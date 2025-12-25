The 2025 Gen Z Best Dressed List: See the Stars Defining a New Era of Style

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
There are years in fashion when the landscape doesn’t just evolve—it tilts. This year has been one of them. In an era defined by creative-director musical chairs, an overabundance of fast fashion, and micro-aesthetics that morph faster than we can track, the industry has felt both restless and on the verge of something new, which is why, when it came time to assemble the 2025 Gen Z Best Dressed List, I turned to the people who understand this shifting terrain most intuitively: Who What Wear’s Gen Z editors. After all, who better to decode the year’s most era-defining looks than the cohort that can spot an archival John Galliano slip on a TikTok thumbnail at 0.2 seconds?
What emerged from our Slack messages and email threads was a portrait of a new generation of style stars rewriting the red carpet in real time. These are the actors, pop girls, and fashion darlings fearlessly mixing vintage with rising designers, or stepping into the ateliers of Chanel, Miu Miu, and other legacy maisons. They’re working with young, razor-sharp stylists who treat every appearance like a conversation—sometimes a love letter, sometimes a rebellion, but always as a means to make a statement and get attention.
There’s an electricity to Hollywood right now, a feeling that the fashion story is shifting scene by scene, outfit by outfit. It’s fresh, it’s unpredictable, and, frankly, it’s the most fun I’ve had covering red carpet style in years. If 2025 were the year Gen Z took over, 2026 is shaping up to be the year they set the entire rule book on fire—beautifully, unapologetically, and in extremely good shoes.
11 Gen Z Celebrities Re-defining Fashion in 2025
1. Lola Tung
Lola Tung shopping in New York City, December 2025
Lola Tung may have captivated us as Isabel “Belly” Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty, but its her carefree polish of screen which has skyrocketed her to the top of my best dressed list. Swinging between Y2K boho and unadulterated elegance with ease, her adventurous styling and keen eye for archival fashion has provided us with one of her moodiest, yet, chicest looks of the year. In a Fay toggle fastened jacket, sumptuous brown cargos and Adidas Samba OG in fresh cow print colour way, she seamlessly blends print with polish, classicalism with trend for a look that captures the very essence of the zeitgeist she hails from.
Shop the key pieces:
Fay
Clasp-Fastening Leather Jacket
Shop Lola's exact jacket.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
These have gone straight into my basket.
adidas Originals
Samba Og Trainers
If you like these trainers, I'd be quick as they're set to sell out fast.
Valentino Garavani
DeVain Small Shoulder Bag
This bag has just skyrocketed to the top of my wish list.
YSL
Sl 557 Shade
A perfect way to keep the winter sun at bay.
2. Iris Law
Iris Law at the Fashion Awards, December 2025
Whilst Iris Law's famous father continues to turn heads on the big screen, those dialled into the zeitgeist know she her fashion is just as meteoric. Her quintessentially British look blends lustroustextures with contrasting prints, kitschy accessories with cool shoes, to create bold looks which feel innately Iris. Every look feels like a love letter to her exuberant personality and we can't get enough.
Shop the key pieces:
Miu Miu
Satin Bra
Make like Iris and have your straps peaking out for a touch of visual intrest this festive season.
The Sei
Draped One-Shoulder Silk Top
Simply sublime.
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt
A timeless classic.
TOTEME
Cutout Patent-Leather Pumps
Spliced with cutouts, this Toteme pair of heels gently frames the arches of your feet.
Free People
Snow Angel Faux Fur Scarf
Faux-fur stoles have been everywhere as of late.
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid shopping in New York City, January 2025
Bella Hadid is Gen Z's fashion muse, in part thanks to her casual, low-key 'fits that the model has gone mega viral for over the last few years. While Hadid was largely absent for most of 2025 to focus on her health, the moments the star did pop up were well worth it—namely, this early 2025 appearance in SoHo in an all-black look complete with Saint Laurent sunglasses and a leather funnel-neck jacket. I personally like Hadid's style when it's a bit more casual since it feels more authentic to her, so this look ranks among my top five in the year.
Shop the key pieces:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Ariste Oversized Paneled Leather Jacket
Funnel-neck leather jackets show no signs of plateauing in popularity any time soon.
MANGO
Satin Lace Skirt
Lace-trimmed skirts show no sign of slowing in popularity any time soon.
Whistles
Black Hera Stretch Suede Boot
If Bella's Victorian style knee highs are less your speed, why not try this stretchy suede iteration from Whistles.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Leopard Print Padded Shoulder Bag
This Tommy Hilfiger bag has been all over my social media feed as of late!
YSL
Sl 816
Nothing screams Bella Hadid more than a clear-lensed sunglass.