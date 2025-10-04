According to Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Lila Moss, This Cult Jacket Trend Is Set to Dominate This Winter

The leather funnel-neck jacket trend is having a moment, and I'm enamoured. Scroll to discover why.

If someone said to me a year ago that I’d be yearning for a leather funnel neck jacket, I probably wouldn’t have believed them. And yet, here we are. Whilst trends inevitably come and go, the place of a leather jacket in a capsule wardrobe is one that remains needed, season after season. I thought I had most styles ticked off: the loose bomber, the leather blazer and the biker jacket, so one may ask: “what other leather jackets could I want?”

But then this week, Lila Moss stepped out in a funnel neck leather piece whilst at Paris Fashion Week, and suddenly, I had a leather jacket itch that needed to be scratched. When arriving at her hotel in Paris recently, Lila wore a simple outfit consisting of a grey tailored pair of trousers and black boot, yet her classic leather jacket featured a very chic, ultra high funnel neck.

A little laid-back, a little polished (without feeling too prim and stuffy) and oozing cool, I thought this may just be the jacket style to watch for 2025. Then, the more I looked, the more I discovered. From soft leather pea coat styles to dreamy cream grainer leather iteration finished with white jeans on Rosie Hundington-Whitley, fashion people are loving this elevated leather and the versatility it brings.

But don't just take my word for it. With Google searches up 100% on the term “funnel neck leather jacket", and high street favourites from COS to Zara each producing their own iteration, it's safe to say, the style isn't going anywhere soon.

Scroll down to shop the funnel neck leather jacket trend.

