All black outfits will always be reliable, chic and effortless, but if you want to feel exponentially more elegant, it might be time to switch things up. As we move towards the warmer months, stylish dressers are embracing a fresher, lighter neutral, and Elle Fanning has just provided the perfect case in point.
Stepping out for a recent event, Elle sidestepped darker, moodier tones in favour of an entirely white-and-cream ensemble. Crisp, optimistic and chic, these luminous shades bring lightness and polish to an outfit without the need to introduce colour.
Elle wore hers in the form of an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood cardigan, paired with high-rise, wide-leg trousers. The pared-back palette keeps the look feeling effortless and unfussy, whilst the coherent tone brings easy harmony.
As we edge closer to the warmer months, it’s these light, uncomplicated shades I find myself reaching for more and more—and Elle’s look has inspired me to get a head start. If you’re also tempted to embrace this underrated neutral, scroll on to discover and shop the white colour trend below.
Shop the White Colour Trend:
H&M
Drawstring Dress
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
Zara
Pleated Midi Dress With Belt
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
Rixo
Clarice Chiffon Dress
This elegant dress also comes in ten other shades.
Dissh
Cleo White Sleeveless Longline Knit Top
Style these with tailored trousers or pair it with a voluminous skirt.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser
Style this with the matching blazer or contrast it with a leather jacket.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Jasmina 20 Boots
Whilst I love these in the fresh cream shade, they also come in 17 other colours.
Reformation
Lennon Jacket
The funnel neck jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
Polène's bags are a fashion person's favourites.
Reformation
Bowie Knit Top
I have this myself, and it's one of my most-worn pieces.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.