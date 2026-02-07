As a stylist, writer and all-round fashion fanatic with 10 years in the business under my belt, it's safe to say I know a thing or two about clothing and how to care for it, too. From curating my own capsule wardrobe at home to working with precious samples on glitzy photoshoots the world over, I have mastered the art of taking great care of my garments to make sure they are—and remain—in tip-top shape, for now and years to come.
I have many a styling and garment-care trick, tip and hack up my sleeve, and have an arsenal of items I return to day in, day out to keep my clothes, shoes and accessories (and the pieces I work with on set), in their best possible nick. You may have read my guide on how to undertake a wardrobe cleanse, but here, I am about to get down to the nitty-gritty. I'm spilling the tea on my most re-bought clothing-care items; the products I swear by and urge all my fashion friends to invest in, too.
Whether your wardrobe is kitted out in affordable high-street buys, luxury investment pieces, vintage gems, thrifted garments or a healthy mix of all of the above, you're going to want to take note. I believe all items should be loved, adorned, worn and taken care of equally as well, and so these finds will suit every shopper, budget and taste. From nifty fabric shavers to superior lint rollers, chic hangers and portable sewing kits, these are the pieces stylists like me rely on day in, day out.
So scroll on for the best Amazon clothing-care items I routinely re-add to my basket, which will aid you in keeping your clothes and wardrobe in stellar condition, now and forever. Thank me later!
Shop the Amazon Clothing-Care Items I Swear By:
Steamery
Fabric Shaver
Keep your cashmere looking bobble-free with this easy to use, hand-held fabric shaver. I take this with me in my stying kit bag and when I travel.
Scotch-Brite
Lint Roller (Pack of 6)
The only lint rollers that do the job sufficiently! Trust me, they are worth it!
MUJI
Portable Sewing Kit
There's nothing worse than a popped button when you're heading out the door. This comfact kit will fit in your carry-on or handbag for those SOS moments.
Amazon Basics
Wood Suit Clothes Hangers (10-Pack)
I won't stand for ugly hangers in my wardrobe. I buy these in bulk and they are especially great for jackets, shirts and T-shirts.
Tide
Tide to Go Stain Remover Pens
Stains, be gone! I keep one in my styling kit, one at home and one in my make-up bag in case of coffee spillages. They really work!
Philips
Philips Fabric Shaver
This fabric shaver is also superior. I use it on my home furnishings, blankets and cushions, too! It works so quickly.
Amazon Basics
Wooden Hangers With Clips (10-Pack)
Again, great hangers for your beloved skirts, trousers and bottoms. Simple and chic.
Steamery
Handheld Clothes Steamer
Adding further to my Steamery collection is this travel steamer, which is light enough to pack for short-haul or even long-haul trips and shoots.
Gine London
6 Moth Traps
Moths are a cashmere lover's worst enemy. Catch them before they nibble on your favourite pieces, with these nifty hanging traps. I pop these in and around my wardrobe at home.
NEATS
Neats Nipple Covers for Women, Reusable & Hypoallergenic
These are a non-negotiable for going out-out and in my styling kit bag. I swear by them, and they come in a vast array of shades.
Cherry Blossom
Cherry Blossom Scuff Cover Black 85ml, One Size
I won't stand for scuffed shoes, so I dab this onto my loafers and boots before heading out the door between my visits to the cobbler.
Tefal
Tefal Access Steam Easy Handheld Clothes Steamer
I have this sturdy steamer at home, and you can rest assured that Tefal are the OG ironing experts. This gets my T-shirts, dresses and favourite garments crease-free in a flash.
TamBee
Clothes Pegs
Ok, these are kind of niche, but have become my most used item on set. I have long been hunting the best clips for pinning and manipulating clothes, and have landed on these beauties. They are strong so don't ping off easily, and are rubberised, as to not damage precious fabrics or materials. Ideal!
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as Mr Porter, Wallpaper*, WGSN, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. As Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.