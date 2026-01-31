Scandi Style Is Inspiring My 2026 Wardrobe—5 Stylish Looks I'm Copying to Look Cool and Chic

It's the end of January and Fashion Week has descended upon us once again and is currently in Copenhagen, fuelling my love for Scandi-inspired style. It’s a way of dressing that feels considered and polished, yet is built on juxtapositions and subtle contradictions—elements that, in theory, shouldn’t work but somehow absolutely do. Crucially, it’s attainable, making it feel like something that can be seamlessly incorporated into your own wardrobe.
Scandi style was once defined by dopamine-inducing brights and eccentric prints—an ideal playground for maximalists. However, over the past few years, it has evolved in a more minimalist direction. While pops of colour still feature, as Annabel demonstrates with her bright red jumper layered with a flannel shirt, monochromatic palettes now dominate. Ingrid’s look, in particular, has gone straight to the top of my list to recreate.
I’ve analysed five of my favourite Scandi influencers and curated an edit of outfits I’ll be taking inspiration from as we move into 2026, to create more chic, polished and unique looks. Layering plays a key role, adding depth and texture while delivering that effortlessly elegant, understated finish Scandi style does so well. Scroll on to see the five Scandi girl looks I'm loving right now.
Style Notes: Anouk’s outfit just oozes timeless elegance. Pairing a plain flowing blouse with a classic blue jean brings that contradicting element but gives such a chic finish. Adding a simple pointed heel ensures the outfit maintains its powerful simplicity and just elevates it that bit more.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Boxy Satin Top White
The perfect 'jeans and a nice top' top.
Agolde
Kiera Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
My Agolde jeans are some of my absolute favourites.
Style Notes: A barrel-leg jean is a cut that has taken the fashion world by storm and with good reason – it’s so flattering on any silhouette and feels slightly more polished than a wide-leg. Pairing it with an oversized blazer keeps that more boxy silhouette, and the contrasting ballerina shoes bring in a more feminine element.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Blazer
Agolde
Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
I need a white pair for my collection.
Jonak
Ballerinas With Square Toes
These are Hanna's exact pair and I love the block heel.
Strathberry
Crescent Moon Mini
I can't stop thinking about this Strathberry bag.
3. Leather Jacket + Bright Knit + Flannel Shirt
Style Notes: If you’re not as much of a minimalist as me and want to incorporate some colour into your look, Annabel gives us a lesson in how to do so. Opting for a red knit and matching her flannel shirt to it ensures a cohesive finish. A leather jacket is a capsule wardrobe staple and works so well to keep that more casual feel.
Shop the Look:
ME+EM
Oversized Biker Jacket
A leather jacket will never go out of style and is such a good piece to invest in.
Reformation
Fabian Crew Sweater
I'm not usually one for bright colours but I'm inspired by Annabel to bring a red into my wardrobe.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed, White and Red Plaid
A flannel shirt is so on trend right now.
Whistles
Black Straight Full Length Jean
I love the more relaxed fit of these jeans.
4. Matching Co-Ord + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A matching co-ord is such a failsafe option to look instantly put-together with minimal effort going into it. Take inspiration from Nnenna and opt for a suede or leather option to ensure your look has texture, and keep accessories minimal to keep focus on the two-piece.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Terry Jacket
Wear with the matching skirt or separately with jeans.