've been chatting about since spring are now beginning to arrive online and in stores. Fashion month is jut around the corner, but before I shift my focus to what's to come in the 2026 (hard to believe we're already looking ahead there), I'm sitting down to discuss everything fall 2025.
The runways were replete with fresh ideas on autumnal dressing, from undeniably luxe fur outerwear to delicate lace-trimmed skirts and dresses and some of the most elegant handbags I've seen in a while. All in all, the upcoming season is set to be one of incredibly chic and polished dressing, and I'm already anticipating which items, runway looks, and overall trends fashion people will gravitate toward first. I asked some of the most stylish women I know who work as editors, stylists, consultants, and tastemakers in the industry to share the one fall trend that they're prioritizing above any others for the season ahead. Here, discover the top investments they're making, the inspirational runway looks they have in mind, and the exact buys they're eyeing to execute on them.
WHO: Shay June, Stylist and Consultant
"Texture but specifically fur - a carry over from last year, there was quite a bit on the fall 2025 runways. It adds textural interest and sheen that lift the look of heavier winter fabrics. I love everything Nour Hammour does—the Evita Coat in particular is such a statement, and feels very Khaite adjacent."
Toteme
Plush Shearling Jacket Rye
NOUR HAMMOUR
Evita Extra Long Coat
KHAITE
Iana Jacket
WHO: Alexis Bennett, Commerce Content Lead, ELLE
"This season, my cart is filled with lace-trimmed items, from frill-adorned T-shirts to embroidered silk skirts. I plan on wearing them with cozy sweaters and tough leather jackets to lean into the dark romance trend. After years of serious shirting and menswear-inspired pants, I’m so glad being a girl is back."
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin-Crepe Dress
ULLA JOHNSON
Rosine Lace-Trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Skirt
RABANNE
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Maxi Dress
Leset
Barb Lace-Trimmed Satin Mini Dress
WHO: Jordan Goldberg, Managing Editor, Editorialist
"This fall, I'm all in on plaid. It feels right for the season—maybe even a bit obvious at first glance? Luckily, brands like Proenza Schouler, Leset, and Kallmeyer have given it a contemporary spin for the 2025 season, and I've already begun incorporating the print into my transitional weather looks; think a plaid button-down shirt paired with long denim shorts or a breezy plaid skirt with a tank top."
Proenza Schouler
Bronwen Checked Twill Shirt
Kallmeyer
Dakota Pleated Skirt in Airbrush Flannel
Brandon Maxwell
The Briggs Printed Silk Blouse
LESET
Carmen Checked Cotton and Silk-Blend Maxi Dress
WHO: Kerry Pieri
"I’m loving all of the new, interesting trench coats we’re seeing —from shorter versions to interesting necklines. It feels like a refreshing update on a classic."
Khaite
Lagden Trench in Wheat
RÓHE
Oversized Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat
EAVES
Yuna Crop Trench
WHO: Julia Rabinowitsch, Founder, The Millennial Decorator
"This fall, I'm leaning into texture and pattern. Namely, patterns like ponyhair or croc- the mix of textures brings a quiet luxury to outfits adding dimension and a subtle point of difference that really stands out. Fall for me is always about layering, and these finishes feel like the ultimate layer- not just in clothing, but in texture, my mood, and refinement."
Bottega Veneta
Large Hop in Okapi
Khaite
Charlotte Pony Hair Ballet Flats
Toteme
T-Lock Croco-Embossed Clutch Dark Brown
Toteme
Embossed-Crocodile Leather Maxi Coat
Liffner
Pushlock Pony Hair Clutch
WHO: Anna LaPlaca, Senior Editor, Who What Wear
I've seen tassel details pop up over the course of 2025, but with the impact that the fall runways made, the fringe-y detail is set to become one that makes a big impact this season. The looks tasseled belts and evening bags at labels like Kallmeyer and Fforme are giving me so many ideas into how I want to wear them—e.g., tied over long coats, belted with languid trousers, and added to elevate minimalist staples.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.