Finally, the Elegant High Street Dress I Want to Wear All Summer Is Back in Stock

Take a peek at the fashion circles right now, and you may notice that one overlooked print is having a revival. Whether it's due to the return of romance that has come with trending blouses or the summer months evoking even the purest minimalists to play with print, polka dots are already big news for summer 2025.

As such a timeless pattern, high street and high-end designers have swiftly incorporated bold spots into all clothing categories from skirts to tops and even accessories. For me, it's polka dot dresses that are holding my attention the most. Actually, it's one dress—the Nobody's Child Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi dress—which has already sold out once, and is finally back in stock. Plus, there's 20% off right now.

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

Nobody's Child has made a name for itself as the first port of call when searching for excellent dresses at affordable price points. As soon as this polka dot dress launched, it quickly sold out thanks to its classic yet playful print, considered design details and serious wearability. The felicity dress is an iconic style to the brand, featuring a ruched fitted bodice that flows into a full skirt. What's more, the dress is designed to be worn strapless or with the removable spaghetti straps, for added versatility. The midi dress silhouette adds to the classic appeal of this dress, which is one that will still feel current in a years time.

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

Already, I've conjured up ideas of exactly how I'll be wearing it this spring. For a daytime stroll that's a little more put-together, I'd add in a pair of barely-there sandals and a light cardigan for those cooler moments. If a garden party is on the cards, consider layering in an elevated mule and clutch bag, whilst a more playful take can include bold platform heels and a colourful bag to stand out against the black and white backdrop.

Whilst the original white with black spot colourway is the one that first drew my attention, the style also comes in a new style with black base and white spots, as well as a bold red and sweet checked option if you aren't sold on spots but are sold on the refined silhouette. What's more, the whole site, including the Felicity dress, has 20% off right now with code TREAT20!

If you've also been waiting for the return of the polka dot Felicity dress, keep scrolling, and you'll also find more colourway options below.

Shop the Nobody's Child Felicity Dress

Nobody's Child White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £99 £80 SHOP NOW Whether you're in the city or beachside, you'll feel polished in this elegant dress.

Nobody's Child Black Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £99 £80 SHOP NOW Yes, it also has pockets!

Nobody's Child Red Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £89 £71 SHOP NOW For those looking for a bold pop of colour—look no further. Also, it comes in petite lengths.

Nobody's Child Stone Check Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £99 £80 SHOP NOW On the topic of timeless prints, checks are up there.

Shop More Polka Dot Dresses:

Reformation Shyla Dress £248 SHOP NOW Look out for the sweet design details like the lace trim sleeves and sweet tie front.

& Other Stories Frilled Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW & Other Stories recently released a polka dot two-piece which flew out of stock. I predict that this dress will do the same.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Denim Mini Shift Dress in Polka Dot Print £38 SHOP NOW There are so many ways to style this fun shift dress.

DÔEN Rosaria Dress -- Camille Dot £428 SHOP NOW Made from a lightweight silk viscose twill, this dress will softly skim your silhouette.

RIXO Eleanor - Bohemia Spot Ivory £275 SHOP NOW If you're looking for something incredibly elevated, Rixo offers this beautiful high neck dress with a sweet bow finish.

Self-Portrait Polka-Dot Taffetta Corset Dress £475 SHOP NOW The slightly dropped waistline just shows the brand's expertise in design.

Sezane Layla Dress - Ecru Polka Dots on Black £185 SHOP NOW If you've fallen for this dress, just wait until you see the back.

M&S Collection Lyocell Rich Polka Dot Sweetheart Neckline Maxi Waisted Dress £79 SHOP NOW The ruched detailing and sweetheart neckline make for an incredibly chic dress.

Free People Afrm Thelma Dress £118 SHOP NOW Branching out from neutrals? Free People has you covered.

MANGO Polka-Dot Dress With Draped Body £120 SHOP NOW It's so hard to believe this dress is from the high street.

PATOU One-Shoulder Polka-Dot Faille Mini Dress £950 SHOP NOW The one-shoulder! The spots! The bubble-hem!

Reiss Polka Dot Midi Dress in Black/white £158 SHOP NOW Reiss excels in elegant silhouettes.