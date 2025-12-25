The 2025 Gen Z Best Dressed List: See the Stars Defining a New Era of Style

From Kylie Jenner to Bella Hadid, Addison Rae to Jenna Ortega we've these are the celebrities re-defining fashion.

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

There are years in fashion when the landscape doesn’t just evolve—it tilts. This year has been one of them. In an era defined by creative-director musical chairs, an overabundance of fast fashion, and micro-aesthetics that morph faster than we can track, the industry has felt both restless and on the verge of something new, which is why, when it came time to assemble the 2025 Gen Z Best Dressed List, I turned to the people who understand this shifting terrain most intuitively: Who What Wear’s Gen Z editors. After all, who better to decode the year’s most era-defining looks than the cohort that can spot an archival John Galliano slip on a TikTok thumbnail at 0.2 seconds?

What emerged from our Slack messages and email threads was a portrait of a new generation of style stars rewriting the red carpet in real time. These are the actors, pop girls, and fashion darlings fearlessly mixing vintage with rising designers, or stepping into the ateliers of Chanel, Miu Miu, and other legacy maisons. They’re working with young, razor-sharp stylists who treat every appearance like a conversation—sometimes a love letter, sometimes a rebellion, but always as a means to make a statement and get attention.

There’s an electricity to Hollywood right now, a feeling that the fashion story is shifting scene by scene, outfit by outfit. It’s fresh, it’s unpredictable, and, frankly, it’s the most fun I’ve had covering red carpet style in years. If 2025 were the year Gen Z took over, 2026 is shaping up to be the year they set the entire rule book on fire—beautifully, unapologetically, and in extremely good shoes.

11 Gen Z Celebrities Re-defining Fashion in 2025

1. Lola Tung

Lola Tung captured in Midtown on December 16, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lola Tung shopping in New York City, December 2025

Lola Tung may have captivated us as Isabel “Belly” Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty, but its her carefree polish of screen which has skyrocketed her to the top of my best dressed list. Swinging between Y2K boho and unadulterated elegance with ease, her adventurous styling and keen eye for archival fashion has provided us with one of her moodiest, yet, chicest looks of the year. In a Fay toggle fastened jacket, sumptuous brown cargos and Adidas Samba OG in fresh cow print colour way, she seamlessly blends print with polish, classicalism with trend for a look that captures the very essence of the zeitgeist she hails from.

2. Iris Law

Iris Law arrives at The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iris Law at the Fashion Awards, December 2025

Whilst Iris Law's famous father continues to turn heads on the big screen, those dialled into the zeitgeist know she her fashion is just as meteoric. Her quintessentially British look blends lustrous textures with contrasting prints, kitschy accessories with cool shoes, to create bold looks which feel innately Iris. Every look feels like a love letter to her exuberant personality and we can't get enough.

3. Bella Hadid

Photo of Bella Hadid in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid shopping in New York City, January 2025

Bella Hadid is Gen Z's fashion muse, in part thanks to her casual, low-key 'fits that the model has gone mega viral for over the last few years. While Hadid was largely absent for most of 2025 to focus on her health, the moments the star did pop up were well worth it—namely, this early 2025 appearance in SoHo in an all-black look complete with Saint Laurent sunglasses and a leather funnel-neck jacket. I personally like Hadid's style when it's a bit more casual since it feels more authentic to her, so this look ranks among my top five in the year.

4. Kylie Jenner