At Who What Wear UK, we talk about microtrends with caution—for good reason. For us, shopping is rooted in longevity, so encouraging you to jump on flash-in-the-pan social-media trends isn’t our bag. Equally, wardrobes are deeply personal. What I may brush off as “micro” could be the jewel in the crown of your winter rotation, and vice versa (the shaggy Mongolian statement coats I’m loving aren’t for everyone!)
Still, after closely studying what’s filtering through the autumn/winter 2025 runways and off-season 2026 collections, there are a handful of microtrends which have legs and are poised to go the distance. Where bug-like sunnies and thin, slinky scarves are a visually interesting nice-to-have, they, like so many other directional accessories before them, can feel wholly unwearable or somewhat of a fad to the average fashion fan like you and me.
After years of researching trends, styling and curating shopping pages, I’ve discovered that the best microtrends—especially when a low-lift and affordable accessory—help you feel more attuned to the current season, without the need to invest heavily in passing fads. Also thinking about it, if we keep our staples timeless, and just update the smaller items every now and then, it feels like a slightly more conscious way to shop (which we’ll take as a win!)
Luckily for us, the most fashionable people on my feed are proving just how wearable each and every one of these smaller cold-weather trends is this winter. From slouchy, darted trousers paired with checkered trenches to the layered-belt styling technique Miranda Priestly would approve of, they’re proving that a simple addition can elevate your looks completely. Plus, should they resonate with you now, you’ll essentially have a stylish head start on the year ahead.
So without further ado, these are the seven best winter microtrends of 2026.
The 7 Microtrends Worth Investing in This Winter
1. Pillbox Hats
Style Notes: A style synonymous with sophisticated ‘60s minimalism favoured by Jackie O and Audrey Hepburn, the return of pillbox hats was not on my winter 2025 bingo card. And yet, as I stroll the streets of London, millinery is everywhere—and it's the brimless oval purity of this style that has the fashion set in its grip. With an innate Parisian charm, pillbox hats have a timeless appeal that look so chic on those that feel comfortable enough to wear them (looking at you, Colman Domingo). They popped up at Emilia Wickstead’s A/W 25 show, perched atop colour-blocked shift dresses and sharply tailored two-piece suits, and with brands like Gigi Buress becoming a part of their modern revival, they cast a powerful elegance that feels perfectly pitched for winter 2026.
Crafted from a supple silk blend velvet, this pillbox hat has an innate 70s zest which feels right on trend in winter 2025.
Loro Piana
Virginia Hat
This Loro Piana pillbox is 100% Jackie Kennedy-approved.
2. High-Neck V-Necks
Style Notes: With the return of preppy fashion, high-neck V-neck jumpers are back, keeping winter’s chill firmly at bay. True to their name, the high-neck cocoon meets the open V, creating a silhouette that’s both cosy and visually intriguing. Slightly boxy in fit and finished with classic ribbed details at the hem, cuffs and neckline, brands like Rise & Fall have become synonymous with this effortlessly polished, quietly modern knitwear staple.
Shop the Trend:
Topshop
Knitted clean premium lambswool v neck jumper
I've never checked out so fast!
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
I've spotted this exact style on all my favourite fashion people this winter. If you like it, I'd be quick as sizes are selling out fast.
Róhe
Wool sweater
Anything Róhe is selling, I'm buying.
3. Darted Trouser
Style Notes: With form-fitting structure quietly trickling back in (ICYMI, skinny jeans are back), there’s one style in particular gaining momentum: darted trousers. Typically sitting a touch lower than your usual tailored pair, the subtle stitch folds create a softly tapered silhouette that radiates relaxed polish. Using just a little stitch trick, the effect is surprisingly sculptural. Elongating the leg, the shape draws the eye downwards, making you look a tiny bit taller (which is never a bad thing). And right now, the most fashionable people on my feed are using this silhouette's gentle structure to anchor their winter wardrobe, balancing creamy neutrals and pops of red with trousers.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Zw Collection Darted Trousers
You'll be pressed to find a chicer darted trouser at this price.
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
Shades of sumptuous chocolate brown have been everywhere this winter.
CARVEN
Wide-Leg Wool Trousers
Pair with a matching cosy cashmere cardi this winter.
4. Mid Uggs
Style Notes: Cosy shearling boots in winter are like florals in spring; groundbreaking and a fail-safe option that never goes out of style. Whilst the past few years have been dominated by micro Uggs and shearling-lined ballet flats, it’s hard not to remember the Y2K glamour of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in A Simple Life, strutting confidently in mid-height shearling boots. This winter, that nostalgic silhouette is making a fully fledged return to the mainstream. Spotted on the Talia Byre S/S 26 runway, they were paired with slinky minidresses and ruffled skirts, whilst some of the coolest Gen Z trendsetters have been putting them to the test off-duty, styling them with everything from low-waisted bootcut True Religion jeans to low-rise tailored trousers.
Shop the Trend:
UGG
Classic Ll Short Sheepskin Boots
If you like these, Id be quick as they're selling out fast.
Style Notes: Call it cliché, but no other film is quite as famous amongst fashionphiles as The Devil Wears Prada. When Miranda Priestly impatiently proclaimed, "Where are the belts for this dress? Why is no one ready?” the statement belt was cemented within the fashion zeitgeist for eternity. Yet, it's not just dresses that fashion people are wearing their statement belts with this season; it's everything in between. From playful faux-fur jackets cinched with a thick, wrapped belt to chunky, buckled iterations layered over a loose blazer, belts have fast become one of the chicest accessories right now. Structuring the loosest silhouettes and adding visual interest to the most minimal pieces, the best statement belt will help to make a simple outfit feel relevant.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Leather Double Strap Belt
It'll be hard to find a statement belt at this price.
Minga London
Drix Wide Belt
Live out your Western fantasies with this studded iteration.
Loewe
Multi leather belt
With an asymmetric two-toned finish, this belt will stay with you for years to come.
6. Brooches
Style Notes: We’ve seen plenty of vintage-inspired trends pulled straight from the ’70s, but few feel as sophisticated as the return of the brooch. Quietly making waves this season on runways from Tory Burch to Miu Miu, this once-forgotten, “grandma’s jewellery box” staple has shed its rust and feels completely fresh this winter. Need proof? Look no further than Jennifer Lawrence. Having been spotted wearing a fair few brooches, she uses their distinct shapes to elevate everything from a loose blazer to a striped tee, showing just how unexpectedly modern this accessory truly is.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Pearl Effect Diamond Shape Brooch
This would look chic pinned to the front of a monochromatic poncho look.
JENNY BIRD
Sundra 14kt Gold-Plated Brooch
With a subtle wave detail, this iteration is perfect for the minimalists among us.
LIÉ STUDIO
The Elo gold-plated brooch
Known for their sleek minimalism, Lié Studio has fast become a fashions person favourite when it comes to jewellery.
7. Printed Tights
Style Notes: Style Notes: With dopamine dressing practically a necessity in winter, fashion people are leaning into printed tights to inject some much-needed playfulness into their cold-weather wardrobes. From icy white lace to bold animal motifs ( like the zebra print stripe Chloë Sevigny helped put on the map), these tights instantly lift the simplest of outfits. Everywhere this season, from chicly mismatched pattern-blocked looks at Emilio Pucci to Cplus Series, where polka-dot hosiery lightened up a pared-back tartan kilt.
And, as always, it's not just designers championing this microtrend; A -listers are right there with them. From Dua Lipa to Bella Hadid, the stylish celebs are embracing these whimsical prints, proving that printed tights are the quickest way to add personality to your winter wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
ASOS DESIGN
Straight Check Tights
I never would've thought I'd like checked tights as much as I do.
Swedish Stockings
Roxana Tiger Tights
These are so Chloë Sevigny-coded.
Gucci
Interlocking G Tights
Although an investment these tights are considered a classic, and year after year the most fashionable on my feed pull these out when they're looking to make a statement.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.
We regularly try pieces ourselves, everything from bestselling jeans to designer shoes, speak to external experts and fashion insiders and stay closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise and has to pass our exceptional taste levels—so you can feel confident in every recommendation
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.