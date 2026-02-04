Since returning from the whirlwind that was Copenhagen Fashion Week, I've been ruminating on all the wonderful things I saw, not only on the runways, but on the streets, too. The city has become a real hotbed for emerging trends and cutting-edge designers (hello, Anne Sofie Madsen, Nicklas Skovgaard and OpéraSport!), and being in the thick of it all was not only exciting but exceedingly eye-opening.
Sitting in the front row at the shows gives me unrivalled access to the runway trends in real time, but stepping outside and racing to the next event is also a real visual treat. Copenhagen is full of style mavericks, people pushing fashion boundaries and many an early adopter. And with those same people attending the shows, it's like art imitating life.
As an eagle-eyed stylist and savvy shopper, I've come away with a real hit list of hacks, styling ideas and clever ways to wear clothes and accessories now, which I'm banking on using for my own looks. And because I don't gatekeep, I thought it best to share them with you, too, dear reader. From doubling down on simple accessories to combining delicate and tough fabrics, monochromatic dressing and playing up pop colours, I've gathered seven genius styling hacks I spotted on both the runways and streets of Copenhagen.
Scroll on to share in the styling inspo, and shop out the looks below.
The 7 Styling Hacks To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week
1. Combine Leather and Lace
Style Notes: This pretty trend is set to dominate this spring, and the chicest dressers in Copenhagen have already caught on. Lace is the fabric and finish in question, but more interestingly, I saw it combined with glossy leather for a look equal parts soft and tough. Models walking for The Garment show wore classic tailored trousers, leather bomber jackets and sweet lace foulards tied around their shoulders, whilst at OpéraSport, I spotted a look consisting of a chocolate leather blazer, a white, lace-trimmed dress and bow-embellished pumps—just the kind of look I want to emulate this spring.
On the chilly streets, the best dressers mixed classic black leather outerwear, such as funnel-neck jackets and nipped-in blazers, with hints of bright white lace peeking out from underneath, or delicate stoles wrapped around their shoulders. This charming trend is easy to master: a trusty leather jacket combined with a delicately trimmed skirt, dress or scolloped scarf is the way to do it for spring.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Lace-Detail Jersey Strappy Top
Wear this strappy cami under leather jackets, knitwear and blazers for a peek of lace.
ZARA
Long Lace Dress
I'm teaming this with a leather jacket and chunky knee boots this spring.
Urban Outfitters
Lace Triangle Scarf
This is such a great styling piece. Wear around your shoulders or waist for a cute edge.
Free People
Meet Me in the Middle Half Slip
This lace-trimmed mini skirt comes in four other chic colours, too.
2. Double Your Belts
Style Notes: I thought I was seeing double, and, as it turns out, I was. I couldn't help noticing this styling hack on both the runways and the bitter streets of the city, and not only is it elegant, but it's pretty practical too. Belts worn in pairs cinch knitwear, trousers, miniskirts and flowing gowns, giving a waisted fit and feel.
At Anne Sofie Madsen, two chunky brown leather belts nipped in a black, flowing, sleeveless gown, finished with a cosy fringe scarf and shearling Uggboots. Over at Paolina Russo, school-uniform-like attire was subverted with low-slung waist belts in contrasting fabrics and colours, for a pop-punk look once pioneered by Avril Lavigne. Street-style stars took things up a notch, threading their double belts through winter-white denim and over the top of colour-pop cardis. Opt for belts in similar hues and cross them over or even double-tuck the ends, or, if you're feeling spicy, choose contrasting colours or textures.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Animal-Print Pony Hair-Effect Leather Belt
I love the texture to this belt. I would suggest buying two, to layer and stack them over your coat or blazer.
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Rivet eyelet-embellished leather waist belt
DÉHANCHE belts are the best in the game, and every fashion editor agrees.
J&M Davidson
Bonny Belt
I swear by J&M Davidson belts. This milky white number is just aching for a pop colour or print belt to contrast it.
KHAITE
Benny Studded Suede Belt
I have this belt, and wear it daily. It's a classic!
3. Wear All Your White at Once
Style Notes: If you're a coffee drinker, scroll on now, as this vibe won't bode well for you. Copenhagen was giving serious blizzard at the start of the fashion week proceedings, and designers and street-style stars alike took note of the snowy hue that cascaded over the city. I spotted head-to-toe white looks outside every show, with fashion people matching their pillbox hats, capes, fur coats, trousers, skirts, tights, handbagsandshoes in the tone Pantone is calling Cloud Dancer for 2026.
On the runways, Holzweiler and The Garment also provided palette cleansers, with frothy and ethereal layered looks all in similarly fresh and chalky hues. This styling technique is simple to imitate: pick all your items in the same colourless hue. Not only does it look extremely opulent, but it takes the mental gymnastics out of getting dressed in the morning.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Wool Shearling Maxi Coat
This coat looks like a designer piece! The structure and hue are delectable.
Rise & Fall
Finest Cashmere Mid-Weight Crew Neck Jumper
I am a Rise & Fall devotee, and have this jumper in a few hues now.
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans
I have these jeans and can attest to how great they fit. They will pair with everything!
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Pump / Ecru Leather
Le Monde Béryl is the chic shoe brand to get on your radar, like, yesterday.