The Elegant, Anti-Flat Shoe Trend I've Spotted All Over Paris and Milan This Autumn

Over the past four weeks, I'm not exaggerating when I say I've analysed thousands of street style looks in the attempt to spot any and all emerging trends that have bubbled up during fashion month. Of course, I'll be speaking to the trends we saw on the spring/summer 2025 runways later this month, but right now I've been channeling my efforts into documenting the real-life looks that have caught my attention. It was while I was revisiting the shots captured most recently in Milan and Paris I began to see a fresh new trend come to the surface. Introducing the curved heel shoe trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, I know what you're thinking: Aren't 99% of heels curved? Admittedly, this is the case, with most pairs featuring a slope that faces outwards from the heel. However, what I'm seeing now is preference for shoes where the heel instead turns inwards, hence the curved heel shoe trend.

Fixed onto boots, court shoes and sandals, all in a variation of different heights and thicknesses, it's this sort of unusual detail that can make an outfit feel more directional in an instant, without compromising or overpowering the rest of your look. And this is precisely why I think the curved heel shoe trend has been such a hit this fashion month—it adds a point of interest, certainly, but it still works with just about any sort of ensemble, be it classic and elegant or edgy and unique.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With their distinct arch, the silhouette of these shoes reminds me of Alexander McQueen's iconic Armadillo shoes, which were produced in very limited runs (I'm talking 24 pairs when they debuted in 2009 and then a further three pairs that were created especially for a charity auction in 2015). Although their shape was exaggerated and recognisable in a second, 2024's curved-heel offering is reminiscent of them, but (for most of us, anyway) much more wearable.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After seeing so many pairs of curved-heel shoes during fashion month, I decided to conduct some market research and, in doing so, I think I've unwittingly stumbled across one of the biggest, albeit under-the-radar, footwear trends of the season! From Zara and Arket all the way to The Row and a modern-day offering from Alexander McQueen, there are so many curved-heel shoes available right now, thus confirming that they're very much a thing.

So, if you want to look even more stylish than usual this season, scroll below to shop my edit of the best of the curved heel shoe trend below.

Shop the Curved Heel Shoe Trend

John Lewis Ammie Leather Curve Heel High Vamp Court Shoes £89 SHOP NOW I ordered these as soon as I saw them—they genuinely look designer.

ZARA Curved Kitten Heel Shoes £36 SHOP NOW A chic addition to any wardrobe.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Armadillo Leather Pumps £790 SHOP NOW Pay homage to Alexander McQueen's iconic Armadillo shoes with the 2024 iteration.

GABRIELA HEARST Peggy Velvet Pumps £770 SHOP NOW A red heel never dates.

JIL SANDER Metallic Leather Pumps £1000 SHOP NOW Now this is a curved heel!

CHLOÉ Oli Bow-Detailed Velvet Pumps £650 SHOP NOW An elegant option that will work with everything, from tailored trousers to miniskirts.

ZARA Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £70 SHOP NOW A subtle take on the curved heel shoe trend.

MANGO Satin Kitten-Heel Shoes £60 SHOP NOW This sleek mule also comes in black.

ALAÏA 110 Leather Pumps £1050 SHOP NOW 2024 really has been Alaïa's year.

ZARA Curved-Heel Shoes £40 SHOP NOW No one will believe these shoes are from Zara, nor that they cost less than £40.

THE ROW Glossed-Leather Pumps £960 SHOP NOW If The Row backs a trend, you know its worthwhile.

& Other Stories Chain Embellished Pumps £145 SHOP NOW The anklet detail is a cool addition to an already trendy shoe.

Arket Pointy Leather Pumps £189 SHOP NOW A great option of you're reluctant to hang up your flats.

& Other Stories Leather Pumps £145 SHOP NOW The textured finish makes this shoe even more directional.

ROGER VIVIER Belle Vivier Trompette Buckled Patent-Leather Pumps £710 SHOP NOW A refined option.

COS Buckled Platform Sandals £180 SHOP NOW The ultimate party sandal. I know they will look cute with glittery socks.

COS Pointed-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £290 SHOP NOW The best boots on the high street.