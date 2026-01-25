As a commentator of all-things style, it's my job to be one step ahead of the next big thing. Be it the trends to know, the next It brand, the current person of interest, I like to consider myself (without being too boastful) a purveyor of taste, and pretty good at predicting when something is on the precipice of going from 'emerging' to 'established.' Whilst you probably already know and love The Row, Paloma Wool or Simone Rocha, you might be wondering which brand are set to follow in their steps.
I love to champion young designers, as well as independent brands that might have been around for years, but have kept a close-knit community and that only make their collections in small runs. Because let's face it: there is nothing more lovely than supporting fellow creatives, but also owning, wearing and loving something that not many others will have. In light of starting a new year, I am on a mission to shop smarter. I've always been an advocate for the 'buy less, buy better' ethos, and with so many great labels out there that offer not only ready-to-wear but interiors, jewellery,shoes and handbags, my desire is to build a capsule wardrobe (and home) filled with investment pieces by lesser-known brands, up-and-coming designers or those with a cult cool-girl following.
Lucky for you, I'm not a gatekeeper, so have gathered a list of the names you need to know this year. From fashion editor favourite luxury brands, shoes fit for the very best-dressed First Lady or knitwear and jewellery in team Who What Wear's saved folders, these are our definitive cult designer brands to know in 2026.
7 Cult Designer Brands to Know In 2026
1. Tolu Coker
A rising star on the London Fashion Week schedule, Tolu Coker has been on the radar of fashion editors and buyers for a few seasons. Before relaunching her namesake brand in 2021, the British-Nigerian Central Saint Matins graduate had a few stints at J.W. Anderson, Maison Marigela and Celine. Since the relaunch, Coker put her energy into creating tight capsule collections with sustainable focus, using mainly deadstock fabrics and creating often unisex pieces, which have been worn by the likes of Rihanna, Tyla and Little Simz. Expect contemporary silhouettes made with traditional techniques like loom weaving and hand-embroidery that create pieces that are wearable but wonderfully unexpected and unique.
TOLU COKER
Banana Barrel-Leg Jeans
Tolu Coker
Pleated glossed-leather midi skirt
TOLU COKER
Cotton-Sateen Corset Top
2. Miista
Founded in 2011, Miista is hardly an emerging brand, but cult? Oh yes. Worn by London and New York's chicest, case in point: the First Lady of New York, Rama Duwajian, wore the brand's lace-up Shelley boots for her husband's ‘swearing in’ ceremony as the Mayor of New York. Be it lace-up ‘witchy boots,’ mules with a harsh square-toes or sandals that your mum would probably describe as ‘ugly,’ founder Laura Villaseñin and her team create shoes and a small curated collection of clothing just one step ahead of the curve, for people who want something just a bit…Different. If you don’t already know Miista, get to know it now.
MIISTA
Shana Boots
MIISTA
Edelira Loafers
MIISTA
Charlene Boots
3. Gohar World
2026 is the year of the hostess, with many embracing their home as the ultimate destination for dinner parties, drinks and other social gatherings. As such, curating our home and having objects of desire has become just as important as curating a wardrobe. No brand has been photographed, admired and moved straight onto my Net-a-Porter wish list as quick as Gohar World. The New York brand offering the most aesthetic items for your kitchen, dining room and dressing table, Gohar World takes the most every day staple items and makes them works of art. Think silver swan lemon squeezers, mother-of-pearl dessert spoons and shell jewellery and napkin rings, it’s my immediate go-to when looking for birthday or wedding gifts (or, let’s be honest, a special treat for oneself). It's also worth mentioning that their East Village store is probably one of my favourite boutiques in New York City. If you’re that girl that spends half your life saving swan-adorned cakes, crochet lace doilies and pearl jewellery to your moodboards, there’s no doubt you’ll be a Gohar girl.
GOHAR WORLD
Set of Two Pearl-Embellished Cotton-Lace Coasters
GOHAR WORLD
Swan Set-Of-Two Mother-Of-Pearl Serving Spoons
GOHAR WORLD
Shell silver and mother-of-pearl jewelry box
4. Conner Ives
Another Central Saint Martins graduate but this time by way of New York, Conner Ives has been dressing fashion’s It girls for years. His eponymous label offers a mix of sportswear-inspired casual as well as sultry elevated pieces which, to me, feel inspired by summer wardrobes in the early ‘00s. Mirrored details on skirts and shell sash-belts on capri pants and spandex dresses have become a signature that you’re likely to see on repeat when scrolling the Instagram feeds of London’s best dressed women. With a very good Jimmy Choo collaboration under his shell-adorned belt, as well as being the 2025 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner, this is a designer that is only going to get bigger as seasons pass.
Conner Ives
Recycled Spandex Shell Belt Dress
Conner Ives
Black 'the Shirred Capri' Trousers
Conner Ives
Green Belt Printed Rugby Polo
5. Soft Goat
When it comes to cashmere, few brands compare to Soft Goat. Founded in Sweden in 2011 by Stephanie Bergström and Erik Magnuson, the brand designs not only sumptuously soft knits, but elevated essentials that you would have for years. Sustainably made with OEKO-TEX® certified yarns with a big focus on ethical, long-lasting production, this is a brand that takes quality production to the next step. But this isn’t even the best part. The product is simply exquisite. Even the most staple pieces like v-neck jumpers or high neck tank tops possess the simplest elevations and details that make them feel anything but basic.