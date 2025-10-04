If someone said to me a year ago that I’d be yearning for a leather funnel neck jacket, I probably wouldn’t have believed them. And yet, here we are. Whilst trends inevitably come and go, the place of a leather jacket in a capsule wardrobe is one that remains needed, season after season. I thought I had most styles ticked off: the loose bomber, the leather blazer and the biker jacket, so one may ask: “what other leather jackets could I want?”
But then this week, Lila Moss stepped out in a funnel neck leather piece whilst at Paris Fashion Week, and suddenly, I had a leather jacket itch that needed to be scratched. When arriving at her hotel in Paris recently, Lila wore a simple outfit consisting of a grey tailored pair of trousers and black boot, yet her classic leather jacket featured a very chic, ultra high funnel neck.
A little laid-back, a little polished (without feeling too prim and stuffy) and oozing cool, I thought this may just be the jacket style to watch for 2025. Then, the more I looked, the more I discovered. From soft leather pea coat styles to dreamy cream grainer leather iteration finished with white jeans on Rosie Hundington-Whitley, fashion people are loving this elevated leather and the versatility it brings.
But don't just take my word for it. With Google searches up 100% on the term “funnel neck leather jacket", and high street favourites from COS to Zara each producing their own iteration, it's safe to say, the style isn't going anywhere soon.
Scroll down to shop the funnel neck leather jacket trend.
Shop the Funnel Neck Leather Jacket Trend:
ZARA
Suede Leather Bomber Jacket With Pockets
Chocolate brown suede is always a good idea.
Rohe
Reinvented leather jacket
With contrasting buttons and an oversized neckline, this Rohe jacket is a thing of dreams.
The White Company UK
Leather Batwing Jacket
For a company synonymous with bedding and fresh linen, this The White Company leather is one of the best I’ve ever seen.
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket
With oversized epaulettes, a ruched waistband and finished with a hidden zip, this leather is a thing of dreams.
ISABEL MARANT
Leather Biker Jacket
Simply sublime.
Nour Hammour
Ariste Fluid Leather Jacket
Pair with a wide-leg pair of trousers and ballet flats.
Reiss
Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
This jacket is selling out fast!
Whistles
Burnished Leather Bomber
A funnel neck biker jacket…I have to admit I’m here for it.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Laney Leather Jacket
The soft draping and bubble finish is a truly elevated design details.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.