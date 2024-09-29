The Elegant, Anti-Flat Shoe Trend I've Spotted All Over Paris and Milan This Autumn
Over the past four weeks, I'm not exaggerating when I say I've analysed thousands of street style looks in the attempt to spot any and all emerging trends that have bubbled up during fashion month. Of course, I'll be speaking to the trends we saw on the spring/summer 2025 runways later this month, but right now I've been channeling my efforts into documenting the real-life looks that have caught my attention. It was while I was revisiting the shots captured most recently in Milan and Paris I began to see a fresh new trend come to the surface. Introducing the curved heel shoe trend.
Now, I know what you're thinking: Aren't 99% of heels curved? Admittedly, this is the case, with most pairs featuring a slope that faces outwards from the heel. However, what I'm seeing now is preference for shoes where the heel instead turns inwards, hence the curved heel shoe trend.
Fixed onto boots, court shoes and sandals, all in a variation of different heights and thicknesses, it's this sort of unusual detail that can make an outfit feel more directional in an instant, without compromising or overpowering the rest of your look. And this is precisely why I think the curved heel shoe trend has been such a hit this fashion month—it adds a point of interest, certainly, but it still works with just about any sort of ensemble, be it classic and elegant or edgy and unique.
With their distinct arch, the silhouette of these shoes reminds me of Alexander McQueen's iconic Armadillo shoes, which were produced in very limited runs (I'm talking 24 pairs when they debuted in 2009 and then a further three pairs that were created especially for a charity auction in 2015). Although their shape was exaggerated and recognisable in a second, 2024's curved-heel offering is reminiscent of them, but (for most of us, anyway) much more wearable.
After seeing so many pairs of curved-heel shoes during fashion month, I decided to conduct some market research and, in doing so, I think I've unwittingly stumbled across one of the biggest, albeit under-the-radar, footwear trends of the season! From Zara and Arket all the way to The Row and a modern-day offering from Alexander McQueen, there are so many curved-heel shoes available right now, thus confirming that they're very much a thing.
So, if you want to look even more stylish than usual this season, scroll below to shop my edit of the best of the curved heel shoe trend below.
Shop the Curved Heel Shoe Trend
I ordered these as soon as I saw them—they genuinely look designer.
Pay homage to Alexander McQueen's iconic Armadillo shoes with the 2024 iteration.
An elegant option that will work with everything, from tailored trousers to miniskirts.
No one will believe these shoes are from Zara, nor that they cost less than £40.
The anklet detail is a cool addition to an already trendy shoe.
The ultimate party sandal. I know they will look cute with glittery socks.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.