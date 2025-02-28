Prada's Idea of Unfinished Glamour Will Overtake Elegance This Fall

"What does femininity mean today?" ask Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons in the show notes for their fall 2025 Prada collection. Entitled Raw Glamour, the runway collection was an investigation into what it means to be all done up—and all undone. Staged at the Fondazione Prada, models walked through a moodily lit space punctuated by metal scaffolding like the kind that you'd find on an average city block in New York or backstage at a production much like the one Prada and Simons held. The collection explores the tension between the hyper-polished and the messy and unfinished. Meant to uncover what is most often obscured and lift the veil on the process of making something beautiful and complete, Prada's take on raw glamour stands to eclipse the vision of elegant dressing that has so far been at the forefront of fashion. According to Prada, we'll all be embracing a bit of messiness this fall.

As for what that actually looked like, garments featured fraying hems and came in purposely ill-fitting shapes. Shoes were scuffed up and distressed, and even models' hair was frizzy and their faces completely bare. This messiness was punctuated by high-octane elements like high-pile fur coats, bejeweled collar necklaces, and delicate chain-strap handbags that suggest a far more lived-in idea of what it means to be glamorous and elegant. In fact, finding beauty in the incomplete is a theme that Miuccia Prada has been exploring for several seasons now. On recent Miu Miu runways, models wore chipped nails and mussed hair. It's all about the woman on the go, Prada seems to say. She's someone who's in a rush and too busy to put together the perfect blowout or do a multistep makeup routine. It's the antithesis of the glossy brand campaigns, editorial spreads, and Instagram images that make up much of fashion's visual language right now, and for many, this hyperrealistic perspective feels intensely refreshing.

"For me, glamour is not a sexy dress. It's an interior point of view where you feel important," the designer shared with i-D about the collection. Ahead, explore the key takeaways from the Prada fall/winter 2025 show.

Tailored to Imperfection

At its core, Prada is rooted in renowned tailoring. It's the origin of the label, after all, but this season's tailoring subverts the idea of perfection in fit and form. Models emerged in traditionally well-tailored pieces that were purposely ill-fitting and almost doll-like in their shapes, whether that was an awkwardly upsized dress or a paper-bag skirt with too-large folds.

Coming Undone

It wasn't just in the way the models' hair and makeup were overly messed up. Many of the clothes featured raw and unfinished hems, and shirts specifically came with preset wrinkles and creases and presses that created a lived-in feel.

Freaky Fur

Fur got… freaky. So far this fashion month, fur outerwear has been taking center stage, and Prada is only cementing the trend further. Instead of the sophisticated versions that have thus far been the subject of our attention, Prada's naturally were a little bit off. Fur collars, coats, and stoles came in upsized proportions and twisted shapes that lent a much more dramatic feel.

Prim and Proper Finishings

While the overtone was one of messiness, it was punctuated by elements of high glamour. Bejeweled collar necklaces, delicate chain-strap bags, and ornate brooches were some of the prim and proper details that created a tension between the perfect and imperfect.

A Moment for the Shoes

It wouldn't be a Prada runway discussion if we weren't zooming in on the shoes, and this season, they arrived as ultra-worn-in versions. Pumps featured heavy distressing with fading leather and the kind of nicks and scratches that come after years of use without many visits to the cobbler. Sneakers, too, were defined by scuffing and discoloration, and penny loafers (and knee-high penny loafer boots) arrived in intriguing peep-toe silhouettes that we'll be keeping a close eye on come fall.

