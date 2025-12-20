Spotted In NYC and Paris: the Jacket Trend Gen Z and Millennials Are Elevating Their Simple Outfits With

If you’re in the market for a new-season layer, allow me to streamline your search. There’s one jacket trend our editors are unanimous on right now: the toggle jacket.
As if to confirm we’re onto something special, actor Lola Tung stepped out in New York wearing the very silhouette we’d been obsessing over all week. Offering a refined alternative to the zip-ups and button-downs that have long ruled the outerwear space, this elegant design is defined by its intricate fastening—whether clasp, knot or toggle—which adds visual interest without leaning on bold colour or overt texture.
Cutting through a sea of samey styles, the toggle fastening design brings a freshness that feels particularly modern. While Lola opted for a version with sleek gold clasps, I’ve also noticed softly knotted buttons and traditional toggle fastenings emerging across the market, each offering a different take on the same polished idea.
