So Long, Sambas—It Girls Will Only Pair These 5 Trainers With Leggings in 2026

If an It girl is wearing trainers with leggings right now, there's a 99% chance one of these exact pairs is on her feet. See and shop the five favourites here.

Anna LaPlaca's avatar
By
published
in News
Hailey Bieber and Ana de Armas wearing leggings with 2026 It sneakers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)

I'll be the first to say it: The "rules" around wearing leggings are changing in 2026. There's no wrong way to wear them, but there are definitely key styling choices that make them feel a tad more elevated and forward, like opting for a knit cardigan in lieu of a standard sweatshirt or reaching for a trendier brown pair. Of course, we'll probably always wear leggings with trainers because fewer combinations are quite as elite and, not to mention, functional. If you're looking to level up the look this year, then it's time to pay attention to the specific trainer style you're reaching for, and right now, there are five buzzy pairs taking the lead.

So far this year, the It girls with the best style are only really pairing their leggings with these trainers. Dakota Johnson is loyal to her retro Nike V2K runners, and Hailey Bieber has put her stake in the ground as a Salomon girlie, favouring the viral XT-6s that are always selling out. Basically, if a celeb is wearing trainers with leggings right now, there's a 99% chance one of these exact pairs is on their feet.

Shop the five Trainers To Wear With Leggings:

1. Nike V2K Runners

Dakota Johnson wearing black leggings with Nike V2K sneakers in L.A.

(Image credit: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID)

Style Notes: Johnson is so loyal to her Nike V2K sneakers that she owns them in multiple colours—the bright-blue pair above and a sleek all-black version—both of which the actress wears with her black leggings to and from the gym. Inspired by Y2K runners, the sneakers lend a cool, athletic feel to Johnson's workout looks.

Shop the Trainers:

2. Salomon XT-6 Sneakers

Hailey Bieber wearing brown leggings with Salomon XT-6 sneakers in L.A.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: It was already hard enough to get your hands on a pair of the viral Salomon XT-6 Sneakers, but with a recent Bieber cosign, the trail runners are becoming some of the most sought-after sneakers of all time, and for good reason. With their rugged soles and bright colour combos, they add an immediate cool factor to leggings.

Shop the Trainers: