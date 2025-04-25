Finally, the Elegant High Street Dress I Want to Wear All Summer Is Back in Stock
From city to seaside—bring a polished edge to summer dressing with the Nobody's Child polka dot dress.
Take a peek at the fashion circles right now, and you may notice that one overlooked print is having a revival. Whether it's due to the return of romance that has come with trending blouses or the summer months evoking even the purest minimalists to play with print, polka dots are already big news for summer 2025.
As such a timeless pattern, high street and high-end designers have swiftly incorporated bold spots into all clothing categories from skirts to tops and even accessories. For me, it's polka dot dresses that are holding my attention the most. Actually, it's one dress—the Nobody's Child Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi dress—which has already sold out once, and is finally back in stock. Plus, there's 20% off right now.
Nobody's Child has made a name for itself as the first port of call when searching for excellent dresses at affordable price points. As soon as this polka dot dress launched, it quickly sold out thanks to its classic yet playful print, considered design details and serious wearability. The felicity dress is an iconic style to the brand, featuring a ruched fitted bodice that flows into a full skirt. What's more, the dress is designed to be worn strapless or with the removable spaghetti straps, for added versatility. The midi dress silhouette adds to the classic appeal of this dress, which is one that will still feel current in a years time.
Already, I've conjured up ideas of exactly how I'll be wearing it this spring. For a daytime stroll that's a little more put-together, I'd add in a pair of barely-there sandals and a light cardigan for those cooler moments. If a garden party is on the cards, consider layering in an elevated mule and clutch bag, whilst a more playful take can include bold platform heels and a colourful bag to stand out against the black and white backdrop.
Whilst the original white with black spot colourway is the one that first drew my attention, the style also comes in a new style with black base and white spots, as well as a bold red and sweet checked option if you aren't sold on spots but are sold on the refined silhouette. What's more, the whole site, including the Felicity dress, has 20% off right now with code TREAT20!
If you've also been waiting for the return of the polka dot Felicity dress, keep scrolling, and you'll also find more colourway options below.
Shop the Nobody's Child Felicity Dress
Whether you're in the city or beachside, you'll feel polished in this elegant dress.
For those looking for a bold pop of colour—look no further. Also, it comes in petite lengths.
On the topic of timeless prints, checks are up there.
Shop More Polka Dot Dresses:
Look out for the sweet design details like the lace trim sleeves and sweet tie front.
& Other Stories recently released a polka dot two-piece which flew out of stock. I predict that this dress will do the same.
There are so many ways to style this fun shift dress.
Made from a lightweight silk viscose twill, this dress will softly skim your silhouette.
If you're looking for something incredibly elevated, Rixo offers this beautiful high neck dress with a sweet bow finish.
The slightly dropped waistline just shows the brand's expertise in design.
If you've fallen for this dress, just wait until you see the back.
The ruched detailing and sweetheart neckline make for an incredibly chic dress.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
