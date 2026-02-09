3 Unexpected Colour Trends That Make Animal Print So Chic—According to Stylish People In Paris and London

I say this as someone who is rarely seen in anything other than black, but I genuinely believe that what sets the chicest people I know apart is their instinctive ability to mix colour with print.
After closely studying these chic ensembles, I’ve realised it’s not about piling everything on at once. Instead, there are certain colour-and-animal-print combinations that work better than others. Get one of these pairings right, and an outfit feels interesting, elevated yet unfussy all at once.
So that’s exactly what I set out to pinpoint this week. Taking cues from some of the most stylish women I’ve spotted across Paris and London, I narrowed it down to three animal-print-and-colour combinations that always feel elegant. Read on to discover my new favourites below.
1. Blue + Leopard Print
Style Notes: Lean into the playful energy of leopard print by pairing it with an equally uplifting shade—baby blue. Fresh, vibrant and surprisingly wearable, the softness of blue tempers the boldness of the print, whilst adding a sense of whimsy that makes getting dressed feel genuinely joyful.
Shop Blue + Leopard Print:
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
Sézane's Gaspard cardigan is a fashion person's favourite.
Sézane
Sandy Skirt
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Swedish Stockings
Svea Premium Tights
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
Rixo
Tommie Leopard Jacket
This comes up slightly large, so consider sizing down.
2. Cream + Snakeskin Print
Style Notes: Grown-up and graceful snakeskin has long been one of the chicest prints in my wardrobe. When softened with creamy, butter-yellow tones, it becomes even more elevated—making this an ideal entry point if you’re easing into wearing colour and print together.
Shop Cream + Snakeskin Print
Mint Velvet
Butter Yellow Leather Cropped Pilot Bomber Jacket
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Staud
Wally Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots
I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
This also comes in nine other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Faux Leather Slouchy Cross Body Bag
I find the snakeskin print trend to be the chicest of the lot.
3. Green + Zebra Print
Style Notes: Earthy yet optimistic, rich shades of green have always been a favourite of mine. Paired with graphic zebra print, the natural hue injects warmth and vibrancy into the otherwise monochrome pattern.
Shop Green + Zebra Print:
H&M
V-Neck Jumper
The V-neck jumper trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Asos
Jacquard Zebra Print Skort
Style this with a pop of green or tone it down with an all-black look.
Mango
A-Line Animal-Print Dress
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.