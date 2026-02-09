3 Unexpected Colour Trends That Make Animal Print So Chic—According to Stylish People In Paris and London

The chicest people I know mix animal print with colours—these 3 pairings always work.

Collage of influencers wearing animal print and colours.
(Image credit: @juliesfi, @vikilefevre, @nlmarilyn)
I say this as someone who is rarely seen in anything other than black, but I genuinely believe that what sets the chicest people I know apart is their instinctive ability to mix colour with print.

After closely studying these chic ensembles, I’ve realised it’s not about piling everything on at once. Instead, there are certain colour-and-animal-print combinations that work better than others. Get one of these pairings right, and an outfit feels interesting, elevated yet unfussy all at once.

So that’s exactly what I set out to pinpoint this week. Taking cues from some of the most stylish women I’ve spotted across Paris and London, I narrowed it down to three animal-print-and-colour combinations that always feel elegant. Read on to discover my new favourites below.

Discover the 3 Colour and Print Pairings Fashion People are Wearing Now

1. Blue + Leopard Print

Influencer @vikilefevre wears a leopard print coat with blue tights and black slingback heels.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Lean into the playful energy of leopard print by pairing it with an equally uplifting shade—baby blue. Fresh, vibrant and surprisingly wearable, the softness of blue tempers the boldness of the print, whilst adding a sense of whimsy that makes getting dressed feel genuinely joyful.

Shop Blue + Leopard Print:

2. Cream + Snakeskin Print

Influencer @nlmarilyn wears snakeskin print boots with cream longline shorts and a cream bomber jacket.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Grown-up and graceful snakeskin has long been one of the chicest prints in my wardrobe. When softened with creamy, butter-yellow tones, it becomes even more elevated—making this an ideal entry point if you’re easing into wearing colour and print together.

Shop Cream + Snakeskin Print

3. Green + Zebra Print

Influencer @juliesfi wears a dark green jumper with a zebra print skirt and black closed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Earthy yet optimistic, rich shades of green have always been a favourite of mine. Paired with graphic zebra print, the natural hue injects warmth and vibrancy into the otherwise monochrome pattern.

Shop Green + Leopard Print:

