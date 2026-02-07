It goes without saying that Who What Wear UK editors are certified experts when it comes to shopping. Yes, we spend a lot of time in the field trying on things so you don't have to, but we're also clued up on runway trends, viral moments and how to find expensive-looking pieces for every budget too.
With so much newness all the time, it’s tempting to splash the cash on any piece that makes our hearts race, but time and experience have changed the way we shop for the better, and now our focus is always on the pieces we believe will work the hardest in our wardrobes (and yours). It’s important to remember that we don’t have to buy into every new trend each season brings, but little updates and outfit inspo can upgrade your everyday staples in an instant. If you feel like you'll wear it on repeat, it's worth buying. Wondering when you'd have an occasion to wear it? Leave it in your Saved folder.
As proud oversharers (we're not ones to gatekeep), here’s a look into the team's Notes apps for everything we've fallen for ahead of spring 2026. From the designer handbags that will last a lifetime to the beauty-team favourites, here's our edit of the best items to buy this spring for the season and beyond. You can thank us later.
Marina Avraam, Senior Shopping Editor
Shop Marina's Picks
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
"Whilst I usually default to trainers, this spring, I’m finally embracing the ballet-flat trend, and this light brown, 100%-suede pair from Mango have swayed me. The rich finish instantly adds warmth and polish, elevating even the simplest spring outfit."
Bottega Veneta
Barbara Tote in Deep Mahogany
"The latest addition to Bottega’s impeccable handbag lineup, the Barbara tote has all the hallmarks of an It bag. Crafted in the brand’s signature intrecciato leather and shaped into a timeless, generously sized tote, it strikes the perfect balance between form and function. And the wine-red shade? Consider me sold."
COS
Merino Wool Funnel-Neck Cardigan
"I’ve already waxed lyrical about funnel-neck cardigans and how they’re shaping up to be 2026’s defining knitwear trend, and this chic COS style proves exactly why. It’s the kind of piece I know I’ll reach for on repeat once warmer weather sets in."
Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor
Shop Remy's Picks
Fuchsia Shaw
The Arden Coat in Canvas
"I was one of the first people to join the waiting list when I didn't get my hands on Fuchsia Shaw's Arden jacket the first time around, and now that it has finally landed, I cannot miss out on this perfectly crafted piece again. Lightweight, oversized and rainproof, it's everything you could ask for in a practical spring jacket, with the added benefit of being ultra chic too."
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Saddle Jumper
"Until I see proof of warmer days ahead, a chunky knit and jeans are still my everyday uniform. Pops of red like this cashmere knit from Jigsaw serve as the perfect point of interest in a monochrome outfit, and whilst I would wear this over a long-sleeved shirt now, it would look equally good tied around the shoulders of a T-shirt or trench in spring."
Agolde
Ren 32'' Wide-Leg Denim Jeans
"Every time I've received a compliment on my jeans, I've been wearing a pair from Agolde. Such is the power of these bum-lifting, tummy-skimming, waist-cinching magic jeans, and though they may be on the pricier side compared to high-street denim, the quality alone is worth every penny. You needn't buy another pair of jeans again."
Nobody's Child
Yellow Ditsy Floral Blouse
"Wondering what to wear with those perfect jeans? Thank you, Nobody's Child, because this could be summer in a blouse. It's French-girl-coded with a little extra je ne sais quoi."
Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor
Shop Florrie's Picks
Saint Laurent
Mombasa Medium in Leather
"2026's It bags are already off to a good start with the re-edition of Saint Laurent's iconic Mombasa. The in-the-know feel of the bag comes directly from the lack of monograms or branding, ensuring the style is one I'll reach for year after year."
By Malene Birger
Lalou Wool Blazer
"It's almost time to swap out our heaviest coats for something a little lighter. Bringing just the right amount of layering with a serious dose of chic is By Malene Birger's updated blazer. The collarless design, wrap silhouette and elevated fastening bring a refined edge to any outfit, whether layered over stovepipe jeans or sleek tailoring."
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
"For a true high-low mix, I've settled on these Zara loafers to support the investment buys above. For the timebeing, my loafers are taking over from trainers to bring a polished finish to spring dressing, and the ruched detailing gives a designer look without the matching pricepoint."
Poppy Nash, Managing Editor
Shop Poppy's Picks
ZARA
Oversize Trench Coat With Scarf
"It might come as a surprise, but I actually don't own a trench coat, mainly because I've never found one that feels quite 'me' enough. Well, that has all changed. This one from Zara is the perfect balance between modern and timeless, and I just knew from the moment I saw that scarf collar that it was the one for me."
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo Bucket in Fondant
"I have a big birthday coming up this year, and I'm thinking a new bag would be the perfect piece to commemorate the occasion. The Andiamo Bucket's chocolate-brown leather, bucket-style silhouette and long handles mean it can be thrown over your shoulder, ticking all of my boxes. I love an investment bag that you can actually move through life with, and for me, this is exactly that."
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
"I’ve loved my barrel-leg jeans for a while now, but 2026 is the year I return to straight cuts. This COS pair caught my eye because of their perfect fit, wash and price tag! I’ll be ordering them asap—that is, if they don't immediately sell out."
Grace Lindsay, Junior Beauty Editor
Shop Grace's Picks
Kilian Paris
Her Majesty
"I love trying a new fragrance for spring, and at the moment, I’ve got my eyes on Kilian’s latest launch. It’s a complex scent, with both gourmand and floral elements thanks to notes of rose, peach and rum accord. It’s uplifting and sweet with a musky, woody base that settles on the skin for an expensive-smelling touch."
Guerlain
L’art & La Matiére Customisable Scented Candle
"Scenting my home is also very important, and I always enjoy lighting a new candle after a big spring clean. Guerlain recently launched the chicest customisable candles, and I’m definitely going to treat myself to one soon. You can choose the colour of the jar (I’ll be opting for white linen) and one of the brand’s iconic scents. If I had to recommend just one, it would be Vanille Planifolia."
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip
"Is a spring makeup-bag refresh a thing? I’m itching to swap my winter makeup essentials for lighter, more colourful formulas, and Merit’s new lip product is top of the list. The lightweight lipstick gives that beautifully blurred finish with a balm-like feel, and the shades are nothing short of spectacular."
Ava Gilchrist, SEO Writer
Shop Ava's Picks
Mode Mischief Studios
Janou Layered Blouse
"Consider me influenced, but after the pink iteration was worn on repeat by Who What Wear UK’s assistant social media editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch, I was completely besotted with it. I’m investing in the blue style for spring as the light colour brings an airy feel that I’ve been missing from my winter warmers."
Reformation
Lennon Jacket
"With techincal elements, like a drawstring fastening around the waist, and sophisticated touchpoints, like the funnel neckline and glossy satin fabric, this is a jacket that will elevate trending bottoms, such as cigarette trousers, all the way through spring."
Jimmy Fairly
The Luz Sunglasses
"Call it manifestation, but I’m speaking an early summer into existence with these oversized sunglasses from Jimmy Fairly. They say that wearing any sort of eyewear in London is inherently performative, which makes these Addison Rae-inspired shades perfect for the trans-seasonal weather. Because why would I care about grey skies if I can’t see them?"
Annie Wheatland-Clinch, Assistant Social Media Editor
Shop Annie's Picks
Ganni
Leopard Laminated Cotton Trench Coat
"A trench coat, for spring? Groundbreaking, I know. But in all seriousness, I’m very much over a classic beige or tan trench. Recently, I’ve found myself reaching for prints to brighten up an outfit in this grey, depressing weather. This Ganni trench feels like the perfect addition to my spring wardrobe. I love the idea of wearing an understated, all-black outfit underneath and making it the whole moment or clashing it with a colourful palette come spring."
Parfois
Asymmetric Printed Skirt
"Sticking with the theme of curing my SAD with colourful outfits. This Parfois skirt is ticking all my boxes. I’m very into the asymmetric hemline and adore how it’s styled with boots here. I also think this rich red and burgundy palette will look great in summer with a tan and some brown flip-flops."