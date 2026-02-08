It’s been a long, bleak winter filled with constant threats of torrential downpours (courtesy of Storm Ingrid, of course), a collective fixation with a certain ice hockey romantic drama and too many layers to keep track of. However, in news that will certainly cure any lingering Blue Monday symptoms, spring is officially on the way. With it, the season is bringing a lightness, warmth and, most importantly, new trainer trends to slip into.
Unlike the saccharine heeled mules and clip-cloppy sandals that previously defined this time of year, trainers have certainly become the shoe style to covet and collect for the brighter days ahead. It’s an understandable switch, given the blue skies, freshly sprouted blooms and sprightly breezy encourages days spent out and about. (Hybernation? We hardly know her anymore.) Indeed, those glasses of rosé, new exhibition openings and park picnics won’t be drunk, visited or attended themselves, so it’s important to ensure you’re well equipped for whatever the season will bring.
This spring, however, promises new trainer trends to do it all in. After the sneaker boom that occurred following the pandemic, our choices are no longer limited to a pair of Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas or Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66—two trainers that defined the foremost part of this decade. Now, with sportswear giants constantly expanding their ranges with exciting releases, like the sneakerina or wedge iteration of Puma’s Speedcat line, and designer brands doubling down on these sportier styles, including Roger Vivier’s technically-oriented Viv’ Zag, the next few months promise to promote functional footwear.
The spring/summer 2026 runways also indicate the novel ways in which stylish trainer outfits will manifest following the vernal equinox, a.k.a the official beginning of the season. From Miu Miu’s double-laced and low-profile designs paired with sequin-adorned apron dresses to Dries Van Noten’s glossy boxer shapes styled with grey jersey ruffles, the designer set are backing more unexpected and non-conformist ways of wearing the shoes
Ready to tread the path less travelled by? Ahead, the 7 key spring trainer trends of 2026.
7 Key Trainer Trends for Spring 2026
1. Technical Knockout
Style Notes: Remaining true to their original purpose, technical trainers have emerged as one of the biggest trainer trends in recent months. This really was inevitable from the moment the Salomon XT-6 began cropping up in small plates restaurants across East London instead of the hiking trails along the South Downs. However, for spring, these elements are becoming far more of an ornament than anything else. Like how the rope accessory trend had everyone channelling their inner Alex Honnold with climbing cordelette hanging from bag charms or fastened through their shoe laces, the technical trainer trend is all about embracing utilitarian elements like rubberised soles with intricate tread, pull toggles and velcro straps.
Shop the Trend:
Salomon
XT-Whisper rubber-trimmed mesh sneakers
From hikes to dinners in Hackney, this shoe has become a certified fixture.
PUMA
Speedcat Go Shoes Women
Update the beloved Speedcats for spring by switching laces for this stretchy tie detail.
PUMA
Mostro Xc Gore-Tex® Sneakers Unisex
These look intimidating, but are honestly incredibly easy to style.
2. Hybrid Composites
Style Notes: If Jacob Elordi’s recent Oscar nomination for his performance in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is any indication, it’s that hybrid creations are no longer considered to be a monstrosity. From sneakers disguised as loafers to trainers with Mary Jane accents, expect this spring to spawn a whole new legion of eccentric fusions. Because what’s cooler than wearing a trainer hidden in plain sight?