Sambas Aren't a Trend Anymore—They're a Staple: Here's How to Wear Them in 2025

Buzzy items that take hold of the fashion community usually come with a steep price tag—Toteme's internet-famous scarf coat, Miu Miu's cord charms, Alaïa's mesh ballet flats… The list goes on. There is, however, some financial relief when it comes to It sneakers. In this world, it's the simplest and most normcore styles that get the most attention (just look at the eternal popularity of Chuck Taylor high-tops and Nike Blazers), and they're usually relatively affordable. The latest entry in this trend-to-staple canon? Adidas Samba trainers.

In the past few years, the fashion set has fully embraced soccer trainers, pairing them with everything from maxi skirts to tailored trousers and jeans. Here we are in 2025, and their dominance still hasn't slowed down. Adidas continues to release new and interesting colourways and is still collaborating with Wales Bonner to release exclusive pairs that sell out almost immediately. They've become a staple that fashion people reach for when they can't think of other shoes to wear. The Sambas' narrow silhouette and streamlined design make them ideal for almost any type of look, and their practicality means they're super easy to style.

I've had my black Sambas for years, and they're one of the most worn pairs of shoes in my wardrobe. Whether I'm using them to dress down a polished outfit or relying on them as my go-to flight shoes (seriously, they're that comfortable), they never fail me. And as much as I love my classic black pair, I'm constantly inspired by how others are styling theirs in fresh, effortless ways. From tailored separates to relaxed denim looks, the versatility of these trainers are endless.

If you're low on ideas for how to wear them in 2025, I gathered a few fashion person–approved outfits to reference when times get tough. Keep scrolling to see them all.

See 5 Chic Adidas Samba Trainer Outfits to Copy in 2025:

1. Cream Midi Skirt + Cream Short Jacket + Green Bag

Style Notes: A tonal outfit will always look elevated, but pairing it with casual trainers keeps it feeling wearable for every day. The addition of a bright green bag gives this look a fashion-forward edge. Whether you're heading to brunch or a low-key work meeting, this is a foolproof way to style your Sambas in a chic yet effortless way.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Wool Jacket With Pockets £90 SHOP NOW A polished layering piece that works with everything.

H&M Pleated Satin Skirt £33 SHOP NOW A sleek, flattering silhouette that’s as versatile as it gets.

Demellier The Vancouver £395 SHOP NOW A pop of colour makes all the difference

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW 'She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment'

2. Wide-Leg Trousers + Grey Shirt

Style Notes: Tailored trousers and a button-down are the ultimate power pairing, and adding Sambas makes them feel instantly more relaxed. This is a great option for days when you want to look put-together but still feel comfortable. Opt for oversized proportions for a cool, effortless take.

Shop the Look:

H&M Oversized Lyocell Shirt £38 SHOP NOW A boxy, borrowed-from-the-boys fit for an effortless vibe.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW A staple you'll reach for again and again.

Loewe Mini Hammock Hobo in Classic Calfskin £1450 SHOP NOW Looks suspiciously small but fits a ton.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Lt Nubuck and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW The exaggerated tongues on the Samba LT trainers make these stand out.

3. Baggy Jeans + Overcoat + Crossbody

Style Notes: Oversized denim and a structured coat are a match made in sartorial heaven. The Sambas add a laid-back touch to balance out the polished outerwear, while a crossbody bag keeps things practical. This look is perfect for weekend coffee runs and casual office days alike.

Shop the Look:

Weekday Short Wool Blend Jacket £89 SHOP NOW A short collared coat instantly elevates any look.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy High-Rise Jeans £340 SHOP NOW The relaxed fit makes them the ideal everyday denim—team WWW are a fan.

The Row Small Slouchy Banana Bag in Leather £1910 SHOP NOW Hands-free and endlessly stylish

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW I need to add a white pair to my roster.

4. High-Rise Jeans + Red Sambas + Red Cardigan

Style Notes: Lean into the red trend by matching your Sambas to a bold knit. A cropped or fitted cardigan adds a feminine touch to the classic denim-and-trainers formula, making this an easy go-to for coffee dates and weekend plans.

Shop the Look:

Sezane Gaspard Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW A French staple statement knit that still feels classic.

AGOLDE Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Recycled Jeans £310 SHOP NOW A flattering fit that pairs perfectly with everything.

Louis Vuitton Noé Leather Handbag £679 SHOP NOW Vintage Louis Vuitton is the best kind if you ask me—the aged tan leather is just so luxe.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW The viral colourway everyone's talking about.

5. Slit Jeans + Leather Jacket + Oversized Tote

Style Notes: The slit-hem jean trend is a subtle way to show off your Sambas while adding extra interest to your outfit. A classic leather jacket brings an element of edge, while an oversized tote makes this the perfect look for busy days on the go.

Shop the Look:

The Frankie Shop Viper Leather Jacket £620 SHOP NOW This The Frankie Shop leather jacket is one that never dates.

Topshop Runway Jean With Side Split in Mid Blue £46 SHOP NOW A fresh take on everyday denim.

Saint Laurenr Icare Maxi Shopping Bag in Quilted Lambskin in Black £3755 SHOP NOW The bigger, the better when it comes to practicality.