Whenever I’m stuck in a rut for outfit ideas, there's one group I always rely on to provide me with a plethora of inspiration. From Iris Law to Ruby Lyn, I have a carefully curated gang of Gen Z influencers and celebrities that I often look to on TikTok and Instagram. Whilst most associate people in their twenties with hyper-trend, eclectic styling, as one of Who What Wear UK’s resident Gen Z fashion editors, I know my generation’s style is more multifaceted than this.
You often see ‘Millennial vs Gen Z’ headlines out there, but having grown tired of the narrative of pitting generations against each other, I’ve decided to make it my mission to prove just how elevated Gen Z outfits can be. Whilst yes, our most stylish dressers on the apps adopt fun nostalgic trends or accessories, the root and formula of these looks are often quite timeless, and can be worn by anyone.
Dipping and diving into iconic trends and silhouettes of years gone by, their outfits are often dripped in nostalgia—but not necessarily specific to one decade or movement. Whether it's the loose-layered pieces from the Indie Sleaze era or the It bags of 2016, each look might have some influences, but that doesn't mean that they can’t be elevated. You may have a classic minimalist style, one who lusts for Jennifer Aniston's '90s rotation, or maybe you’re a Y2K maximalist who looks to more colour, sportswear, and embellished details, either way—there is much to learn from these style insiders from Gen Z, trust me. I’ve spotlighted seven outfits from my favourite people to follow, each one showcasing an outfit I think worth replicating. Enjoy!
1. Baggy Jeans + Wedge Sneakers + Baker Boy Hat
Style Notes: As mentioned, whilst Gen Z does tend to be quite trend-focused through execution, many of their pieces do, in fact, feel quite timeless. Take Marie-Victoire’s look for example. In a sweeping maxi scarf-coat and loose jeans (a simple pairing loved cross-generationally), she uses the cult-favourite Isabel Marant wedge sneaker and a baker boy hat to add some edge.
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Cassidy belted fringed suede jacket
Trust me, fringe is about to be everywhere this spring.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
These are an expensive-looking high street find you'll pull out year after year.
Isabel Marant
Bekett Suede and Leather High-Top Trainers
The Isabel Marant Bekett wedge has been everywhere as of late.
ISABEL MARANT
Bolton embellished tasseled textured-leather shoulder bag
With tassels galore this grained textured Isabel Marant bag is perfect for the throw-everything-and-go-whilst-still-looking-chic girl.
ASOS DESIGN
Baker Boy Hat
Whats not to love about a Y2K-coded baker boy hat.
2. Printed Skirt + Long Sleeve Top + It bag
Style Notes: Like any other fashion set, nostalgic prints and pretty colourways are something the coolest Gen Z’s know something about. Whilst they do love a statement print (be it leopard, deer, and snakeprint), patterns are where they shine. From the playful polka dots popular last summer to charismatic check prints creeping in right now, it's a fail-safe way to inject a fun energy without looking like you’re trying too hard. On a warmer day, lean into Emili’s loose layered tops and sheer fabrics in pastel colourways, and pair with functional yet on-trend sneakerina’s. Extra points if you can accessorise with a designer or statement bag in a matching colour.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Long-Sleeved Jersey Top - Black
A classic in a refreshed colourway!
LIONESS
Shoreline Midi Skirt
I have a feeling this is Emili's exact skirt.
adidas Originals
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Trainers
If you're tired of your current trainer rotation, why not try this Taekwondo-ready ballet flat hybrid instead.
Style Notes: A fashion set heavily influenced by nostalgic ‘90s fashion, many of the silhouettes from this decade have crept into the capsule wardrobes of the best dressed Gen Z people. From straight-leg jeans to slim-lined leather jackets, cowboy boots to slinky scarves, they’re using the simplest pieces to elevate their look just like Tia above. Creating a polished yet unfussy outfit, it feels put together but never boring.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Leather Collarless Biker Jacket
Cou Cou Intimates
The Scoop Long Sleeve White
If its good enough for Hailey Bieber, its good enough for me!
AGOLDE
'90s mid-rise straight-leg jeans
The Agolde '90s pinch waist jeans are a fashion person best kept secret.