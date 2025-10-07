The Mrs. Prada Way to Wear a Scarf in 2025

Every time a new Prada or Miu Miu collection is presented, one specific part of the show is always my favorite—and it's probably not what you think. As a self-proclaimed Mrs. Prada devotee, I love the designer's creations and the world she crafts around them, from the sets to the guestlist to the music. But it's her outfits, unveiled at the end of every show finale, that top my priority list each season. Chic, sophisticated, and effortless, Miuccia Prada's ensembles are always a fan favorite, and for her two spring/summer 2026 bows in Milan (Prada) and Paris (Miu Miu), she wore different versions of the same item, instantly alerting me to a forthcoming trend.
The piece in question was a scarf, or more specifically, a fichu, which is an 18th-century triangular shawl designed to be wrapped and tied around one's shoulders. At Prada's show earlier this season, Mrs. Prada stepped out from backstage alongside her co-creative director, Raf Simons, wearing a simple white shirt dress that hit just below the knee with equally understated black pumps. The star of the show? An orange, satin fichu with rhinestone embellishments, not unlike the bejewelled moments on pieces in the S/S 26 Prada collection. She wore it tied around her chest, adding interest and intrigue to the otherwise pared-back show-day ensemble.
In a post after the show, the Instagram account @whatmiuccia, which is dedicated to Mrs. Prada's outfits, posted a video of the designer after her S/S 21 show wearing the same fichu. According to the video's caption, the piece is a "variation of F/W 04 elements."
When the designer greeted her audience again, this time after unveiling her latest collection for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week, viewers quickly noticed a similarity to her Prada ensemble. They were different colors, sure, but both outfits included an understated, knee-length dress (this time, a three-quarter sleeve taffeta style with a crewneck in mushroom brown) and a colorful, embellished fichu (in rich turquoise with a champagne-colored satin lining). She finished it off with drop earrings, a few stacked bangles, and black Prada pumps.
Suffice it to say, in the wake of fashion month, everyone with good taste will be following Mrs. Prada's lead and investing in a few oversized scarves, stoles, shawls, or fichus to capture her essence this fall. Shop the bubbling-up trend below.
