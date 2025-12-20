Spotted In NYC and Paris: the Jacket Trend Gen Z and Millennials Are Elevating Their Simple Outfits With

Fur trims and teddy coats have nothing on the jacket style currently winning over New Yorkers and Parisians.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Lola Tung stands on the road in New York wearing a leather toggle jacket with low-rise jeans, cow print trainers and a furry bag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

If you’re in the market for a new-season layer, allow me to streamline your search. There’s one jacket trend our editors are unanimous on right now: the toggle jacket.

As if to confirm we’re onto something special, actor Lola Tung stepped out in New York wearing the very silhouette we’d been obsessing over all week. Offering a refined alternative to the zip-ups and button-downs that have long ruled the outerwear space, this elegant design is defined by its intricate fastening—whether clasp, knot or toggle—which adds visual interest without leaning on bold colour or overt texture.

Lola Tung stands on the road in New York wearing a leather toggle jacket with low-rise jeans, cow print trainers and a furry bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cutting through a sea of samey styles, the toggle fastening design brings a freshness that feels particularly modern. While Lola opted for a version with sleek gold clasps, I’ve also noticed softly knotted buttons and traditional toggle fastenings emerging across the market, each offering a different take on the same polished idea.

Influencer @annelauremais wears a leather toggle jacket with black leggings and knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Styled with low-rise chocolate brown jeans, cow-print trainers and a fuzzy shoulder bag, Lola’s jacket lent an elevated edge to an otherwise laid-back look. Her choice, a now-on-sale Fay Clasp-Fastening Leather Jacket (£1723), felt particularly chic, though there’s no shortage of equally compelling iterations arriving in stores right now.

With this trend also gaining traction on the streets of Paris, it’s clear the toggle jacket is only just finding its footing. Scroll on to shop our favourite styles, before everyone else catches on.

Shop Toggle Jackets:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.