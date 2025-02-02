Sambas Aren't a Trend Anymore—They're a Staple: Here's How to Wear Them in 2025
Buzzy items that take hold of the fashion community usually come with a steep price tag—Toteme's internet-famous scarf coat, Miu Miu's cord charms, Alaïa's mesh ballet flats… The list goes on. There is, however, some financial relief when it comes to It sneakers. In this world, it's the simplest and most normcore styles that get the most attention (just look at the eternal popularity of Chuck Taylor high-tops and Nike Blazers), and they're usually relatively affordable. The latest entry in this trend-to-staple canon? Adidas Samba trainers.
In the past few years, the fashion set has fully embraced soccer trainers, pairing them with everything from maxi skirts to tailored trousers and jeans. Here we are in 2025, and their dominance still hasn't slowed down. Adidas continues to release new and interesting colourways and is still collaborating with Wales Bonner to release exclusive pairs that sell out almost immediately. They've become a staple that fashion people reach for when they can't think of other shoes to wear. The Sambas' narrow silhouette and streamlined design make them ideal for almost any type of look, and their practicality means they're super easy to style.
I've had my black Sambas for years, and they're one of the most worn pairs of shoes in my wardrobe. Whether I'm using them to dress down a polished outfit or relying on them as my go-to flight shoes (seriously, they're that comfortable), they never fail me. And as much as I love my classic black pair, I'm constantly inspired by how others are styling theirs in fresh, effortless ways. From tailored separates to relaxed denim looks, the versatility of these trainers are endless.
If you're low on ideas for how to wear them in 2025, I gathered a few fashion person–approved outfits to reference when times get tough. Keep scrolling to see them all.
See 5 Chic Adidas Samba Trainer Outfits to Copy in 2025:
1. Cream Midi Skirt + Cream Short Jacket + Green Bag
Style Notes: A tonal outfit will always look elevated, but pairing it with casual trainers keeps it feeling wearable for every day. The addition of a bright green bag gives this look a fashion-forward edge. Whether you're heading to brunch or a low-key work meeting, this is a foolproof way to style your Sambas in a chic yet effortless way.
Shop the Look:
2. Wide-Leg Trousers + Grey Shirt
Style Notes: Tailored trousers and a button-down are the ultimate power pairing, and adding Sambas makes them feel instantly more relaxed. This is a great option for days when you want to look put-together but still feel comfortable. Opt for oversized proportions for a cool, effortless take.
Shop the Look:
The exaggerated tongues on the Samba LT trainers make these stand out.
3. Baggy Jeans + Overcoat + Crossbody
Style Notes: Oversized denim and a structured coat are a match made in sartorial heaven. The Sambas add a laid-back touch to balance out the polished outerwear, while a crossbody bag keeps things practical. This look is perfect for weekend coffee runs and casual office days alike.
Shop the Look:
The relaxed fit makes them the ideal everyday denim—team WWW are a fan.
4. High-Rise Jeans + Red Sambas + Red Cardigan
Style Notes: Lean into the red trend by matching your Sambas to a bold knit. A cropped or fitted cardigan adds a feminine touch to the classic denim-and-trainers formula, making this an easy go-to for coffee dates and weekend plans.
Shop the Look:
Vintage Louis Vuitton is the best kind if you ask me—the aged tan leather is just so luxe.
5. Slit Jeans + Leather Jacket + Oversized Tote
Style Notes: The slit-hem jean trend is a subtle way to show off your Sambas while adding extra interest to your outfit. A classic leather jacket brings an element of edge, while an oversized tote makes this the perfect look for busy days on the go.
Shop the Look:
The bigger, the better when it comes to practicality.
There's just something about the black pair that goes with everything in everything style of wardrobe.
-
