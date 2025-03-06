6 Fall 2025 Trends That Will Set the Tone, According to the Milan Shows

Now that the style set has packed up its things and headed to Paris to close out fashion month, let's sit down and discuss everything we just saw at Milan Fashion Week for the fall 2025 season. The French capital may loom large, but over the past few seasons, Milan has quietly risen in the ranks as *the* fashion destination to pay attention to. This season, the city's influence is reaching new heights. All week, insiders were abuzz about the season-defining Prada show, Fendi's glamorous take on nonna-core, Max Mara's refined color palette, and so much more because the shows gave us plenty to discuss and dissect. In case there were any lingering doubts, Milan is the moment.

This season furthered the vision of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons with a collection that celebrated the glamorous—but still raw and messy—woman and gave us a glimpse into where our current era of elegant dressing is heading next. In the interim between creative directors, the design team at Gucci presented an homage to its house codes throughout its rich history. And to celebrate 100 years of Fendi, Silvia Venturini Fendi stepped in with a luxurious and nostalgia-tinged collection filled with fur, lace, and ladylike elements. The first looks at fall 2025 are already exciting us, and below, you'll find the six most important trends to know about now.

(Image credit: Fendi; Alberta Ferretti; Prada)

Elegance isn't going away per se, but it's morphing into something more lived-in and less refined than the elegant-dressing tropes that have dominated in recent seasons. On the Milan runways, that turned up as smaller opulent touches used to make looks feel more glamorous without being too obvious about it. Prada notably played with the tension between models' messy hair and the bejeweled collar necklaces and brooches that finished off the upsized looks. At Fendi, skirt suits came embellished with crystals at the shoulders, while at Alberta Ferretti, blazers and coats were finished with sculptural closures that made them a touch more special. For fall, beauty lies in the details.

(Image credit: Prada; Marni; Tod's)

Although the Northern Italian weather reports brought a much-needed wave of sunshine and warmth to fashion month, the collections themselves took on far more icy tones. Barely there washes of color popped up in a number of collections, including at Tod's, Marni, and Prada, where shades like light blue were styled with complementary tones like brown and burgundy. While spring's palette has us going full-tilt pastel, the fall runways are showing us how to keep styling the pieces in a much more autumnal-appropriate way, proving just how much longevity these pastel tones will have in our closets.

(Image credit: Bally; Diesel; Max Mara)

The mid-2010s are returning in the form of skinny jeans and collar necklaces, so if you've been paying attention, you won't be surprised to learn about the return of peplum hems now, too. Don't fret—this time, they're returning in the form of sleekly tailored and polished versions. Diesel's take featured a tweed skirt suit with a nipped-in blazer, while Bally's came in the form of a leather peplum T-shirt. The market is already flooding with chic options, making this a trend we won't be waiting to wear.

(Image credit: Fendi; Gucci; Jil Sander)

While sharply tailored suiting and hyper-polished elegance have ruled the trends for the past several seasons, we've also been noticing the rise of something altogether softer and more romantic. The Milan shows confirmed this with many designer collections featuring none other than a lace-trimmed slip skirt. They came styled in full monochrome at Gucci and layered atop tall glove boots at Jil Sander, which only proves the ways to wear this piece are many.

(Image credit: Ferragamo; Prada; Giorgio Armani)

With the runways in New York and London being defined by statement fur, we fully expected to see this reverberate throughout Milan, and well, we were right. But the Italian houses didn't only propose fur coats for fall and winter 2025, they also featured a more specific way to embrace the luxe texture through trimming on dresses and collars. If you're not wearing a literal fur coat next season, you'll want to embrace the trend through a fur collar, trim, or cuff.

(Image credit: Bally; Versace; Jil Sander)

Last season, Prada showed a number of punk-esque looks on the runway, and it appears that the theme is only heating up for fall. This season, Bally, Jil Sander, and Versace all joined in and that took the form of tough leather belts with excess grommets and buckles, boots accented with studs and spikes, and heavy metal chain mail like the Versace look that had everyone buzzing. While a full punk aesthetic has yet to take root, we'll all be embracing accessories like belts and shoes that add some cool toughness to our fall looks.